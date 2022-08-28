Drive Chart
NYG
NYJ

NYJ
4 Pass
0 Rush
65 YDS
0:38 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
0:26
G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
+19 YD
1ST & 10 NYG 19
0:32
M.White pass short left to J.Smith for 19 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
+14 YD
2ND & 10 NYG 33
0:37
M.White pass short left to J.Smith to NYG 19 for 14 yards (T.Thompson).
No Gain
1ST & 10 NYG 33
0:40
M.White pass incomplete short right to L.Cager.
+19 YD
1ST & 10 NYJ 48
0:58
M.White pass short middle to L.Cager to NYG 33 for 19 yards (N.Meadors).
+13 YD
1ST & 10 NYJ 35
1:04
M.White pass short middle to D.Mims to NYJ 48 for 13 yards (Z.Gilbert - N.Meadors).
NYG
1 Pass
1 Rush
9 YDS
1:43 POS
Punt
4TH & 1 NYG 17
1:17
J.Gillan punts 67 yards to NYJ 16 - Center-C.Kreiter. C.Jackson to NYJ 35 for 19 yards (Y.Corker).
+4 YD
3RD & 5 NYG 13
2:00
D.Webb pass short middle to R.James to NYG 17 for 4 yards (J.Guidry).
+5 YD
2ND & 10 NYG 8
2:43
A.Williams right tackle to NYG 13 for 5 yards (I.Dunn - K.Alexander).
No Gain
1ST & 10 NYG 8
2:47
D.Webb pass incomplete short middle to D.Slayton (J.Marshall).
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 0:26
G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
plays
yds
pos
10
17
Touchdown 0:32
M.White pass short left to J.Smith for 19 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
65
yds
0:38
pos
10
16
Point After TD 7:44
G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
plays
yds
pos
10
10
Touchdown 7:52
M.White pass short left to B.Berrios for 21 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
75
yds
4:34
pos
10
9
Point After TD 12:18
R.Santoso extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Gillan.
plays
yds
pos
10
3
Touchdown 12:31
J.Flacco pass short right intended for Mi.Carter INTERCEPTED by A.Calitro [O.Ximines] at NYJ 35. A.Calitro for 35 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
9
3
Field Goal 13:51
R.Santoso 36 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Gillan.
9
plays
56
yds
3:52
pos
3
3
1st Quarter
Field Goal 2:43
G.Zuerlein 49 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
5
plays
17
yds
2:30
pos
0
3
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
Team Stats
Time of Pos 12:08 17:26
1st Downs 5 14
Rushing 3 2
Passing 2 12
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 0-5 2-7
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 91 263
Total Plays 24 39
Avg Gain 3.8 6.7
Net Yards Rushing 44 45
Rush Attempts 10 14
Avg Rush Yards 4.4 3.2
Net Yards Passing 47 218
Comp. - Att. 8-13 17-25
Yards Per Pass 3.4 8.7
Penalties - Yards 1-5 2-15
Touchdowns 1 2
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 0 2
Other 1 0
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 3-54.7 2-47.0
Return Yards 82 34
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-34
Kickoffs - Returns 2-47 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-35 1-0
Red Zone Eff. 0-1 -0% 1-1 -100%
Goal to Go Eff. 0-0 -0% 0-0 -0%
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Giants 2-0 010--10
Jets 2-0 314--17
MetLife Stadium E. Rutherford, NJ
 47 PASS YDS 218
44 RUSH YDS 45
91 TOTAL YDS 263
New York
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
T. Taylor  2 QB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 29 0 1 60.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 166 1 0 86.2
T. Taylor 2/4 29 0 1 0
D. Webb  12 QB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 28 0 0 92.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.8% 255 2 0 100.4
D. Webb 6/9 28 0 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
T. Taylor  2 QB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
T. Taylor 1 13 0 13 0
W. Robinson  17 WR
2
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
W. Robinson 1 11 0 11 2
G. Brightwell  23 RB
2
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 40 0
G. Brightwell 2 11 0 9 2
A. Williams  21 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 87 1
A. Williams 2 6 0 5 0
D. Webb  12 QB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
D. Webb 1 2 0 2 1
M. Breida  31 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 1 0
M. Breida 3 1 0 2 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
D. Bellinger  45 TE
6
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 37 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 3 15 0
D. Bellinger 3 3 37 0 25 6
R. James  80 WR
3
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 11 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 4 52 1
R. James 2 2 11 0 7 3
W. Robinson  17 WR
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 4 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 3 -3 0
W. Robinson 2 1 4 0 4 2
G. Brightwell  23 RB
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 19 0
G. Brightwell 1 1 4 0 4 2
D. Sills  13 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 1 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 5 56 0
D. Sills 1 1 1 0 1 1
C. Myarick  85 TE
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 7 0
C. Myarick 1 0 0 0 0 0
K. Golladay  19 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 6 0
K. Golladay 1 0 0 0 0 0
D. Slayton  86 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 17 0
D. Slayton 2 0 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
N. Meadors  35 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
N. Meadors 6-3 0.0 0 0
A. Robinson  33 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
A. Robinson 3-0 0.0 0 0
T. Thompson  39 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
T. Thompson 3-1 0.0 0 0
Z. Gilbert  38 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
Z. Gilbert 2-1 0.0 0 0
C. Flott  28 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Flott 2-1 0.0 0 0
J. Ellis  71 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Ellis 2-0 0.0 0 0
M. McFadden  43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.0
M. McFadden 1-0 0.0 0 1
B. Martinez  54 ILB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Martinez 1-0 0.0 0 0
N. Williams  93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Williams 1-0 0.0 0 0
