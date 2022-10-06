|
LONDON (AP) Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur has done the London trip twice before as an offensive coordinator and ''didn't leave the hotel either time.''
Safe to say he'd prefer star quarterback Aaron Rodgers - a Manchester City fan - not try to venture north for the Premier League champion's home game Saturday (though Rodgers could satisfy his soccer fix Friday night when the U.S. women's team faces European champion England in a friendly at Wembley Stadium).
The Packers' schedule for their first-ever international regular-season game doesn't leave much time for sightseeing. Same goes for the New York Giants (3-1). Both teams are scheduled to arrive in the British capital Friday morning ahead of Sunday's game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Rodgers, a four-time MVP, had hoped the Packers (3-1) would arrive earlier in the week ''to experience a little bit of that culture'' but he knows ultimately it's a business trip - a long-awaited one at that.
''For us, it's a dream,'' Rodgers said. ''I've been talking about doing this for years, since they started this, couldn't wait to get over there, but nobody wants to give up a Green Bay Packer home game. So it's exciting to finally get a chance to go over.''
Teams are now required to play internationally on a rotating basis, made easier by the addition of a 17th game. The Packers are Sunday's home team.
Rodgers was on hand this summer when Manchester City played at Lambeau Field, where striker Erling Haaland scored on his club debut. The quarterback exchanged jerseys with City players and told Haaland to ''have a great season.'' So far, so good.
Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker isn't worried about sightseeing, not with NFL rushing leader Saquon Barkley lining up for the Giants.
''I don't care nothing about London,'' the first-round draft pick said. ''It's a great experience to travel outside the country. But we're just trying to get a `W.'''
QB CONCERNS
The Giants head to London with question marks at quarterback. Daniel Jones sprained his left ankle last Sunday but was showing improvement by midweek. At practice Wednesday, he wore a pair of high-top red shoes for more support.
Tyrod Taylor was in the concussion protocol after he also left Sunday's 20-12 win over the Chicago Bears. Coach Brian Daboll tasked Barkley with taking direct snaps to help close out the game.
Practice-squad quarterback Davis Webb would be the third choice.
Jones' ability to run is key to New York's success. He has 18 rushing first downs - the most among quarterbacks and tied for third-most overall through four games. The fourth-year player is the team's second leading rusher and ran for two touchdowns last Sunday.
A one-dimensional Jones would make it easier for defenses to focus exclusively on Barkley.
''I'll continue to progress throughout the week and see how I feel,'' Jones said. ''I'm confident in my ability to throw from the pocket, throw outside the pocket, and make plays from both.''
New York's offense is averaging a league-leading 192.5 rushing yards per game - nearly double last season's 99.3-yard average.
TURNOVER TROUBLE
In each of LaFleur's first three seasons, the Packers committed the fewest or second-fewest turnovers in the league but they're not taking particularly good care of the ball this year.
Green Bay has turned the ball over seven times in its first four games and has a minus-3 turnover margin. It's an issue LaFleur knows the Packers must fix as they seek a fourth consecutive victory.
''Put too many on the ground, there's no doubt (that) once you do that, the other teams that are watching you, that are studying you, they kind of smell blood in the water,'' he said. ''They're going to go after, relentlessly after that football. We know that that's going to happen. We've got to step up to the challenge.''
GARY'S GOING FOR IT
Packers outside linebacker Rashan Gary has five sacks and collected at least one in each of Green Bay's first four games. He is the first Packer to record a sack in each of a season's first four games since Cullen Jenkins in 2010.
If Gary gets a sack Sunday, he would tie the Packers' franchise record for consecutive games with a sack: Tim Harris had a sack in five straight games in 1989, and Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila did it in 2000-01.
JUGGLING ACT
Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard should feel right at home at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium thanks to his pregame routine in which he juggles a soccer ball with his feet.
''It's helping me focus,'' Lazard said. ''Especially when I started, I wasn't that talented or skilled. It required a lot more focus and just got my brain firing from that standpoint of locking in and details of how I was placing my foot to kick the ball and juggle it.''
