Drive Chart
|
|
|NYG
|NYJ
Preview not available
Preview not available
NYJ
4 Pass
0 Rush
65 YDS
0:38 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
0:26
G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
+19 YD
1ST & 10 NYG 19
0:32
M.White pass short left to J.Smith for 19 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
+14 YD
2ND & 10 NYG 33
0:37
M.White pass short left to J.Smith to NYG 19 for 14 yards (T.Thompson).
No Gain
1ST & 10 NYG 33
0:40
M.White pass incomplete short right to L.Cager.
+19 YD
1ST & 10 NYJ 48
0:58
M.White pass short middle to L.Cager to NYG 33 for 19 yards (N.Meadors).
+13 YD
1ST & 10 NYJ 35
1:04
M.White pass short middle to D.Mims to NYJ 48 for 13 yards (Z.Gilbert - N.Meadors).
NYG
1 Pass
1 Rush
9 YDS
1:43 POS
Punt
4TH & 1 NYG 17
1:17
J.Gillan punts 67 yards to NYJ 16 - Center-C.Kreiter. C.Jackson to NYJ 35 for 19 yards (Y.Corker).
+4 YD
3RD & 5 NYG 13
2:00
D.Webb pass short middle to R.James to NYG 17 for 4 yards (J.Guidry).
+5 YD
2ND & 10 NYG 8
2:43
A.Williams right tackle to NYG 13 for 5 yards (I.Dunn - K.Alexander).
No Gain
1ST & 10 NYG 8
2:47
D.Webb pass incomplete short middle to D.Slayton (J.Marshall).
Point After TD 0:26
G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
plays
yds
pos
10
17
10
16
Point After TD 7:44
G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
plays
yds
pos
10
10
Touchdown 7:52
M.White pass short left to B.Berrios for 21 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
75
yds
4:34
pos
10
9
Point After TD 12:18
R.Santoso extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Gillan.
plays
yds
pos
10
3
Touchdown 12:31
J.Flacco pass short right intended for Mi.Carter INTERCEPTED by A.Calitro [O.Ximines] at NYJ 35. A.Calitro for 35 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
9
3
Field Goal 13:51
R.Santoso 36 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Gillan.
9
plays
56
yds
3:52
pos
3
3
Field Goal 2:43
G.Zuerlein 49 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
5
plays
17
yds
2:30
pos
0
3
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|12:08
|17:26
|1st Downs
|5
|14
|Rushing
|3
|2
|Passing
|2
|12
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-5
|2-7
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|91
|263
|Total Plays
|24
|39
|Avg Gain
|3.8
|6.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|44
|45
|Rush Attempts
|10
|14
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.4
|3.2
|Net Yards Passing
|47
|218
|Comp. - Att.
|8-13
|17-25
|Yards Per Pass
|3.4
|8.7
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|2-15
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-54.7
|2-47.0
|Return Yards
|82
|34
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-34
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-47
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-35
|1-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|47
|PASS YDS
|218
|
|
|44
|RUSH YDS
|45
|
|
|91
|TOTAL YDS
|263
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Taylor 2 QB
0
FPTS
|T. Taylor
|1
|13
|0
|13
|0
|
W. Robinson 17 WR
2
FPTS
|W. Robinson
|1
|11
|0
|11
|2
|
G. Brightwell 23 RB
2
FPTS
|G. Brightwell
|2
|11
|0
|9
|2
|
A. Williams 21 RB
0
FPTS
|A. Williams
|2
|6
|0
|5
|0
|
D. Webb 12 QB
1
FPTS
|D. Webb
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
M. Breida 31 RB
0
FPTS
|M. Breida
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Bellinger 45 TE
6
FPTS
|D. Bellinger
|3
|3
|37
|0
|25
|6
|
R. James 80 WR
3
FPTS
|R. James
|2
|2
|11
|0
|7
|3
|
W. Robinson 17 WR
2
FPTS
|W. Robinson
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|2
|
G. Brightwell 23 RB
2
FPTS
|G. Brightwell
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|2
|
D. Sills 13 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Sills
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
C. Myarick 85 TE
0
FPTS
|C. Myarick
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Golladay 19 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Golladay
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Slayton 86 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Slayton
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
N. Meadors 35 DB
|N. Meadors
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Robinson 33 CB
|A. Robinson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Thompson 39 DB
|T. Thompson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Gilbert 38 DB
|Z. Gilbert
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Flott 28 CB
|C. Flott
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ellis 71 DT
|J. Ellis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. McFadden 43 LB
|M. McFadden
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
B. Martinez 54 ILB
|B. Martinez
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Williams 93 DT
|N. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Calitro 59 OLB
|A. Calitro
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
D. Davidson 98 DT
|D. Davidson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Holmes 91 DT
