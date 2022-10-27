|
HARROW, England (AP) Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson understands Nathaniel Hackett's predicament.
The first-year coach with the Denver Broncos is still learning on the job, which can be unforgiving.
''It's about winning right now,'' Pederson said.
The Broncos and Jaguars limped into London with 2-5 records and four-game losing streaks. The winner at Wembley Stadium on Sunday has a chance to reboot their season before it's too late.
The Broncos entered the season with much higher expectations after trading for Russell Wilson and handing the quarterback a $245 million contact extension.
Pederson is in his first year in Jacksonville as the Jags try to recover from Urban Meyer's tumultuous stint with the franchise.
''It's hard because you're asked to win right now, and that's the pressure we face every single day. Is it fair? Ah, I don't know,'' said Pederson, who was fired by Philadelphia three years after directing the Eagles to a Super Bowl title. ''I just know that that's the task, and that's what we signed up for, and we don't shy away from that.''
Hackett got a show of support Thursday from Broncos general manager George Paton, who said he supports the coach 100 percent.
Hackett has been criticized for questionable decisions during games and for an anemic offense.
''It takes time to gel with anything,'' Hackett said Thursday. ''The more time you get, the better it all looks.''
WILSON ON TRACK
Wilson practiced again Thursday - officially listed as limited - after being held out of last weekend's 16-9 loss to the New York Jets because of a strained hamstring.
''He had a good day of practice today, looks good and we're just going to keep on monitoring it day to day, make sure he's OK,'' Hackett said.
Brett Rypien filled in against the Jets and threw for 225 yards with one interception.
Wilson was optimistic about starting - and turning the season around.
''We can control the outside noise by how we play,'' he said. ''That's for everybody, that's starting with me, starting with everybody across the team, it's our coaches ... we're all in it together.''
Denver is holding opponents to 16.4 points per game but has yet to find a way to kickstart its offense. Nowhere is the Broncos' woeful offense more pronounced than after halftime. They've managed a single field goal in 21 third-quarter drives through seven games.
The Broncos hope a change in scenery and a switch in their uniforms will help them find a better vibe in London.
LONDON LUCKY
Wilson and Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence both have a London victory on their resumes.
Jacksonville's 23-20 win over the Miami Dolphins at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last October snapped a 20-game losing streak.
For Lawrence, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, it was also his first win as a pro.
''It was a great time - to go 3,000-something miles for our first win last year. It was awesome,'' Lawrence said. ''The stadium, the fans, the city, everything was really cool.''
Lawrence has thrown for nine touchdowns and four interceptions this season - on pace for big improvements over his rookie season - and he has rushed for three scores in the past two games.
In 2018, Wilson led the Seattle Seahawks to a 27-3 victory over the Raiders at Wembley.
HEAVIER WORKLOAD
The Jaguars expect second-year running back Travis Etienne to be their main ball carrier moving forward. The team traded James Robinson to the Jets on Monday for a conditional sixth-round draft pick.
Etienne shared snaps with Robinson during the first seven games. Etienne is faster, shiftier and better out of the backfield than Robinson. He was the 25th overall selection in the 2021 NFL draft and missed all of last season following foot surgery.
''I feel like it's on me to grow up really fast,'' Etienne said. ''As a competitor, you want to be that guy and now it's here. Now I have my own plate to look at. I don't have to take off no one else's plate.''
RUNNING BACK RE-DO
The Broncos' new running back rotation with Javonte Williams and Mike Boone on IR consists of Melvin Gordon, recently signed Latavius Murray and Marlon Mack, who was signed from the 49ers' practice squad just before the Broncos flew to London.
Mack is a sixth-year veteran who has appeared in 49 regular-season games with the Colts and 49ers.
While Murray sat out his first game with the Broncos after playing for New Orleans in London on Oct. 2, Mack has a good chance to play against the Jaguars.
''There's a lot of carryover from where he was with protections and the run game,'' Hackett said.