UNDEFEATED
The Giants won the first regular-season NFL game played in London when they beat the Miami Dolphins 13-10 in the mud at Wembley Stadium in 2007. Eli Manning completed 8 of 22 passes for 59 yards in the Week 8 game of their Super Bowl-winning campaign. New York then beat the Los Angeles Rams 17-10 in 2016 at Twickenham Stadium.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|32:11
|27:49
|1st Downs
|24
|22
|Rushing
|8
|5
|Passing
|12
|15
|Penalty
|4
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-11
|4-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|338
|298
|Total Plays
|59
|61
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|125
|94
|Rush Attempts
|31
|20
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.0
|4.7
|Net Yards Passing
|213
|204
|Comp. - Att.
|21-27
|25-39
|Yards Per Pass
|7.6
|5.0
|Penalties - Yards
|6-63
|7-37
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-50.0
|3-41.3
|Return Yards
|56
|64
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|1-11
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-56
|3-53
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|3-4 -75%
|2-3 -67%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|3-3 -100%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|213
|PASS YDS
|204
|
|
|125
|RUSH YDS
|94
|
|
|338
|TOTAL YDS
|298
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Jones 8 QB
11
FPTS
|D. Jones
|21/27
|217
|0
|0
|11
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
S. Barkley 26 RB
19
FPTS
|S. Barkley
|13
|70
|1
|40
|19
|
D. Jones 8 QB
11
FPTS
|D. Jones
|10
|37
|0
|14
|11
|
M. Breida 31 RB
4
FPTS
|M. Breida
|4
|14
|0
|10
|4
|
G. Brightwell 23 RB
6
FPTS
|G. Brightwell
|2
|5
|1
|3
|6
|
D. Bellinger 82 TE
10
FPTS
|D. Bellinger
|1
|2
|1
|2
|10
|
J. Gillan 6 P
0
FPTS
|J. Gillan
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Slayton 86 WR
13
FPTS
|D. Slayton
|7
|6
|79
|0
|26
|13
|
S. Barkley 26 RB
19
FPTS
|S. Barkley
|6
|3
|36
|0
|41
|19
|
M. Johnson 87 WR
6
FPTS
|M. Johnson
|3
|3
|35
|0
|16
|6
|
D. Bellinger 82 TE
10
FPTS
|D. Bellinger
|3
|2
|22
|0
|11
|10
|
R. James 80 WR
3
FPTS
|R. James
|2
|2
|16
|0
|15
|3
|
M. Breida 31 RB
4
FPTS
|M. Breida
|2
|2
|13
|0
|13
|4
|
D. Sills 13 WR
3
FPTS
|D. Sills
|2
|2
|12
|0
|7
|3
|
C. Myarick 85 FB
1
FPTS
|C. Myarick
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Love 20 SS
|J. Love
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lawrence 97 NT
|D. Lawrence
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Jackson 22 CB
|A. Jackson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Thibodeaux 5 LB
|K. Thibodeaux
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. McCloud 44 CB
|N. McCloud
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Layne 35 CB
|J. Layne
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Jefferson 36 SS
|T. Jefferson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Smith 45 MLB
|J. Smith
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Ximines 53 OLB
|O. Ximines
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|1
|
X. McKinney 29 FS
|X. McKinney
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. McFadden 41 LB
|M. McFadden
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Crowder 48 ILB
|T. Crowder
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Holmes 30 CB
|D. Holmes
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ward 55 OLB
|J. Ward
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Fox 49 LB
|T. Fox
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Williams 93 DE
|N. Williams
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Moreau 37 CB
|F. Moreau
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Belton 24 SAF
|D. Belton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ellis 71 DT
|J. Ellis
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Gano 9 K
9
FPTS
|G. Gano
|2/2
|48
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Gillan 6 P
|J. Gillan
|2
|50.0
|0
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Brightwell 23 RB
6
FPTS
|G. Brightwell
|3
|18.7
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Pinnock 27 CB
0
FPTS
|J. Pinnock
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
A. Rodgers 12 QB
20
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|25/39
|222
|2
|0
|20
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Cobb 18 WR
16
FPTS
|R. Cobb
|13
|7
|99
|0
|35
|16
|
A. Lazard 13 WR
13
FPTS
|A. Lazard
|8
|4
|35
|1
|17
|13
|
R. Doubs 87 WR
5
FPTS
|R. Doubs
|5
|3
|29
|0
|22
|5
|
R. Tonyan 85 TE