|J. Holmes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Crowder 48 LB
|T. Crowder
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Dorsey 23 DB
|K. Dorsey
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Moa 96 DT
|D. Moa
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Ximines 53 LB
|O. Ximines
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Santoso 19 K
4
FPTS
|R. Santoso
|1/1
|36
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Gillan 17 P
|J. Gillan
|3
|54.7
|0
|67
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Brightwell 23 RB
2
FPTS
|G. Brightwell
|2
|23.5
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Coleman 23 RB
1
FPTS
|T. Coleman
|3
|14
|0
|9
|1
|
B. Hall 20 RB
1
FPTS
|B. Hall
|5
|13
|0
|11
|1
|
M. Carter 32 RB
1
FPTS
|M. Carter
|4
|10
|0
|4
|1
|
T. Johnson 25 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|2
|8
|0
|9
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Smith 16 WR
13
FPTS
|J. Smith
|3
|3
|41
|1
|19
|13
|
B. Berrios 10 WR
11
FPTS
|B. Berrios
|2
|2
|36
|1
|21
|11
|
D. Mims 11 WR
4
FPTS
|D. Mims
|2
|2
|29
|0
|16
|4
|
T. Conklin 83 TE
4
FPTS
|T. Conklin
|3
|2
|27
|0
|20
|4
|
L. Cager 81 TE
2
FPTS
|L. Cager
|3
|1
|19
|0
|19
|2
|
K. Yeboah 88 TE
2
FPTS
|K. Yeboah
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|2
|
G. Wilson 17 WR
2
FPTS
|G. Wilson
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|2
|
M. Carter 32 RB
1
FPTS
|M. Carter
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|1
|
E. Moore 8 WR
1
FPTS
|E. Moore
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|1
|
C. Davis 84 WR
1
FPTS
|C. Davis
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|1
|
T. Wesco 85 TE
1
FPTS
|T. Wesco
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
C. Uzomah 87 TE
1
FPTS
|C. Uzomah
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
C. Jackson Jr. 9 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Jackson Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Sherwood 44 LB
|J. Sherwood
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Guidry 40 CB
|J. Guidry
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Echols 26 CB
|B. Echols
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Alexander 9 MLB
|K. Alexander
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
I. Dunn 27 CB
|I. Dunn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Parks 39 SS
|W. Parks
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Carter 32 RB
|M. Carter
|1-1
|0.5
|1
|0
|
Q. Williams 95 DT
|Q. Williams
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
J. Pinnock 41 CB
|J. Pinnock
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Mosley 57 ILB
|C. Mosley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Whitehead 6 FS
|J. Whitehead
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Joyner 29 FS
|L. Joyner
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Zuerlein 14 K
5
FPTS
|G. Zuerlein
|1/1
|49
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Mann 7 P
|B. Mann
|2
|47.0
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Berrios 10 WR
11
FPTS
|B. Berrios
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|
C. Jackson Jr. 9 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Jackson Jr.
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:26 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 19(0:32 - 2nd) M.White pass short left to J.Smith for 19 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - NYJ 33(0:37 - 2nd) M.White pass short left to J.Smith to NYG 19 for 14 yards (T.Thompson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 33(0:40 - 2nd) M.White pass incomplete short right to L.Cager.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 48(0:58 - 2nd) M.White pass short middle to L.Cager to NYG 33 for 19 yards (N.Meadors).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 35(1:04 - 2nd) M.White pass short middle to D.Mims to NYJ 48 for 13 yards (Z.Gilbert - N.Meadors).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - NYG 17(1:17 - 2nd) J.Gillan punts 67 yards to NYJ 16 - Center-C.Kreiter. C.Jackson to NYJ 35 for 19 yards (Y.Corker).
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - NYG 13(2:00 - 2nd) D.Webb pass short middle to R.James to NYG 17 for 4 yards (J.Guidry).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - NYG 8(2:43 - 2nd) A.Williams right tackle to NYG 13 for 5 yards (I.Dunn - K.Alexander).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 8(2:47 - 2nd) D.Webb pass incomplete short middle to D.Slayton (J.Marshall).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - NYJ 48(2:54 - 2nd) B.Mann punts 44 yards to NYG 8 - Center-T.Hennessy - fair catch by R.James.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - NYJ 48(2:59 - 2nd) M.White pass incomplete deep right to C.Jackson.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - NYJ 41(3:41 - 2nd) M.White pass short left to T.Wesco to NYJ 48 for 7 yards (K.Dorsey; N.Meadors).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 40(4:20 - 2nd) T.Coleman right tackle to NYJ 41 for 1 yard (D.Moa; D.Davidson).