STAY OR GO
Paton, the Broncos GM, said there's ''nothing imminent'' ahead of the NFL's Tuesday trade deadline. OLB Bradley Chubb's name has been frequently mentioned.
''We want to keep all of our core players, and he's one of our core players,'' Paton said.
Asked if the Broncos are a seller, he responded: ''We're going to do what's best for the team.''
AP Pro Football Writers Arnie Stapleton in Denver and Mark Long in Jacksonville contributed to this report.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|7:56
|14:47
|1st Downs
|2
|12
|Rushing
|1
|6
|Passing
|1
|1
|Penalty
|0
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|0-3
|2-4
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|63
|154
|Total Plays
|16
|27
|Avg Gain
|3.9
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|30
|89
|Rush Attempts
|8
|13
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|6.8
|Net Yards Passing
|33
|65
|Comp. - Att.
|4-7
|9-14
|Yards Per Pass
|4.1
|4.6
|Penalties - Yards
|8-61
|1-10
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-50.7
|1-48.0
|Return Yards
|21
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-6
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-15
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-2 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-1 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|33
|PASS YDS
|65
|
|
|30
|RUSH YDS
|89
|
|
|63
|TOTAL YDS
|154
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
R. Wilson 3 QB
0
FPTS
|R. Wilson
|4/7
|40
|0
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Jeudy 10 WR
3
FPTS
|J. Jeudy
|2
|2
|14
|0
|8
|3
|
C. Sutton 14 WR
2
FPTS
|C. Sutton
|3
|1
|13
|0
|13
|2
|
L. Murray 28 RB
3
FPTS
|L. Murray
|2
|1
|13
|0
|13
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Jones 93 DE
|D. Jones
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Simmons 31 FS
|J. Simmons
|3-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
A. Singleton 49 ILB
|A. Singleton
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Jackson 22 SS
|K. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Mathis 27 DB
|D. Mathis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Bonitto 42 LB
|N. Bonitto
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Purcell 98 NT
|M. Purcell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Kongbo 90 DE
|J. Kongbo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jewell 47 ILB
|J. Jewell
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 97 NT
|D. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Cooper 53 LB
|J. Cooper
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Griffith 50 ILB
|J. Griffith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Surtain II 2 CB
|P. Surtain II
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Waitman 17 P
|C. Waitman
|3
|50.7
|1
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Saubert 82 TE
0
FPTS
|E. Saubert
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Washington 12 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Washington
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
6
FPTS
|T. Lawrence
|9/14
|65
|1
|1
|6
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Etienne 1 RB
11
FPTS
|T. Etienne
|9
|85
|0
|49
|11
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
6
FPTS
|T. Lawrence
|1
|3
|0
|3
|6
|
J. Hasty 22 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Hasty
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
E. Engram 17 TE
12
FPTS
|E. Engram
|4
|3
|37
|1
|22
|12
|
T. Etienne 1 RB
11
FPTS
|T. Etienne
|2
|2
|12
|0
|6
|11
|
D. Arnold 85 TE
1
FPTS
|D. Arnold
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
Z. Jones 7 WR
1
FPTS
|Z. Jones
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
J. Hasty 22 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Hasty
|2
|2
|1
|0
|3
|2
|
C. Kirk 13 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Kirk
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Jones 11 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
F. Oluokun 23 OLB
|F. Oluokun
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Hamilton 52 NT
|D. Hamilton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Jenkins 2 SS
|R. Jenkins
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Campbell 32 CB
|T. Campbell
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
A. Cisco 5 FS
|A. Cisco
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Key 49 LB
|A. Key
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Allen 41 OLB
|J. Allen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Williams 31 DB
|D. Williams
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Herndon 37 CB
|T. Herndon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Walker 44 OLB
|T. Walker
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lloyd 33 OLB
|D. Lloyd
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Patterson 10 K
4
FPTS
|R. Patterson
|1/1
|37
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Cooke 9 P
|L. Cooke
|1
|48.0
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Kirk 13 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Kirk
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 45(7:17 - 2nd) M.Gordon up the middle to JAC 42 for 3 yards (D.Lloyd; T.Walker).
