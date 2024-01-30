With the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers advancing to the Super Bowl, not only do we now have the official matchup for this year's championship, but also a better idea of the 2024 Pro Bowl Games rosters.
Since Super Bowl players voted into the NFL's annual all-star event are not eligible to actually suit up for the Games, which include skills competitions and a flag-football tournament, a slew of alternates have since been announced. Other veterans voted in have also begun opting out of participation due to injuries or personal reasons.
Below, you'll find a complete rundown of players who will now be headed to the Pro Bowl Games (and credited with a Pro Bowl selection):
|New Pro Bowler
|Replacing
|Reason
49ers QB Brock Purdy
|Super Bowl
|Injury
49ers RB Christian McCaffrey
|Super Bowl
|Vikings FB C.J. Ham
|49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk
|Super Bowl
Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown
Eagles WR A.J. Brown
|Injury
|Bills WR Stefon Diggs
|Browns WR Amari Cooper
|Injury
|Jaguars TE Evan Engram
|Chiefs TE Travis Kelce
|Super Bowl
Buccaneers OT Tristan Wirfs
49ers OT Trent Williams
|Super Bowl
Chiefs OG Joe Thuney
|Super Bowl
|Browns OG Wyatt Teller
|Browns OG Joel Bitonio
|Injury
Chiefs C Creed Humphrey
|Super Bowl
|Panthers DT Derrick Brown
|Rams DT Aaron Donald
|Injury
Colts DL DeForest Buckner
Chiefs DT Chris Jones
|Super Bowl
|Packers DL Kenny Clark
|49ers DT Javon Hargrave
|Super Bowl
|Texans DE Will Anderson Jr.
|Raiders DE Maxx Crosby
|Injury
|Browns OLB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
|Steelers OLB T.J. Watt
|Injury
Jets OLB Jermaine Johnson
Chargers OLB Khalil Mack
|Injury
Eagles CB Darius Slay
49ers CB Charvarius Ward
|Super Bowl
The Pro Bowl Games will take place Feb. 1-4 in Orlando, Florida.