A. Calitro  59 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 1 0.0
A. Calitro 1-0 0.0 1 0
D. Davidson  98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
D. Davidson 1-1 0.0 0 0
J. Holmes  91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Holmes 1-0 0.0 0 0
T. Crowder  48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Crowder 1-0 0.0 0 0
K. Dorsey  23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
K. Dorsey 1-1 0.0 0 0
D. Moa  96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Moa 0-1 0.0 0 0
O. Ximines  53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
O. Ximines 0-1 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Santoso  19 K
4
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
1/1 1/1
R. Santoso 1/1 36 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Gillan  17 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 54.7 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 54.7 0
J. Gillan 3 54.7 0 67
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
G. Brightwell  23 RB
2
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 23.5 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 23.5 28 0
G. Brightwell 2 23.5 28 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
New York
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
M. White  5 QB
17
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
76.9% 142 2 0 219.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.5% 188 0 0 72.8
M. White 10/13 142 2 0 17
J. Flacco  19 QB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.3% 76 0 1 94.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.3% 76 0 1 94.9
J. Flacco 7/12 76 0 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
T. Coleman  23 RB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
T. Coleman 3 14 0 9 1
B. Hall  20 RB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 16 0
B. Hall 5 13 0 11 1
M. Carter  32 RB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
M. Carter 4 10 0 4 1
T. Johnson  25 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
T. Johnson 2 8 0 9 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
J. Smith  16 WR
13
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 41 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 20 0
J. Smith 3 3 41 1 19 13
B. Berrios  10 WR
11
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 36 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 36 1
B. Berrios 2 2 36 1 21 11
D. Mims  11 WR
4
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 29 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 5 68 0
D. Mims 2 2 29 0 16 4
T. Conklin  83 TE
4
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 27 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 3 23 0
T. Conklin 3 2 27 0 20 4
L. Cager  81 TE
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 19 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 5 105 1
L. Cager 3 1 19 0 19 2
K. Yeboah  88 TE
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 13 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 3 18 0
K. Yeboah 1 1 13 0 13 2
G. Wilson  17 WR
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 12 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 5 40 0
G. Wilson 2 1 12 0 12 2
M. Carter  32 RB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 10 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 7 0
M. Carter 2 1 10 0 10 1
E. Moore  8 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 9 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 9 0
E. Moore 2 1 9 0 9 1
C. Davis  84 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 9 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 9 0
C. Davis 1 1 9 0 9 1
T. Wesco  85 TE
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 14 0
T. Wesco 1 1 7 0 7 1
C. Uzomah  87 TE
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 6 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 6 0
C. Uzomah 2 1 6 0 6 1
C. Jackson Jr.  9 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 8 1
C. Jackson Jr. 1 0 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
J. Sherwood  44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-4 0 0.0
J. Sherwood 4-0 0.0 0 0
J. Guidry  40 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Guidry 3-1 0.0 0 0
B. Echols  26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Echols 2-1 0.0 0 0
K. Alexander  9 MLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Alexander 1-1 0.0 0 1
I. Dunn  27 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
I. Dunn 1-0 0.0 0 0
W. Parks  39 SS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
W. Parks 1-1 0.0 0 0
M. Carter  32 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.5
M. Carter 1-1 0.5 1 0
Q. Williams  95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
Q. Williams 1-1 0.5 0 0
J. Pinnock  41 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Pinnock 1-0 0.0 0 0
C. Mosley  57 ILB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Mosley 0-1 0.0 0 0
J. Whitehead  6 FS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Whitehead 0-1 0.0 0 0
L. Joyner  29 FS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
L. Joyner 0-1 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Zuerlein  14 K
5
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/1 4/4
G. Zuerlein 1/1 49 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Mann  7 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 47.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
10 0 4
B. Mann 2 47.0 1 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Berrios 10 WR
11
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 0 0
B. Berrios 1 15.0 15 0
C. Jackson Jr. 9 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 4.0 8 0
C. Jackson Jr. 1 19.0 19 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:21 NYG 28 1:32 3 -8 Punt
7:25 NYG 20 2:16 5 11 INT
2:39 NYG 27 3:52 9 56 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:44 NYG 20 2:45 5 18 Punt
2:47 NYG 8 1:43 3 9 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NYJ 25 4:39 10 46 Fumble
8:49 NYJ 26 1:24 4 24 Punt
5:09 NYG 48 2:30 5 17 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:47 NYJ 25 1:29 3 7 INT
12:18 NYJ 25 4:34 8 75 TD
4:59 NYJ 24 2:12 5 24 Punt
1:04 NYJ 35 0:38 5 65 TD