|+9 YD
2 & 2 - DEN 46(7:46 - 2nd) M.Gordon right end to JAC 45 for 9 yards (A.Cisco).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 38(8:09 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short middle to J.Jeudy to DEN 46 for 8 yards (R.Jenkins). JAC-R.Jenkins was injured during the play. His return is Probable.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 25(8:43 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short right to C.Sutton to DEN 38 for 13 yards (T.Campbell).
|Kickoff
|(8:43 - 2nd) R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - JAC 19(8:46 - 2nd) R.Patterson 37 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Matiscik - Holder-L.Cooke.
|+6 YD
3 & 11 - JAC 25(9:22 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short right to E.Engram to DEN 19 for 6 yards (K.Jackson).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - JAC 25(9:30 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short right.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 24(10:12 - 2nd) J.Hasty left end to DEN 25 for -1 yards (D.Jones).
|+49 YD
2 & 10 - JAC 27(10:48 - 2nd) T.Etienne left end pushed ob at DEN 24 for 49 yards (J.Simmons).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 27(10:52 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short right to C.Kirk (K.Williams).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - DEN 24(11:01 - 2nd) C.Waitman punts 49 yards to JAC 27 - Center-M.Fraboni. C.Kirk to JAC 27 for no gain (D.Phillips).
|Penalty
4 & 1 - DEN 29(11:13 - 2nd) PENALTY on DEN - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at DEN 29 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - DEN 29(12:01 - 2nd) L.Murray up the middle to DEN 29 for no gain (F.Oluokun - D.Williams).
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - DEN 20(12:36 - 2nd) L.Murray up the middle to DEN 29 for 9 yards (T.Herndon; R.Jenkins).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 20(12:42 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right to L.Murray (F.Fatukasi).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & Goal - JAC 1(12:48 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short right intended for M.Jones INTERCEPTED by J.Simmons at DEN -1. Touchback.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - JAC 5(12:51 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short left to M.Jones. PENALTY on DEN-P.Surtain - Defensive Pass Interference - 4 yards - enforced at DEN 5 - No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - JAC 3(13:31 - 2nd) T.Etienne left guard to DEN 5 for -2 yards (D.Jones).
|Penalty
2 & Goal - JAC 5(13:36 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short right to E.Engram. PENALTY on DEN-J.Simmons - Defensive Holding - 2 yards - enforced at DEN 5 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - JAC 5(13:41 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short middle.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 17(14:24 - 2nd) T.Etienne right guard to DEN 5 for 12 yards (D.Mathis; J.Cooper).
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - JAC 19(15:00 - 2nd) Direct snap to T.Etienne. T.Etienne up the middle to DEN 17 for 2 yards (A.Singleton - J.Cooper).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 28(0:03 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short right to E.Engram to DEN 19 for 9 yards (D.Mathis).
|-2 YD
2 & 9 - JAC 41(0:40 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short right to J.Hasty to DEN 43 for -2 yards (J.Simmons - J.Jewell). PENALTY on DEN-J.Simmons - Taunting - 15 yards - enforced at DEN 43.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 42(1:20 - 1st) J.Hasty left guard to DEN 41 for 1 yard (N.Bonitto).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - JAC 43(1:52 - 1st) T.Etienne left end to JAC 41 for -2 yards (K.Williams). PENALTY on DEN-K.Williams - Low Block - 15 yards - enforced at JAC 43 - No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - JAC 41(2:42 - 1st) T.Etienne up the middle to JAC 43 for 2 yards (J.Kongbo).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 33(3:22 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short right to D.Arnold pushed ob at JAC 41 for 8 yards (J.Jewell; P.Surtain).
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - JAC 28(3:56 - 1st) T.Etienne left end pushed ob at JAC 33 for 5 yards (K.Jackson).