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - NYJ 24(4:56 - 2nd) M.White pass deep middle to D.Mims to NYJ 40 for 16 yards (N.Meadors).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 24(4:59 - 2nd) M.White pass incomplete short middle to L.Cager.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - NYG 38(5:06 - 2nd) J.Gillan punts 38 yards to NYJ 24 - Center-C.Kreiter - fair catch by C.Jackson.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NYG 38(5:10 - 2nd) D.Webb pass incomplete short middle to D.Slayton.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - NYG 34(5:50 - 2nd) D.Webb pass short middle to G.Brightwell to NYG 38 for 4 yards (J.Sherwood).
|Fumble
1 & 10 - NYG 33(6:36 - 2nd) A.Williams right end to NYG 35 for 2 yards (K.Alexander). FUMBLES (K.Alexander) - recovered by NYG-D.Hamilton at NYG 34.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - NYG 27(7:09 - 2nd) D.Webb pass short left to D.Bellinger to NYG 33 for 6 yards (W.Parks; J.Guidry).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 20(7:40 - 2nd) D.Webb pass short right to R.James to NYG 27 for 7 yards (J.Guidry).
|Kickoff
|(7:44 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein kicks 64 yards from NYJ 35 to NYG 1. G.Brightwell to NYG 20 for 19 yards (D.Phillips).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:44 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
|+21 YD
2 & 1 - NYJ 21(7:52 - 2nd) M.White pass short left to B.Berrios for 21 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 30(8:26 - 2nd) T.Johnson right guard to NYG 21 for 9 yards (Z.Gilbert; T.Thompson).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 43(9:07 - 2nd) M.White pass short right to K.Yeboah to NYG 30 for 13 yards (C.Flott).
|+12 YD
3 & 2 - NYJ 45(9:51 - 2nd) M.White pass short left to G.Wilson to NYG 43 for 12 yards (K.Dorsey).
|-1 YD
2 & 1 - NYJ 46(10:33 - 2nd) T.Johnson right tackle to NYJ 45 for -1 yards (A.Calitro).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 37(11:12 - 2nd) T.Coleman up the middle to NYJ 46 for 9 yards (N.Meadors).
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - NYJ 29(11:40 - 2nd) M.White pass short right to J.Smith pushed ob at NYJ 37 for 8 yards (Z.Gilbert).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(12:18 - 2nd) 5-M.White in at QB. T.Coleman up the middle to NYJ 29 for 4 yards (T.Thompson).
|Kickoff
|(12:18 - 2nd) R.Santoso kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:18 - 2nd) R.Santoso extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Gillan.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - NYJ 32(12:31 - 2nd) J.Flacco pass short right intended for Mi.Carter INTERCEPTED by A.Calitro [O.Ximines] at NYJ 35. A.Calitro for 35 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - NYJ 26(13:11 - 2nd) J.Flacco pass short middle to C.Uzomah to NYJ 32 for 6 yards (J.Ellis - O.Ximines).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(13:47 - 2nd) Mi.Carter left tackle to NYJ 26 for 1 yard (J.Ellis).
|Kickoff
|(13:47 - 2nd) R.Santoso kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - NYG 17(13:51 - 2nd) R.Santoso 36 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Gillan.
|+1 YD
3 & 6 - NYG 18(14:33 - 2nd) D.Webb pass short middle to D.Sills to NYJ 17 for 1 yard (J.Sherwood).
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - NYG 20(15:00 - 2nd) D.Webb scrambles right end ran ob at NYJ 18 for 2 yards (J.Guidry).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 22(0:16 - 1st) G.Brightwell left end to NYJ 20 for 2 yards (W.Parks).
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - NYG 33(0:52 - 1st) W.Robinson right end to NYJ 22 for 11 yards (J.Pinnock).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 33(0:59 - 1st) D.Webb pass incomplete short right to C.Myarick (B.Huff).
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - NYG 42(1:32 - 1st) G.Brightwell left end to NYJ 33 for 9 yards (B.Echols).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 48(2:09 - 1st) D.Webb pass short left to D.Bellinger to NYJ 42 for 6 yards (J.Sherwood). #12 Webb in at QB
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 27(2:33 - 1st) T.Taylor pass short right to D.Bellinger to NYJ 48 for 25 yards (J.Sherwood) [M.Clemons]. NYG-T.Taylor was injured during the play.
|Kickoff
|(2:39 - 1st) G.Zuerlein kicks 66 yards from NYJ 35 to NYG -1. G.Brightwell to NYG 27 for 28 yards (J.Hardee; D.Phillips).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - NYJ 31(2:43 - 1st) G.Zuerlein 49 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
|-3 YD
3 & 1 - NYJ 28(3:26 - 1st) Br.Hall up the middle to NYG 31 for -3 yards (N.Williams - N.Meadors).