6
FPTS
|R. Tonyan
|4
|4
|23
|0
|14
|6
|
J. Deguara 81 TE
3
FPTS
|J. Deguara
|2
|2
|19
|0
|12
|3
|
A. Jones 33 RB
9
FPTS
|A. Jones
|3
|2
|17
|0
|9
|9
|
M. Lewis 89 TE
7
FPTS
|M. Lewis
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|7
|
C. Watson 9 WR
1
FPTS
|C. Watson
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
T. Davis 84 TE
1
FPTS
|T. Davis
|2
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
E. Stokes 21 CB
|E. Stokes
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Walker 7 ILB
|Q. Walker
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Campbell 59 ILB
|D. Campbell
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Alexander 23 CB
|J. Alexander
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Smith 91 OLB
|P. Smith
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Amos 31 SS
|A. Amos
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Savage 26 SAF
|D. Savage
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Gary 52 OLB
|R. Gary
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reed 90 DE
|J. Reed
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lowry 94 DE
|D. Lowry
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Slaton 93 DT
|T. Slaton
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Clark 97 NT
|K. Clark
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Deguara 81 TE
|J. Deguara
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Douglas 29 CB
|R. Douglas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Enagbare 55 LB
|K. Enagbare
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Crosby 2 K
8
FPTS
|M. Crosby
|2/2
|48
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. O'Donnell 16 P
|P. O'Donnell
|3
|41.3
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Watson 9 WR
1
FPTS
|C. Watson
|2
|17.5
|18
|0
|
A. Rodgers 8 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Rodgers 8 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) G.Gano kicks 59 yards from NYG 35 to GB 6. C.Watson to GB 24 for 18 yards (C.Coughlin - C.Brown).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GB 24(14:55 - 1st) A.Jones right end to GB 26 for 2 yards (D.Lawrence).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - GB 26(14:20 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right to R.Cobb (K.Thibodeaux).
|+35 YD
3 & 8 - GB 26(14:16 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass deep middle to R.Cobb to NYG 39 for 35 yards (J.Love) [J.Ward].
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - GB 39(13:31 - 1st) A.Dillon right tackle to NYG 32 for 7 yards (A.Jackson).
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - GB 32(12:48 - 1st) A.Dillon right guard to NYG 27 for 5 yards (D.Lawrence - N.Williams).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 27(12:07 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep left to T.Davis.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - GB 27(12:00 - 1st) A.Jones right tackle to NYG 22 for 5 yards (A.Jackson; J.Smith).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - GB 22(11:13 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right to A.Jones [D.Belton].
|Penalty
4 & 5 - GB 22(11:10 - 1st) PENALTY on GB - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at NYG 22 - No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - GB 27(11:06 - 1st) M.Crosby 46 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Coco - Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:05 - 1st) M.Crosby kicks 62 yards from GB 35 to NYG 3. G.Brightwell to NYG 24 for 21 yards (R.Douglas).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 24(11:00 - 1st) S.Barkley right tackle to NYG 29 for 5 yards (K.Clark).
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - NYG 29(10:23 - 1st) S.Barkley up the middle to NYG 30 for 1 yard (K.Clark; P.Smith).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - NYG 30(9:40 - 1st) D.Jones pass incomplete short right to S.Barkley.
|Punt
4 & 4 - NYG 30(9:35 - 1st) J.Gillan punts 42 yards to GB 28 - Center-C.Kreiter - fair catch by Am.Rodgers.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - GB 28(9:28 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right to T.Davis to GB 25 for -3 yards (T.Crowder).
|+3 YD
2 & 13 - GB 25(8:45 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short left to R.Cobb to GB 28 for 3 yards (D.Holmes).
|-1 YD
3 & 10 - GB 28(8:00 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right to R.Doubs to GB 27 for -1 yards (J.Ward - K.Thibodeaux).
