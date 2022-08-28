+10 YD 3 & 10 - NYJ 39 (10:30 - 1st) J.Flacco pass short left to Mi.Carter to NYG 29 for 10 yards (M.McFadden). FUMBLES (M.McFadden) - RECOVERED by NYG-A.Calitro at NYG 28.

No Gain 2 & 10 - NYJ 39 (10:35 - 1st) J.Flacco pass incomplete deep left to C.Uzomah.

No Gain 1 & 10 - NYJ 39 (10:42 - 1st) J.Flacco pass incomplete short right to E.Moore (A.Robinson).

+4 YD 3 & 2 - NYJ 43 (11:22 - 1st) Br.Hall up the middle to NYG 39 for 4 yards (D.Davidson).

-1 YD 2 & 1 - NYJ 42 (11:58 - 1st) Br.Hall left end to NYG 43 for -1 yards (T.Crowder).

+9 YD 1 & 10 - NYJ 49 (12:31 - 1st) J.Flacco pass short left to E.Moore to NYG 42 for 9 yards (A.Robinson).

+15 YD 2 & 12 - NYJ 34 (13:06 - 1st) J.Flacco pass short right to B.Berrios pushed ob at NYJ 49 for 15 yards (N.Meadors).

+3 YD 1 & 15 - NYJ 31 (13:42 - 1st) Mi.Carter left end to NYJ 34 for 3 yards (T.Thompson).

Penalty 1 & 10 - NYJ 36 (13:52 - 1st) PENALTY on NYJ-L.Tomlinson - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NYJ 36 - No Play.

+9 YD 2 & 8 - NYJ 27 (14:28 - 1st) J.Flacco pass short left to C.Davis to NYJ 36 for 9 yards (A.Robinson).

+2 YD 1 & 10 - NYJ 25 (15:00 - 1st) Mi.Carter up the middle to NYJ 27 for 2 yards (J.Holmes).