NYJ
Jets
 - Touchdown (5 plays, 65 yards, 0:38 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:26 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
+19 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 19
(0:32 - 2nd) M.White pass short left to J.Smith for 19 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
+14 YD
2 & 10 - NYJ 33
(0:37 - 2nd) M.White pass short left to J.Smith to NYG 19 for 14 yards (T.Thompson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 33
(0:40 - 2nd) M.White pass incomplete short right to L.Cager.
+19 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 48
(0:58 - 2nd) M.White pass short middle to L.Cager to NYG 33 for 19 yards (N.Meadors).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 35
(1:04 - 2nd) M.White pass short middle to D.Mims to NYJ 48 for 13 yards (Z.Gilbert - N.Meadors).

NYG
Giants
 - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:43 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 1 - NYG 17
(1:17 - 2nd) J.Gillan punts 67 yards to NYJ 16 - Center-C.Kreiter. C.Jackson to NYJ 35 for 19 yards (Y.Corker).
+4 YD
3 & 5 - NYG 13
(2:00 - 2nd) D.Webb pass short middle to R.James to NYG 17 for 4 yards (J.Guidry).
+5 YD
2 & 10 - NYG 8
(2:43 - 2nd) A.Williams right tackle to NYG 13 for 5 yards (I.Dunn - K.Alexander).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 8
(2:47 - 2nd) D.Webb pass incomplete short middle to D.Slayton (J.Marshall).

NYJ
Jets
 - Punt (5 plays, 24 yards, 2:12 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 2 - NYJ 48
(2:54 - 2nd) B.Mann punts 44 yards to NYG 8 - Center-T.Hennessy - fair catch by R.James.
No Gain
3 & 2 - NYJ 48
(2:59 - 2nd) M.White pass incomplete deep right to C.Jackson.
+7 YD
2 & 9 - NYJ 41
(3:41 - 2nd) M.White pass short left to T.Wesco to NYJ 48 for 7 yards (K.Dorsey; N.Meadors).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 40
(4:20 - 2nd) T.Coleman right tackle to NYJ 41 for 1 yard (D.Moa; D.Davidson).
+16 YD
2 & 10 - NYJ 24
(4:56 - 2nd) M.White pass deep middle to D.Mims to NYJ 40 for 16 yards (N.Meadors).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 24
(4:59 - 2nd) M.White pass incomplete short middle to L.Cager.

NYG
Giants
 - Punt (5 plays, 18 yards, 2:45 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - NYG 38
(5:06 - 2nd) J.Gillan punts 38 yards to NYJ 24 - Center-C.Kreiter - fair catch by C.Jackson.
No Gain
3 & 5 - NYG 38
(5:10 - 2nd) D.Webb pass incomplete short middle to D.Slayton.
+4 YD
2 & 9 - NYG 34
(5:50 - 2nd) D.Webb pass short middle to G.Brightwell to NYG 38 for 4 yards (J.Sherwood).
Fumble
1 & 10 - NYG 33
(6:36 - 2nd) A.Williams right end to NYG 35 for 2 yards (K.Alexander). FUMBLES (K.Alexander) - recovered by NYG-D.Hamilton at NYG 34.
+6 YD
2 & 3 - NYG 27
(7:09 - 2nd) D.Webb pass short left to D.Bellinger to NYG 33 for 6 yards (W.Parks; J.Guidry).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 20
(7:40 - 2nd) D.Webb pass short right to R.James to NYG 27 for 7 yards (J.Guidry).
Kickoff
(7:44 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein kicks 64 yards from NYJ 35 to NYG 1. G.Brightwell to NYG 20 for 19 yards (D.Phillips).