|Punt
4 & 11 - GB 27(7:24 - 1st) P.O'Donnell punts 50 yards to NYG 23 - Center-J.Coco - downed by GB-R.Ford.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 23(7:13 - 1st) S.Barkley up the middle to NYG 25 for 2 yards (R.Gary).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - NYG 25(6:32 - 1st) D.Jones pass incomplete deep left to S.Barkley.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - NYG 25(6:26 - 1st) PENALTY on NYG - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at NYG 25 - No Play.
|-4 YD
3 & 13 - NYG 20(6:26 - 1st) D.Jones pass short left to S.Barkley to NYG 16 for -4 yards (J.Alexander).
|Punt
4 & 17 - NYG 16(5:48 - 1st) J.Gillan punts 58 yards to GB 26 - Center-C.Kreiter. Am.Rodgers to GB 37 for 11 yards (J.Love). FUMBLES (J.Love) - touched at GB 40 - recovered by GB-I.McDuffie at GB 40.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GB 40(5:34 - 1st) A.Dillon left tackle to GB 44 for 4 yards (K.Thibodeaux - J.Ellis).
|+22 YD
2 & 6 - GB 44(5:00 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass deep middle to R.Doubs to NYG 34 for 22 yards (A.Jackson).
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - GB 34(4:17 - 1st) C.Watson right end to NYG 37 for -3 yards (A.Jackson).
|Penalty
2 & 13 - GB 37(3:33 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep right to R.Tonyan. PENALTY on NYG-X.McKinney - Defensive Pass Interference - 33 yards - enforced at NYG 37 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - GB 4(3:26 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left to R.Cobb.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - GB 4(3:22 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Lazard for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:19 - 1st) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Coco - Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:19 - 1st) M.Crosby kicks 64 yards from GB 35 to NYG 1. G.Brightwell to NYG 24 for 23 yards (T.Galeai).
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 24(3:14 - 1st) D.Jones pass short left to D.Slayton pushed ob at 50 for 26 yards (E.Stokes).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 50(2:41 - 1st) S.Barkley right guard to GB 45 for 5 yards (T.Slaton).
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - NYG 45(2:04 - 1st) D.Jones pass short middle to D.Bellinger to GB 34 for 11 yards (Q.Walker) [A.Amos].
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 34(1:25 - 1st) S.Barkley left end pushed ob at GB 33 for 1 yard (J.Alexander). PENALTY on NYG-D.Bellinger - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at GB 33.
|No Gain
1 & 19 - NYG 43(0:56 - 1st) D.Jones pass incomplete deep left to D.Slayton.
|+12 YD
2 & 19 - NYG 43(0:52 - 1st) D.Jones pass short left to M.Johnson pushed ob at GB 31 for 12 yards (J.Alexander).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NYG 31(0:17 - 1st) D.Jones pass incomplete short left to S.Barkley.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - NYG 31(0:14 - 1st) G.Gano 48 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:09 - 1st) G.Gano kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GB 25(0:09 - 1st) A.Jones up the middle to GB 28 for 3 yards (M.McFadden - J.Ellis).
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - GB 28(15:00 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Jones pushed ob at GB 36 for 8 yards (M.McFadden).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GB 36(14:28 - 2nd) A.Jones right end to GB 38 for 2 yards (J.Love).
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - GB 38(13:41 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to J.Deguara pushed ob at 50 for 12 yards (X.McKinney).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - GB 50(13:01 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to J.Deguara to NYG 43 for 7 yards (J.Smith; F.Moreau).
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - GB 43(12:18 - 2nd) A.Jones left tackle to NYG 39 for 4 yards (N.Williams - T.Fox).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GB 39(11:38 - 2nd) A.Dillon up the middle to NYG 34 for 5 yards (D.Lawrence).
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - GB 34(10:55 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Jones to NYG 25 for 9 yards (T.Crowder).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GB 25(10:12 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Lazard to NYG 20 for 5 yards (A.Jackson).
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - GB 20(9:26 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short middle to C.Watson to NYG 19 for 1 yard (J.Smith).
