AAF odds, picks for Week 1: Proven pro football expert loving Atlanta Legends

The Alliance of American Football, or AAF, kicks off its inaugural week Saturday with two games followed by a pair Sunday afternoon. With no track records to reference, Vegas has scrambled to put together Week 1 AAF odds, but there are now spreads for every game. The Orlando Apollos are 5.5-point favorites against the Atlanta Legends, the San Antonio Commanders are favored by five against the San Diego Fleet, the Birmingham Iron have a one-point edge against the Memphis Express and the Arizona Hotshots are 4.5-point favorites against the Salt Lake Stallions. Before locking in any Week 1 AAF picks of your own, first check out the AAF predictions from SportsLine's Mike Tierney.

A renowned sportswriter whose work appears in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Tierney has reported from seven Super Bowls. He's intimately familiar with all levels of pro football -- including the young, hungry players who populate the AAF -- and knows every coach's philosophy and approach to devising game plans.

Tierney was all over the Patriots in the 2019 Super Bowl, enabling him to finish the NFL season with a sparkling 63-46 record against the spread. Anyone who has followed him is up big.

Now, with the league set to kick off Saturday, Tierney has evaluated all four games and revealed against-the-spread and over-under AAF picks for every matchup over at SportsLine. One we'll give away: Tierney likes the Atlanta Legends (+5) to cover on the road against the Orlando Apollos on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

"No AAF team boasts a more impressive QB trio than Aaron Murray, Matt Simms and Michael Vick," Tierney told SportsLine. "Vick has retired as a player but will serve as offensive coordinator. Meanwhile, Orlando head coach Steve Spurrier is a former Heisman Trophy winner at quarterback, but he is far removed from the pro game and, at age 73, might have lost something off his fastball. Bottom line: With so many unknowns entering Week 1, it's advisable to take this many points."

The Legends also have one of the most notable names in the league in running back Denard Robinson, a former University of Michigan quarterback who piled up over 1,000 yards rushing in four years with the NFL's Jaguars. Tierney says you can confidently take the points and lock in a play on the Under (44.5) in that matchup as well.

Tierney has also made the call on the other three games and loves another underdog he says is his best bet in Week No. 1. He believes the line in this game is way off, so you absolutely need to see who it is before locking in your AAF picks.

What AAF picks can you make with confidence in Week 1? And which underdog has all the value? Check out the latest AAF odds below and then visit SportsLine to see which teams you should back, all from a proven football handicapper who cashed in big on the NFL season and has covered all levels of the sport.

Atlanta Legends at Orlando Apollos (-5.5, 44.5)

San Diego Fleet at San Antonio Commanders (-5, 43.5)

Memphis Express at Birmingham Iron (-1, 40.5)

Salt Lake Stallions at Arizona Hotshots (-4.5, 42.5)