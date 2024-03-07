We are now mere days away from the start of the new NFL league year. Teams are preparing themselves by making cap-saving moves, gearing up for the free agency period that will begin in earnest next week.

Our team here at CBSSports.com has been covering free agency from every conceivable angle, with our positional top 10s, team needs and more. In the space below, we're going to play free agency matchmaker, identifying one outside free agent (i.e. not on the team last year) who each team should try to sign this offseason.

We began on Tuesday with the NFC. Now, it's the AFC. Without further ado ...

Darnell Mooney CHI • WR • #11 TAR 61 REC 31 REC YDs 414 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

It sure looks like Gabe Davis is headed elsewhere. The Bills need a No. 2 wideout next to Stefon Diggs, and Mooney has more talent than he's been able to show playing with the Bears. His speed could help open things up for Diggs, Khalil Shakir and Dalton Kincaid, and we know Josh Allen can find him deep down the field.

The Dolphins could lose both Connor Williams and Robert Hunt in free agency, and the interior of the offensive line was already a relative weakness. They still have a lot of work to do to generate the type of cap room that would allow them to make any signings at all, but they definitely need to target a guard and/or center.

Marquise Brown ARI • WR • #2 TAR 101 REC 51 REC YDs 574 REC TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

We don't yet know if the Pats are targeting a quarterback, a wide receiver or something else with the No. 3 overall pick. If they take a passer, they desperately need to give him some better weaponry. If they take a wideout, well, they still need so much more than just one guy -- and they especially need speed. That's where Brown comes in.

The Jets need so much help along the offensive line that it's hard to know where to begin. Onwenu has played almost every spot up front, and therefore is a fit no matter what else they do there.

Josh Jacobs LV • RB • #8 Att 233 Yds 805 TD 6 FL 1 View Profile

To be honest, it's hard to see the Ravens actually doing this. But wouldn't it be really cool? Imagine Jacobs as the power back complement to Justice Hill and (when he returns from injury) Keaton Mitchell, working alongside Lamar Jackson. That'd be awful fun.

Noah Fant SEA • TE • #87 TAR 43 REC 32 REC YDs 414 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

Cincinnati does not have a single tight end under contract at the moment. Fant is a former first-round pick with elite athleticism, and tight ends seem to have their best years when they are on their second contract. After taking a shot on Irv Smith last year but seeing it not work out, the Bengals might feel a bit burned; but that shouldn't stop them from taking a dice-roll on another player like that.

Cleveland has two linebackers that took a single snap for their defense last year under contract right now: starter Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, and Mohamoud Diabate, who played just 27 snaps. They'll have to free up some cap room to make a run at Al-Shaair, but he'd be a good fit to play on the second level for Jim Schwartz.

Pittsburgh has had a lot of success with mid-to-late career veteran corners coming in and getting a few more years' worth of solid play out of them. Gilmore had another strong year in Dallas last season but with a new scheme and a lot of balls up in the air there, some other team could swoop in and make a play for him.

Saquon Barkley NYG • RB • #26 Att 247 Yds 962 TD 6 FL 2 View Profile

With $70 million in cap room, Houston is one of the few teams that can afford to splash the pot a little bit for a running back. The Texans would be wise to not shell out too much (and also to limit the length of any deal), but adding Barkley to the mix in what was already one of the most efficient and explosive offenses in the league would really raise the ceiling a bit.

The Colts finished last season ranked just 26th in the NFL in pressure rate, according to Tru Media. Enter Greenard, who has been a highly productive pass rusher in a rotational role. He doesn't turn 27 until later this year, so he should be right in his physical prime during the length of a multi-year contract.

The Jags have only around $24 million in cap room, but they also have a lot of needs. And even after using the franchise tag on Josh Allen, they still need help on the edge. Behind Allen and Travon Walker, they have only undrafted free agents and practice squad players under contract for next season.

New Titans defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson comes to Tennessee from Baltimore, where he spent last season as the defensive backs coach. It would make a lot of sense for the Titans to pursue Queen, who played a significant role on the second level of that Baltimore defense.

The Broncos are taking on a massive dead cap hit by releasing Russell Wilson, so they will need to go shopping in the bargain aisle. Teams keep doing that with Nelson and he keeps playing pretty well as a No. 2 corner who doesn't break the bank. Denver could use a guy like that across from Patrick Surtain II.

I wrote this one in pen as soon as reports emerged that Smith would not return to Dallas. It makes far too much sense for him to land in K.C. if that's the case. He can chase the long-awaited Super Bowl ring while the Chiefs get a top-tier tackle to protect Patrick Mahomes' blind side.

McKinney was somewhat surprisingly not transition-tagged by the Giants, who now do not have the right of first refusal to match any contract he signs. The Raiders need a ton of help in the secondary and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham was in New York when McKinney was drafted. Graham's final year with the Giants was probably the best of McKinney's career.

The Chargers are going to need to massively overhaul their defensive front under new coach Jim Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, and Autry fits the bill. He's getting up there in age (34 in July) but at 6-foot-5 and 285 pounds he has fantastic size, and along with the ability to play on the edge or the interior, he makes for a really versatile chess piece. (It doesn't hurt that he has at least 7.5 sacks in each of the last four years.)