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - GB 19(8:39 - 2nd) A.Jones up the middle to NYG 11 for 8 yards (T.Jefferson).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - GB 11(7:58 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to R.Cobb pushed ob at NYG 2 for 9 yards (D.Belton; T.Jefferson). NYG-D.Belton was injured during the play. His return is Probable.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - GB 2(7:29 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to M.Lewis for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:25 - 2nd) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Coco - Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:25 - 2nd) M.Crosby kicks 63 yards from GB 35 to NYG 2. G.Brightwell to NYG 14 for 12 yards (S.Jean-Charles - R.Ford).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NYG 14(7:19 - 2nd) D.Jones sacked at NYG 7 for -7 yards (J.Reed). FUMBLES (J.Reed) - and recovers at NYG 7. PENALTY on GB-R.Douglas - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at NYG 14 - No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 19(7:01 - 2nd) D.Jones scrambles right end pushed ob at NYG 22 for 3 yards (D.Campbell).
|+40 YD
2 & 7 - NYG 22(6:27 - 2nd) Direct snap to S.Barkley. S.Barkley left tackle to GB 38 for 40 yards (E.Stokes). NYG-C.Myarick was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 38(6:03 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short right to D.Slayton pushed ob at GB 28 for 10 yards (E.Stokes).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 28(5:28 - 2nd) D.Jones sacked at GB 32 for -4 yards (P.Smith).
|+1 YD
2 & 14 - NYG 32(4:45 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short left to R.James pushed ob at GB 31 for 1 yard (K.Enagbare).
|+15 YD
3 & 13 - NYG 31(4:08 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short middle to R.James to GB 16 for 15 yards (D.Savage).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 16(3:28 - 2nd) S.Barkley left guard to GB 15 for 1 yard (D.Lowry).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NYG 15(2:48 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete short left to D.Bellinger (J.Garvin).
|+10 YD
3 & 9 - NYG 15(2:45 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short right to D.Slayton to GB 5 for 10 yards (E.Stokes; Q.Walker).
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - NYG 5(2:00 - 2nd) Direct snap to S.Barkley. M.Breida left guard to GB 2 for 3 yards (K.Clark).
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - NYG 2(1:22 - 2nd) D.Bellinger right end for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN. Double reverse
|PAT Good
|(1:15 - 2nd) G.Gano extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:15 - 2nd) G.Gano kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - GB 25(1:15 - 2nd) A.Jones left guard to GB 36 for 11 yards (J.Love).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - GB 36(0:51 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to R.Cobb to GB 45 for 9 yards (D.Holmes; A.Jackson).
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - GB 45(0:46 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short middle to R.Tonyan to NYG 49 for 6 yards (T.Jefferson) [J.Ward].
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - GB 49(0:43 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short middle to R.Cobb to NYG 29 for 20 yards (X.McKinney).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 29(0:38 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep left to R.Cobb (D.Holmes).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GB 29(0:34 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right to R.Doubs.
|-1 YD
3 & 10 - GB 29(0:31 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to R.Tonyan to NYG 30 for -1 yards (J.Love).
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - GB 30(0:04 - 2nd) M.Crosby 48 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Coco - Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Crosby kicks 65 yards from GB 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NYG 25(15:00 - 3rd) D.Jones sacked at NYG 14 for -11 yards (R.Gary). PENALTY on GB-D.Savage - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at NYG 25 - No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 30(14:34 - 3rd) S.Barkley up the middle to NYG 35 for 5 yards (J.Reed).
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - NYG 35(14:00 - 3rd) S.Barkley left tackle to NYG 37 for 2 yards (D.Lowry).
|+14 YD
3 & 3 - NYG 37(13:18 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short middle to D.Slayton to GB 49 for 14 yards (D.Campbell).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 49(12:39 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short left to D.Slayton to GB 36 for 13 yards (D.Savage).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 36(11:58 - 3rd) S.Barkley up the middle to GB 31 for 5 yards (D.Savage).
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - NYG 31(11:23 - 3rd) S.Barkley up the middle to GB 30 for 1 yard (T.Slaton).
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - NYG 30(10:48 - 3rd) D.Jones up the middle to GB 24 for 6 yards (Q.Walker).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 24(10:20 - 3rd) S.Barkley left guard to GB 24 for no gain (P.Smith).
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - NYG 24(9:36 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short right to D.Sills pushed ob at GB 17 for 7 yards (A.Amos) [P.Smith].
|Penalty
3 & 3 - NYG 17(8:58 - 3rd) PENALTY on NYG-B.Bredeson - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at GB 17 - No Play.
|+3 YD
3 & 8 - NYG 22(8:35 - 3rd) D.Jones up the middle to GB 19 for 3 yards (R.Gary).
