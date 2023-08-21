The Philadelphia Eagles are fresh off a run to the Super Bowl after going 14-3 in the regular season, but they are not expected to repeat that performance according to the 2023 NFL win totals. Their win total is 11.5 this year, tied with the Bengals and Chiefs for the highest in the league. Philadelphia has the most difficult strength of schedule this year, according to the 2022 regular season records of its opponents. Should you fade the Eagles with your 2023 NFL futures bets? Meanwhile, the Falcons have the easiest strength of schedule, sitting just ahead of the Saints and Texans. Is there value backing the over on their NFL win totals 2023?

Hartstein tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, going 53-34-3 ATS (61 percent). Those selections formed the basis of his SportsLine NFL best bets article, which finished 36-25-1. Entering the 2023 season, Hartstein is 521-427 all-time on NFL sides and props (plus $3,679 for $100 players, every bet 1 unit) at SportsLine, including 468-396 ATS.

McClure is a professional DFS player and SportsLine predictive data engineer, specializing in player projections and advanced statistical analysis. McClure has nearly $2 Million in DFS winnings in addition to being recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn your hobby into a Fortune" as a top Daily Fantasy Baseball Player.

CBS Sports' managing editor of Fantasy and gambling, White twice has cashed huge in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. He went 535-450-30 on ATS picks from 2017-22, returning $3,532 to $100 players.

Since joining CBS Sports in 2021, Selesnick (aka PropStarz) has delivered consistent winners on SportsLine.com and "The Early Edge," the popular daily show hosted by Jonathan Coachman. He is 309-231 (plus 61.09 units with every bet 1 unit) in the NFL.

Top 2023 NFL futures bets

White and Hartstein are both targeting under 7.5 wins for the Chicago Bears for a +105 payout. The Bears entered the 2022 season under first-year general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus, hoping to improve upon their 6-11 record from the previous season. They got off to a 2-1 start before losing 13 of their final 14 games, including a franchise-record 10-game losing streak to end the campaign.

They failed to win a game against a divisional opponent for the third time in team history, despite quarterback Justin Fields setting the Bears' single-season record for rushing yards by a quarterback. Fields was asked to carry the team on his back and there have not been enough offseason moves to justify a five-game jump in their season wins. The Bears are expected to play in a plethora of close games this year, which is when their lack of experience could hurt them and ultimately cause them to go under their win total. Head to SportsLine now to see the rest of White, Hartstein, McClure and Selesnick's picks broken down by team.

2023 NFL win totals, division, Super Bowl odds