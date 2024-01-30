baker-mayfield-usatsi-cbs.jpg
USATSI

With the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers advancing to the Super Bowl, not only do we now have the official matchup for this year's championship, but also a better idea of the 2024 Pro Bowl Games rosters. 

Since Super Bowl players voted into the NFL's annual all-star event are not eligible to actually suit up for the Games, which include skills competitions and a flag-football tournament, a slew of alternates have since been announced. Other veterans voted in have also begun opting out of participation due to injuries or personal reasons.

Below, you'll find a complete rundown of players who will now be headed to the Pro Bowl Games (and credited with a Pro Bowl selection):

New Pro BowlerReplacingReason

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

49ers QB Brock Purdy

Super Bowl

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Injury

Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs

49ers RB Christian McCaffrey

Super Bowl
Vikings FB C.J. Ham49ers FB Kyle JuszczykSuper Bowl

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

Eagles WR A.J. Brown

Injury
Bills WR Stefon DiggsBrowns WR Amari CooperInjury
Jaguars TE Evan EngramChiefs TE Travis KelceSuper Bowl

Buccaneers OT Tristan Wirfs

49ers OT Trent Williams

Super Bowl

Ravens OG Kevin Zeitler

Chiefs OG Joe Thuney

Super Bowl
Browns OG Wyatt TellerBrowns OG Joel Bitonio
Injury

Colts C Ryan Kelly

Chiefs C Creed Humphrey

Super Bowl
Panthers DT Derrick BrownRams DT Aaron DonaldInjury

Colts DL DeForest Buckner

Chiefs DT Chris Jones

Super Bowl
Packers DL Kenny Clark49ers DT Javon HargraveSuper Bowl
Texans DE Will Anderson Jr.Raiders DE Maxx CrosbyInjury
Browns OLB Jeremiah Owusu-KoramoahSteelers OLB T.J. WattInjury

Jets OLB Jermaine Johnson

Chargers OLB Khalil Mack

Injury

Eagles CB Darius Slay

49ers CB Charvarius Ward

Super Bowl

The Pro Bowl Games will take place Feb. 1-4 in Orlando, Florida.