NYJ
Jets
 - Touchdown (8 plays, 75 yards, 4:34 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(7:44 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
+21 YD
2 & 1 - NYJ 21
(7:52 - 2nd) M.White pass short left to B.Berrios for 21 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 30
(8:26 - 2nd) T.Johnson right guard to NYG 21 for 9 yards (Z.Gilbert; T.Thompson).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 43
(9:07 - 2nd) M.White pass short right to K.Yeboah to NYG 30 for 13 yards (C.Flott).
+12 YD
3 & 2 - NYJ 45
(9:51 - 2nd) M.White pass short left to G.Wilson to NYG 43 for 12 yards (K.Dorsey).
-1 YD
2 & 1 - NYJ 46
(10:33 - 2nd) T.Johnson right tackle to NYJ 45 for -1 yards (A.Calitro).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 37
(11:12 - 2nd) T.Coleman up the middle to NYJ 46 for 9 yards (N.Meadors).
+8 YD
2 & 6 - NYJ 29
(11:40 - 2nd) M.White pass short right to J.Smith pushed ob at NYJ 37 for 8 yards (Z.Gilbert).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 25
(12:18 - 2nd) 5-M.White in at QB. T.Coleman up the middle to NYJ 29 for 4 yards (T.Thompson).
Kickoff
(12:18 - 2nd) R.Santoso kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone - Touchback.

NYJ
Jets
 - Interception (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:29 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(12:18 - 2nd) R.Santoso extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Gillan.
No Gain
3 & 3 - NYJ 32
(12:31 - 2nd) J.Flacco pass short right intended for Mi.Carter INTERCEPTED by A.Calitro [O.Ximines] at NYJ 35. A.Calitro for 35 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
+6 YD
2 & 9 - NYJ 26
(13:11 - 2nd) J.Flacco pass short middle to C.Uzomah to NYJ 32 for 6 yards (J.Ellis - O.Ximines).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 25
(13:47 - 2nd) Mi.Carter left tackle to NYJ 26 for 1 yard (J.Ellis).
Kickoff
(13:47 - 2nd) R.Santoso kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone - Touchback.

NYG
Giants
 - Field Goal (9 plays, 56 yards, 3:52 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 5 - NYG 17
(13:51 - 2nd) R.Santoso 36 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Gillan.
+1 YD
3 & 6 - NYG 18
(14:33 - 2nd) D.Webb pass short middle to D.Sills to NYJ 17 for 1 yard (J.Sherwood).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - NYG 20
(15:00 - 2nd) D.Webb scrambles right end ran ob at NYJ 18 for 2 yards (J.Guidry).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 22
(0:16 - 1st) G.Brightwell left end to NYJ 20 for 2 yards (W.Parks).
+11 YD
2 & 10 - NYG 33
(0:52 - 1st) W.Robinson right end to NYJ 22 for 11 yards (J.Pinnock).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 33
(0:59 - 1st) D.Webb pass incomplete short right to C.Myarick (B.Huff).
+9 YD
2 & 4 - NYG 42
(1:32 - 1st) G.Brightwell left end to NYJ 33 for 9 yards (B.Echols).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 48
(2:09 - 1st) D.Webb pass short left to D.Bellinger to NYJ 42 for 6 yards (J.Sherwood). #12 Webb in at QB
+25 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 27
(2:33 - 1st) T.Taylor pass short right to D.Bellinger to NYJ 48 for 25 yards (J.Sherwood) [M.Clemons]. NYG-T.Taylor was injured during the play.
Kickoff
(2:39 - 1st) G.Zuerlein kicks 66 yards from NYJ 35 to NYG -1. G.Brightwell to NYG 27 for 28 yards (J.Hardee; D.Phillips).

NYJ
Jets
 - Field Goal (5 plays, 17 yards, 2:30 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 4 - NYJ 31
(2:43 - 1st) G.Zuerlein 49 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
-3 YD
3 & 1 - NYJ 28
(3:26 - 1st) Br.Hall up the middle to NYG 31 for -3 yards (N.Williams - N.Meadors).
+7 YD
2 & 8 - NYJ 35
(4:00 - 1st) J.Flacco pass short middle to T.Conklin to NYG 28 for 7 yards (N.Meadors).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 37
(4:33 - 1st) Br.Hall left end pushed ob at NYG 35 for 2 yards (A.Robinson).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 48
(5:09 - 1st) Br.Hall right end to NYG 37 for 11 yards (C.Flott).