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - NYG 19(8:02 - 3rd) G.Gano 37 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:57 - 3rd) G.Gano kicks 60 yards from NYG 35 to GB 5. C.Watson to GB 26 for 21 yards (J.Layne). PENALTY on GB-I.McDuffie - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at GB 22.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - GB 12(7:50 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short middle to A.Lazard to GB 29 for 17 yards (N.McCloud).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GB 29(7:04 - 3rd) A.Jones left guard to GB 32 for 3 yards (D.Lawrence; N.Williams).
|Penalty
2 & 7 - GB 32(6:19 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep middle to R.Doubs. PENALTY on NYG-N.McCloud - Illegal Contact - 5 yards - enforced at GB 32 - No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - GB 37(6:12 - 3rd) A.Dillon right tackle to GB 48 for 11 yards (J.Smith).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - GB 48(5:30 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right to R.Cobb. Green Bay challenged the incomplete pass ruling - and the play was REVERSED. A.Rodgers pass short right to R.Cobb ran ob at NYG 38 for 14 yards.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GB 38(4:58 - 3rd) A.Jones left guard to NYG 36 for 2 yards (O.Ximines).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - GB 36(4:15 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep left to R.Doubs.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - GB 36(4:09 - 3rd) A.Rodgers sacked at NYG 42 for -6 yards (D.Lawrence).
|Punt
4 & 14 - GB 42(3:25 - 3rd) P.O'Donnell punts 33 yards to NYG 9 - Center-J.Coco - downed by GB-K.Nixon. NYG-D.Davidson was injured during the play. His return is Doubtful.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 9(3:15 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short right to S.Barkley to NYG 8 for -1 yards (D.Campbell).
|+13 YD
2 & 11 - NYG 8(2:39 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short right to M.Breida ran ob at NYG 21 for 13 yards (A.Amos).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 21(2:11 - 3rd) D.Jones scrambles right end pushed ob at NYG 35 for 14 yards (D.Campbell). PENALTY on GB-R.Douglas - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at NYG 35.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 40(1:45 - 3rd) M.Breida left tackle to NYG 39 for -1 yards (J.Reed - Q.Walker).
|+7 YD
2 & 11 - NYG 39(1:02 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short left to M.Johnson to NYG 46 for 7 yards (J.Alexander).
|+11 YD
3 & 4 - NYG 46(0:26 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short middle to D.Bellinger to GB 43 for 11 yards (J.Alexander; Q.Walker).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 43(15:00 - 4th) D.Jones up the middle to GB 40 for 3 yards (D.Lowry; T.Slaton).
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - NYG 40(14:25 - 4th) D.Jones scrambles right guard to GB 32 for 8 yards (Q.Walker).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 32(13:37 - 4th) M.Breida left guard to GB 30 for 2 yards (P.Smith).
|+16 YD
2 & 8 - NYG 30(12:57 - 4th) D.Jones pass short right to M.Johnson pushed ob at GB 14 for 16 yards (E.Stokes).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 14(12:15 - 4th) G.Brightwell right guard to GB 11 for 3 yards (J.Reed; T.Slaton).
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - NYG 11(11:32 - 4th) D.Jones pass short middle to C.Myarick to GB 7 for 4 yards (R.Gary).
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - NYG 7(10:46 - 4th) D.Jones pass short right to D.Sills pushed ob at GB 2 for 5 yards (Q.Walker). NYG-B.Bredeson was injured during the play. His return is Probable.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - NYG 2(10:20 - 4th) D.Jones pass incomplete short right [P.Smith].
