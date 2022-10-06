|
|
|PHI
|ARI
Eagles-Cardinals Preview
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) Through four games, the Philadelphia Eagles are the hottest team in the NFL.
The Arizona Cardinals remember days like that, even if they're OK with their current situation.
The Eagles (4-0) - the league's only undefeated team - play at Arizona on Sunday. The Cardinals (2-2) were the NFL's final undefeated team last year, when they started 7-0.
Arizona's 2021 season could provide a cautionary tale for the Eagles. The Cardinals faded down the stretch, dropping four of their final five regular-season games before a lopsided loss to the Rams in the playoffs.
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has said this year's early doses of humility - including a lopsided loss to the Chiefs in the opener - could make his team more resilient.
''We started off slow this season,'' Murray said. ''We're entering the second quarter of the season and I think it's a great opportunity. We've got a great team coming in. In order to be the best, you've got to beat the best.''
The Eagles rank in the top 10 in most major categories on both offense and defense and have a plus-8 turnover margin.
Quarterback Jalen Hurts has entered the MVP conversation with four outstanding performances to help the Eagles reach 4-0 for the sixth time in franchise history. Hurts is first in the NFL in yards per attempt (9.1) and ranks fifth in the league in yards passing.
JUST FOR KICKS
Kickers aren't expected to be the toughest guys in the locker room. Jake Elliott certainly earned some respect from his teammates after his performance against Jacksonville.
The 167-pound Elliott was drilled by cornerback Tyson Campbell on a 43-yard field goal try. Campbell was flagged for roughing the kicker and the Eagles' drive was extended. Elliott limped out later in rainy conditions, kicked a 28-yard field goal and hobbled off the field. Elliott, a Pro Bowl selection last season, was clearly in pain. He missed practice Wednesday with a right ankle injury.
''Jake is one of the toughest people I've ever met regardless of the position that he plays. Everyone sees a kicker and they think something differently,'' special teams coach Michael Clay said. ''But he's tough out there.''
The Eagles signed Cameron Dicker to the practice squad this week in case Elliott can't play.
REDDICK RETURNS
Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick faces his former team one week after one of the best games of his career.
Reddick had two sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in the Eagles' 29-21 win over Jacksonville.
Reddick was the Cardinals' first-round pick in 2017 but struggled until 2020, when the coaching staff made him primarily a pass rusher. The linebacker responded with a career-high 12 1/2 sacks. He signed with the Carolina Panthers for 2021 before ending up with the Eagles this year.
''When I got here, he was a standup, and we were trying to make him middle linebacker,'' Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said. ''Finally, we were like, `Hey, let's try him where he played so well in college.' It's just been awesome, he's such a great person, to see the success he's had.
''You've got to have a plan. He wrecked that game against Jacksonville last week creating those turnovers there late, so we've got to have some way to try and slow him down.''
SO DOES ERTZ
Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz also faces his former team for the first time since coming to the desert last year in a midseason trade.
Ertz played nine seasons with Philadelphia, where he was a three-time Pro Bowl selection and a 2018 All-Pro. He also caught the game-winning touchdown in the Eagles' Super Bowl win after the 2017 season.
The tight end has become an important part of Arizona's offense, catching 22 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns this season.
''It'll probably be a little weird for him maybe,'' Murray said. ''He had such a great career there. To go against them for the first time since being traded, he'll probably have some emotions, I'm sure.''
DEFENSIVE STARS
The Eagles have nearly monopolized NFC defensive player of the week honors. Reddick won it last week, following teammates Brandon Graham (against Washington) and Darius Slay (against Minnesota) to give Philly players three straight weeks of winning the award.
---
AP Sports Writer Dan Gelston in Philadelphia contributed to this report.