NYG
Giants
 - Interception (5 plays, 11 yards, 2:16 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
3 & 13 - NYG 31
(5:20 - 1st) T.Taylor pass deep left intended for K.Golladay INTERCEPTED by M.Carter at NYG 48. M.Carter to NYG 48 for no gain (D.Bellinger).
+4 YD
2 & 17 - NYG 27
(5:53 - 1st) T.Taylor pass short right to W.Robinson to NYG 31 for 4 yards (M.Carter).
Penalty
2 & 12 - NYG 32
(6:02 - 1st) PENALTY on NYG-W.Holden - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NYG 32 - No Play.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 34
(6:32 - 1st) M.Breida left tackle to NYG 32 for -2 yards (Q.Williams).
+13 YD
2 & 9 - NYG 21
(6:58 - 1st) T.Taylor scrambles left end to NYG 34 for 13 yards (B.Echols).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 20
(7:25 - 1st) M.Breida up the middle to NYG 21 for 1 yard (C.Mosley; J.Whitehead).

NYJ
Jets
 - Punt (4 plays, 24 yards, 1:24 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - NYJ 50
(7:31 - 1st) B.Mann punts 50 yards to end zone - Center-T.Hennessy - Touchback.
No Gain
3 & 6 - NYJ 50
(7:36 - 1st) J.Flacco pass incomplete deep right to T.Conklin.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - NYJ 46
(8:14 - 1st) Mi.Carter right guard to 50 for 4 yards (B.Martinez - C.Flott).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 46
(8:20 - 1st) J.Flacco pass incomplete deep left to G.Wilson.
+20 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 26
(8:49 - 1st) J.Flacco pass short middle to T.Conklin to NYJ 46 for 20 yards (N.Meadors).

NYG
Giants
 - Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 1:32 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 18 - NYG 20
(9:03 - 1st) J.Gillan punts 59 yards to NYJ 21 - Center-C.Kreiter. B.Berrios to NYJ 39 for 18 yards (O.Ximines; C.Kreiter). PENALTY on NYJ-J.Johnson - Illegal Block Above the Waist - 10 yards - enforced at NYJ 36.
No Gain
3 & 8 - NYG 30
(9:44 - 1st) T.Taylor sacked at NYG 20 for -10 yards (sack split by Q.Williams and M.Carter).
No Gain
2 & 8 - NYG 30
(9:50 - 1st) T.Taylor pass incomplete short middle to W.Robinson.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 28
(10:21 - 1st) M.Breida left end to NYG 30 for 2 yards (L.Joyner; B.Echols).

NYJ
Jets
 - Fumble (10 plays, 46 yards, 4:39 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
3 & 10 - NYJ 39
(10:30 - 1st) J.Flacco pass short left to Mi.Carter to NYG 29 for 10 yards (M.McFadden). FUMBLES (M.McFadden) - RECOVERED by NYG-A.Calitro at NYG 28.
No Gain
2 & 10 - NYJ 39
(10:35 - 1st) J.Flacco pass incomplete deep left to C.Uzomah.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 39
(10:42 - 1st) J.Flacco pass incomplete short right to E.Moore (A.Robinson).
+4 YD
3 & 2 - NYJ 43
(11:22 - 1st) Br.Hall up the middle to NYG 39 for 4 yards (D.Davidson).
-1 YD
2 & 1 - NYJ 42
(11:58 - 1st) Br.Hall left end to NYG 43 for -1 yards (T.Crowder).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 49
(12:31 - 1st) J.Flacco pass short left to E.Moore to NYG 42 for 9 yards (A.Robinson).
+15 YD
2 & 12 - NYJ 34
(13:06 - 1st) J.Flacco pass short right to B.Berrios pushed ob at NYJ 49 for 15 yards (N.Meadors).
+3 YD
1 & 15 - NYJ 31
(13:42 - 1st) Mi.Carter left end to NYJ 34 for 3 yards (T.Thompson).
Penalty
1 & 10 - NYJ 36
(13:52 - 1st) PENALTY on NYJ-L.Tomlinson - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NYJ 36 - No Play.
+9 YD
2 & 8 - NYJ 27
(14:28 - 1st) J.Flacco pass short left to C.Davis to NYJ 36 for 9 yards (A.Robinson).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 25
(15:00 - 1st) Mi.Carter up the middle to NYJ 27 for 2 yards (J.Holmes).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) R.Santoso kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone - Touchback.