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - NYJ 35(4:00 - 1st) J.Flacco pass short middle to T.Conklin to NYG 28 for 7 yards (N.Meadors).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 37(4:33 - 1st) Br.Hall left end pushed ob at NYG 35 for 2 yards (A.Robinson).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 48(5:09 - 1st) Br.Hall right end to NYG 37 for 11 yards (C.Flott).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
3 & 13 - NYG 31(5:20 - 1st) T.Taylor pass deep left intended for K.Golladay INTERCEPTED by M.Carter at NYG 48. M.Carter to NYG 48 for no gain (D.Bellinger).
|+4 YD
2 & 17 - NYG 27(5:53 - 1st) T.Taylor pass short right to W.Robinson to NYG 31 for 4 yards (M.Carter).
|Penalty
2 & 12 - NYG 32(6:02 - 1st) PENALTY on NYG-W.Holden - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NYG 32 - No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 34(6:32 - 1st) M.Breida left tackle to NYG 32 for -2 yards (Q.Williams).
|+13 YD
2 & 9 - NYG 21(6:58 - 1st) T.Taylor scrambles left end to NYG 34 for 13 yards (B.Echols).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 20(7:25 - 1st) M.Breida up the middle to NYG 21 for 1 yard (C.Mosley; J.Whitehead).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - NYJ 50(7:31 - 1st) B.Mann punts 50 yards to end zone - Center-T.Hennessy - Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - NYJ 50(7:36 - 1st) J.Flacco pass incomplete deep right to T.Conklin.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - NYJ 46(8:14 - 1st) Mi.Carter right guard to 50 for 4 yards (B.Martinez - C.Flott).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 46(8:20 - 1st) J.Flacco pass incomplete deep left to G.Wilson.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 26(8:49 - 1st) J.Flacco pass short middle to T.Conklin to NYJ 46 for 20 yards (N.Meadors).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 18 - NYG 20(9:03 - 1st) J.Gillan punts 59 yards to NYJ 21 - Center-C.Kreiter. B.Berrios to NYJ 39 for 18 yards (O.Ximines; C.Kreiter). PENALTY on NYJ-J.Johnson - Illegal Block Above the Waist - 10 yards - enforced at NYJ 36.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - NYG 30(9:44 - 1st) T.Taylor sacked at NYG 20 for -10 yards (sack split by Q.Williams and M.Carter).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - NYG 30(9:50 - 1st) T.Taylor pass incomplete short middle to W.Robinson.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 28(10:21 - 1st) M.Breida left end to NYG 30 for 2 yards (L.Joyner; B.Echols).
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
3 & 10 - NYJ 39(10:30 - 1st) J.Flacco pass short left to Mi.Carter to NYG 29 for 10 yards (M.McFadden). FUMBLES (M.McFadden) - RECOVERED by NYG-A.Calitro at NYG 28.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NYJ 39(10:35 - 1st) J.Flacco pass incomplete deep left to C.Uzomah.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 39(10:42 - 1st) J.Flacco pass incomplete short right to E.Moore (A.Robinson).
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - NYJ 43(11:22 - 1st) Br.Hall up the middle to NYG 39 for 4 yards (D.Davidson).
|-1 YD
2 & 1 - NYJ 42(11:58 - 1st) Br.Hall left end to NYG 43 for -1 yards (T.Crowder).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 49(12:31 - 1st) J.Flacco pass short left to E.Moore to NYG 42 for 9 yards (A.Robinson).
|+15 YD
2 & 12 - NYJ 34(13:06 - 1st) J.Flacco pass short right to B.Berrios pushed ob at NYJ 49 for 15 yards (N.Meadors).
|+3 YD
1 & 15 - NYJ 31(13:42 - 1st) Mi.Carter left end to NYJ 34 for 3 yards (T.Thompson).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NYJ 36(13:52 - 1st) PENALTY on NYJ-L.Tomlinson - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NYJ 36 - No Play.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - NYJ 27(14:28 - 1st) J.Flacco pass short left to C.Davis to NYJ 36 for 9 yards (A.Robinson).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(15:00 - 1st) Mi.Carter up the middle to NYJ 27 for 2 yards (J.Holmes).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Santoso kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone - Touchback.
-
NYG
NYJ
10
17
2nd 0:26 NFLN
-
DET
PIT
0
040 O/U
-6.5
Sun 4:30pm CBS
-
GB
KC
10
17
Final NFLN
-
SF
HOU
0
17
Final AMZN
-
BUF
CAR
0
21
Final
-
LAC
NO
10
27
Final
-
SEA
DAL
26
27
Final NFLN
-
NE
LV
6
23
Final
-
JAC
ATL
12
28
Final NFLN
-
LAR
CIN
7
16
Final NFLN
-
ARI
TEN
23
26
Final
-
CHI
CLE
21
20
Final
-
PHI
MIA
10
48
Final
-
WAS
BAL
15
17
Final
-
TB
IND
10
27
Final
-
MIN
DEN
13
23
Final NFLN