---
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|16:51
|9:32
|1st Downs
|13
|7
|Rushing
|6
|1
|Passing
|7
|6
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-7
|2-5
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|180
|107
|Total Plays
|38
|24
|Avg Gain
|4.7
|4.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|51
|34
|Rush Attempts
|15
|10
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|3.4
|Net Yards Passing
|129
|73
|Comp. - Att.
|15-22
|8-14
|Yards Per Pass
|5.6
|5.2
|Penalties - Yards
|1-10
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-50.0
|3-48.3
|Return Yards
|22
|29
|Punts - Returns
|2-22
|1-10
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-19
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|0-0 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|129
|PASS YDS
|73
|
|
|51
|RUSH YDS
|34
|
|
|180
|TOTAL YDS
|107
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Hurts 1 QB
20
FPTS
|J. Hurts
|15/22
|140
|0
|0
|20
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Hurts 1 QB
20
FPTS
|J. Hurts
|9
|36
|2
|17
|20
|
M. Sanders 26 RB
1
FPTS
|M. Sanders
|6
|15
|0
|4
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Smith 6 WR
10
FPTS
|D. Smith
|5
|5
|58
|0
|22
|10
|
D. Goedert 88 TE
8
FPTS
|D. Goedert
|6
|5
|37
|0
|14
|8
|
A. Brown 11 WR
6
FPTS
|A. Brown
|6
|3
|32
|0
|15
|6
|
Q. Watkins 16 WR
3
FPTS
|Q. Watkins
|2
|2
|13
|0
|7
|3
|
M. Sanders 26 RB
1
FPTS
|M. Sanders
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
C. Gardner-Johnson 23 FS
|C. Gardner-Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
D. Slay 2 CB
|D. Slay
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Scott 33 CB
|J. Scott
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. White 43 OLB
|K. White
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Davis 90 DT
|J. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Tuipulotu 95 DT
|M. Tuipulotu
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hargrave 97 NT
|J. Hargrave
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Epps 22 SS
|M. Epps
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Edwards 57 MLB
|T. Edwards
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dicker 16 K
2
FPTS
|C. Dicker
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Siposs 8 P
|A. Siposs
|2
|50.0
|1
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Covey 41 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Covey
|2
|11.0
|15
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
K. Murray 1 QB
6
FPTS
|K. Murray
|8/14
|73
|1
|1
|6
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Conner 6 RB
4
FPTS
|J. Conner
|7
|36
|0
|13
|4
|
E. Benjamin 26 RB
0
FPTS
|E. Benjamin
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
R. Moore 4 WR
2
FPTS
|R. Moore
|2
|-7
|0
|-2
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Brown 2 WR
13
FPTS
|M. Brown
|4
|3
|49
|1
|25
|13
|
Z. Ertz 86 TE
3
FPTS
|Z. Ertz
|3
|2
|15
|0
|9
|3
|
J. Conner 6 RB
4
FPTS
|J. Conner
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|4
|
R. Moore 4 WR
2
FPTS
|R. Moore
|2
|2
|1
|0
|3
|2
|
A. Green 18 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Green
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Wilson 20 CB
|M. Wilson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Allen 94 DE
|Z. Allen
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
I. Simmons 9 ILB
|I. Simmons
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Murphy 7 CB
|B. Murphy
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Collins 25 ILB
|Z. Collins
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Fotu 95 DT
|L. Fotu
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ledbetter 93 DE
|J. Ledbetter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Thompson 34 FS
|J. Thompson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Baker 3 SS
|B. Baker
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Thomas 97 LB
|C. Thomas
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Niemann 56 LB
|B. Niemann
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Dogbe 91 DE
|M. Dogbe
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Ammendola 15 K
1
FPTS
|M. Ammendola
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Lee 14 P
|A. Lee
|3
|48.3
|1
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Benjamin 26 RB
0
FPTS
|E. Benjamin
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Dortch 83 WR
0
FPTS
|G. Dortch
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
3 & 2 - PHI 48(3:37 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right [J.Watt].
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 40(4:19 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short left to D.Smith to PHI 48 for 8 yards (I.Simmons).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 40(4:24 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short left to A.Brown.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - PHI 31(4:54 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short right to D.Smith to PHI 40 for 9 yards (B.Murphy - J.Thompson). PHI-J.Kelce was injured during the play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 25(5:24 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short right to Q.Watkins to PHI 31 for 6 yards (Z.Collins).
|Kickoff
|(5:24 - 2nd) M.Ammendola kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:24 - 2nd) M.Ammendola extra point is GOOD - Center-A.Brewer - Holder-A.Lee.
|+25 YD
3 & 3 - ARI 25(5:33 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short middle to M.Brown for 25 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|-1 YD
2 & 2 - ARI 24(6:00 - 2nd) J.Conner up the middle to PHI 25 for -1 yards (M.Epps).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 32(6:26 - 2nd) J.Conner right tackle to PHI 24 for 8 yards (M.Tuipulotu).