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - JAC 21(4:28 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short right to Z.Jones pushed ob at JAC 28 for 7 yards (D.Mathis).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 19(5:04 - 1st) T.Etienne right end to JAC 21 for 2 yards (A.Singleton).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - DEN 32(5:12 - 1st) C.Waitman punts 49 yards to JAC 19 - Center-M.Fraboni - fair catch by C.Kirk.
|+13 YD
3 & 16 - DEN 19(5:49 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short middle to L.Murray to DEN 32 for 13 yards (F.Oluokun - D.Williams).
|Penalty
3 & 11 - DEN 24(6:13 - 1st) PENALTY on DEN-L.Cushenberry - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DEN 24 - No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 17 - DEN 18(6:50 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short left to J.Jeudy to DEN 24 for 6 yards (D.Hamilton).
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - DEN 26(7:12 - 1st) L.Murray right guard to DEN 29 for 3 yards (D.Hamilton). PENALTY on DEN-E.Tomlinson - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DEN 28.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 25(7:40 - 1st) L.Murray right tackle to DEN 26 for 1 yard (A.Key; D.Lloyd).
|Kickoff
|(7:40 - 1st) R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:40 - 1st) R.Patterson extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Matiscik - Holder-L.Cooke.
|+22 YD
3 & 6 - JAC 22(7:46 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass deep left to E.Engram for 22 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - JAC 25(8:27 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short right to J.Hasty pushed ob at DEN 22 for 3 yards (J.Simmons; J.Griffith).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 26(9:08 - 1st) J.Hasty up the middle to DEN 25 for 1 yard (M.Purcell - A.Singleton).
|+15 YD
2 & 14 - JAC 41(9:48 - 1st) T.Etienne right end to DEN 26 for 15 yards (D.Jones).
|Penalty
2 & 4 - JAC 31(10:04 - 1st) T.Etienne left tackle to DEN 29 for 2 yards (A.Singleton). PENALTY on JAC-C.Robinson - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DEN 31 - No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 37(10:36 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short right to T.Etienne to DEN 31 for 6 yards (J.Jewell).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
2 & 8 - DEN 19(10:43 - 1st) R.Wilson pass deep left intended for C.Sutton INTERCEPTED by T.Campbell at DEN 37. T.Campbell to DEN 37 for no gain (C.Sutton).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 17(11:08 - 1st) M.Gordon right guard to DEN 19 for 2 yards (R.Jenkins).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - JAC 41(11:19 - 1st) L.Cooke punts 48 yards to DEN 11 - Center-R.Matiscik. M.Washington to DEN 17 for 6 yards (A.Wingard; D.Thomas).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - JAC 41(11:25 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass incomplete deep right to E.Engram.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - JAC 41(12:03 - 1st) T.Etienne up the middle to JAC 41 for no gain (Dj.Jones - J.Simmons).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 38(12:42 - 1st) T.Lawrence scrambles right guard to JAC 41 for 3 yards (J.Cooper).
|Penalty
2 & 4 - JAC 33(12:55 - 1st) PENALTY on DEN-D.Jones - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at JAC 33 - No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 27(13:28 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short right to T.Etienne to JAC 33 for 6 yards (J.Simmons).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 13 - DEN 19(13:35 - 1st) C.Waitman punts 54 yards to JAC 27 - Center-M.Fraboni - fair catch by C.Kirk.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - DEN 26(14:07 - 1st) R.Wilson sacked at DEN 19 for -7 yards (A.Key).
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - DEN 22(14:50 - 1st) M.Gordon left end to DEN 26 for 4 yards (J.Allen).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 22(14:54 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right to C.Sutton (D.Williams).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Patterson kicks 58 yards from JAC 35 to DEN 7. E.Saubert to DEN 22 for 15 yards (R.Jenkins; C.Muma).
-
DEN
JAC
0
10
2nd 7:17 ESP+