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - NYG 2(10:14 - 4th) G.Brightwell up the middle for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:08 - 4th) G.Gano extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:08 - 4th) G.Gano kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 25(10:08 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep right to A.Lazard.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GB 25(10:03 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short middle to R.Cobb (N.McCloud).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - GB 25(9:59 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep left to A.Lazard (F.Moreau).
|Punt
4 & 10 - GB 25(9:52 - 4th) P.O'Donnell punts 41 yards to NYG 34 - Center-J.Coco. J.Pinnock MUFFS catch - touched at NYG 37 - ball out of bounds at NYG 40.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 40(9:42 - 4th) D.Jones pass short right to M.Breida to NYG 40 for no gain (D.Campbell).
|+41 YD
2 & 10 - NYG 40(9:13 - 4th) D.Jones pass short left to S.Barkley pushed ob at GB 19 for 41 yards (Q.Walker).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 19(8:32 - 4th) M.Breida right guard to GB 9 for 10 yards (E.Stokes).
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - NYG 9(7:53 - 4th) D.Jones left end to GB 5 for 4 yards (A.Amos).
|Penalty
2 & Goal - NYG 5(7:09 - 4th) Direct snap to S.Barkley. S.Barkley up the middle to GB 1 for 4 yards (K.Clark). PENALTY on NYG-A.Thomas - Illegal Formation - 5 yards - enforced at GB 5 - No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - NYG 10(6:40 - 4th) D.Jones pass short right to D.Slayton to GB 4 for 6 yards (R.Douglas). PENALTY on GB-R.Douglas - Unnecessary Roughness - 2 yards - enforced at GB 4.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - NYG 2(6:12 - 4th) Direct snap to S.Barkley. S.Barkley right end for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:08 - 4th) G.Gano extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:08 - 4th) G.Gano kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 25(6:08 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep right to R.Cobb.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - GB 25(6:01 - 4th) A.Jones up the middle to GB 31 for 6 yards (J.Smith; X.McKinney).
|+14 YD
3 & 4 - GB 31(5:30 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short right to R.Tonyan ran ob at GB 45 for 14 yards (J.Love) [N.Williams]. NYG-F.Moreau was injured during the play. His return is Probable.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GB 45(4:46 - 4th) A.Dillon right tackle to GB 47 for 2 yards (T.Fox - J.Ellis).
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - GB 47(4:05 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short left to R.Cobb pushed ob at NYG 44 for 9 yards (D.Holmes).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - GB 44(4:01 - 4th) A.Jones left end to NYG 36 for 8 yards (J.Layne).
|No Gain
2 & 2 - GB 36(3:23 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left to A.Lazard (J.Layne).
|+9 YD
3 & 2 - GB 36(3:19 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Lazard to NYG 27 for 9 yards (J.Layne).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - GB 27(2:43 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short right to R.Doubs to NYG 19 for 8 yards (N.McCloud - J.Love).
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - GB 19(2:03 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short right to R.Tonyan pushed ob at NYG 15 for 4 yards (N.McCloud).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - GB 15(1:58 - 4th) A.Jones up the middle to NYG 8 for 7 yards (J.Smith; X.McKinney).
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - GB 8(1:17 - 4th) A.Jones up the middle to NYG 6 for 2 yards (K.Thibodeaux).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - GB 6(1:11 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left to R.Cobb (K.Thibodeaux).
|No Gain
4 & Goal - GB 6(1:05 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right to A.Lazard (X.McKinney).
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 7(1:02 - 4th) D.Jones kneels to NYG 6 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - NYG 6(1:01 - 4th) D.Jones kneels to NYG 5 for -1 yards.
|-2 YD
3 & 12 - NYG 5(0:58 - 4th) D.Jones kneels to NYG 3 for -2 yards.
|-3 YD
4 & 14 - NYG 3(0:15 - 4th) J.Gillan left end ran ob in End Zone for -3 yards - SAFETY (J.Deguara). Penalty on NYG-J.Pinnock - Offensive Holding - declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:11 - 4th) J.Gillan kicks 57 yards from NYG 20 to GB 23. Am.Rodgers to GB 41 for 18 yards (T.Jefferson; C.Brown).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - GB 41(0:07 - 4th) PENALTY on GB-D.Bakhtiari - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at GB 41 - No Play.
|Fumble
1 & 15 - GB 36(0:07 - 4th) A.Rodgers sacked at GB 29 for -7 yards (O.Ximines). FUMBLES (O.Ximines) [O.Ximines] - recovered by GB-J.Runyan at GB 24. J.Runyan to GB 24 for no gain (K.Thibodeaux).