|+14 YD
2 & 12 - ARI 46(6:49 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to M.Brown to PHI 32 for 14 yards (D.Slay).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 44(7:21 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short right to R.Moore to PHI 46 for -2 yards (J.Scott).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 43(7:40 - 2nd) J.Conner up the middle to PHI 44 for 13 yards (K.White; T.Edwards).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 22 - PHI 12(7:53 - 2nd) A.Siposs punts 55 yards to ARI 33 - Center-R.Lovato. G.Dortch to ARI 43 for 10 yards (K.Johnson - Z.McPhearson).
|No Gain
3 & 11 - PHI 23(8:30 - 2nd) J.Hurts sacked at PHI 12 for -11 yards (Z.Allen).
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 24(9:15 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short right to D.Smith to PHI 23 for -1 yards (B.Murphy).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 24(9:20 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass deep left intended for A.Brown INTERCEPTED by J.Thompson at PHI 42. J.Thompson to PHI 42 for no gain (J.Stoll). The Replay Official reviewed the interception ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) J.Hurts pass incomplete short left to A.Brown (J.Thompson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - ARI 28(9:31 - 2nd) A.Lee punts 55 yards to PHI 17 - Center-A.Brewer. B.Covey to PHI 24 for 7 yards (A.Hamilton).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - ARI 28(9:35 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete deep middle to Z.Ertz.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - ARI 25(10:05 - 2nd) J.Conner up the middle to ARI 28 for 3 yards (K.White).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 25(10:11 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete deep right to A.Green.
|Kickoff
|(10:11 - 2nd) C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:11 - 2nd) C.Dicker extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - PHI 1(10:14 - 2nd) J.Hurts up the middle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - PHI 1(10:54 - 2nd) J.Hurts up the middle to ARI 1 for no gain (B.Niemann; C.Thomas).
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - PHI 2(11:23 - 2nd) J.Hurts up the middle to ARI 1 for 1 yard (B.Baker; L.Fotu).
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - PHI 4(11:48 - 2nd) M.Sanders up the middle to ARI 2 for 2 yards (B.Baker; C.Thomas).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 11(12:15 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short left to D.Goedert to ARI 4 for 7 yards (M.Wilson).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 11(12:27 - 2nd) J.Hurts left end pushed ob at ARI 1 for 10 yards (I.Simmons). PENALTY on PHI-A.Brown - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at ARI 1.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 28(12:55 - 2nd) J.Hurts scrambles left end to ARI 11 for 17 yards (I.Simmons).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 28(13:03 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete deep right.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - PHI 32(13:44 - 2nd) M.Sanders up the middle to ARI 28 for 4 yards (L.Fotu - I.Simmons).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - PHI 32(14:26 - 2nd) M.Sanders up the middle to ARI 32 for no gain (Z.Allen).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 39(15:00 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short left to Q.Watkins pushed ob at ARI 32 for 7 yards (I.Simmons).
|+20 YD
2 & 2 - PHI 41(0:28 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short right to D.Smith to ARI 39 for 20 yards (B.Murphy; I.Simmons).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 33(1:06 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short left to D.Goedert pushed ob at PHI 41 for 8 yards (J.Thompson).
|+22 YD
3 & 12 - PHI 11(1:39 - 1st) J.Hurts pass deep left to D.Smith to PHI 33 for 22 yards (B.Murphy) [D.Gardeck].
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 13(2:25 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short left to D.Goedert to PHI 11 for -2 yards (Z.Allen - M.Dogbe).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 13(2:31 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to D.Goedert (B.Murphy).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - ARI 48(2:39 - 1st) A.Lee punts 39 yards to PHI 13 - Center-A.Brewer - fair catch by B.Covey.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - ARI 48(2:46 - 1st) K.Murray pass incomplete deep left to A.Green.
|-5 YD
2 & 5 - ARI 47(3:19 - 1st) R.Moore left end ran ob at ARI 48 for -5 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 48(3:55 - 1st) J.Conner up the middle to PHI 47 for 5 yards (K.White).
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - ARI 40(4:19 - 1st) K.Murray pass short left to J.Conner to ARI 48 for 8 yards (T.Edwards; K.White) [F.Cox].
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - ARI 36(4:48 - 1st) J.Conner left tackle to ARI 40 for 4 yards (K.White; M.Tuipulotu).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 36(4:51 - 1st) K.Murray pass incomplete short middle.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 26(5:20 - 1st) K.Murray pass short left to M.Brown to ARI 36 for 10 yards (D.Slay).
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - ARI 17(5:40 - 1st) K.Murray pass short middle to Z.Ertz to ARI 26 for 9 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 12(6:05 - 1st) E.Benjamin left end to ARI 17 for 5 yards (T.Edwards).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - PHI 43(6:13 - 1st) A.Siposs punts 45 yards to ARI 12 - Center-R.Lovato - fair catch by G.Dortch.
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - PHI 44(6:49 - 1st) J.Hurts left end to PHI 43 for -1 yards (M.Wilson).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - PHI 40(7:12 - 1st) M.Sanders left tackle to PHI 44 for 4 yards (Z.Allen).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 35(7:56 - 1st) J.Hurts up the middle to PHI 40 for 5 yards (Z.Collins).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 25(8:02 - 1st) K.Murray pass deep middle intended for M.Brown INTERCEPTED by C.Gardner-Johnson at PHI 35. C.Gardner-Johnson to PHI 35 for no gain (M.Brown).
|Kickoff
|(8:02 - 1st) C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:02 - 1st) C.Dicker extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - PHI 1(8:06 - 1st) J.Hurts up the middle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
4 & Goal - PHI 3(8:40 - 1st) J.Hurts up the middle to ARI 1 for 2 yards (Z.Collins; Z.Allen).
|+6 YD
3 & Goal - PHI 9(9:00 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short left to A.Brown to ARI 3 for 6 yards (M.Wilson).
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 12(9:40 - 1st) M.Sanders up the middle to ARI 9 for 3 yards (J.Ledbetter).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 12(9:44 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to A.Brown.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 23(10:07 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short left to A.Brown to ARI 12 for 11 yards (M.Wilson).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 38(10:26 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short left to A.Brown pushed ob at ARI 23 for 15 yards (M.Wilson).
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - PHI 48(11:05 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short left to D.Goedert to ARI 38 for 10 yards (M.Wilson; B.Baker).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 50(11:43 - 1st) M.Sanders up the middle to ARI 48 for 2 yards (Z.Allen; L.Fotu).
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 36(12:09 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short left to D.Goedert to 50 for 14 yards (Z.Collins).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 36(12:15 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to M.Sanders [Z.Allen].
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - ARI 28(12:26 - 1st) A.Lee punts 51 yards to PHI 21 - Center-A.Brewer. B.Covey to PHI 36 for 15 yards (V.Dimukeje; T.Vallejo).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - ARI 28(12:33 - 1st) K.Murray pass incomplete short left.
|+3 YD
2 & 12 - ARI 25(13:16 - 1st) K.Murray pass short left to R.Moore to ARI 28 for 3 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 27(13:50 - 1st) R.Moore right end to ARI 25 for -2 yards (J.Scott).
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - ARI 21(14:23 - 1st) K.Murray pass short left to Z.Ertz to ARI 27 for 6 yards (J.Davis).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 17(14:55 - 1st) J.Conner up the middle to ARI 21 for 4 yards (J.Hargrave).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Dicker kicks 67 yards from PHI 35 to ARI -2. E.Benjamin to ARI 17 for 19 yards (Z.McPhearson; R.Blankenship).
-
SF
CAR
17
3
2nd 0:00 CBS
-
DAL
LAR
16
10
2nd 3:21 FOX
-
PHI
ARI
14
7
2nd 3:37 FOX
-
CIN
BAL
0
047.5 O/U
-3
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
LV
KC
0
051.5 O/U
-7
Mon 8:15pm ESPN
-
IND
DEN
12
9
Final/OT AMZN
-
NYG
GB
27
22
Final NFLN
-
ATL
TB
15
21
Final FOX
-
CHI
MIN
22
29
Final FOX
-
DET
NE
0
29
Final FOX
-
HOU
JAC
13
6
Final CBS
-
LAC
CLE
30
28
Final CBS
-
MIA
NYJ
17
40
Final CBS
-
PIT
BUF
3
38
Final CBS
-
SEA
NO
32
39
Final FOX
-
TEN
WAS
21
17
Final CBS