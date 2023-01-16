More than half of the NFL has reached the beginning of the offseason with the regular season coming to a close Sunday. Several teams have already made the decision to change key positions within the organization, whether that be a general manager, head coach or coordinator.

All of the NFL firings can be found here. Rather than scouring the scatter shot reports across social media, CBSSports.com has compiled all of those reports of interest in one place. Below, we will track all of the coordinator, head coach and general manager candidates and where they have been requested to interview.

Arizona Cardinals, head coach

Sean Payton, former Saints coach (NFL Media)

DeMeco Ryans, 49ers defensive coordinator (The Athletic)

Brian Flores, Steelers linebackers coach and former Dolphins head coach (NFL Media)

Arizona Cardinals, general manager: HIRED Monti Ossenfort

Adrian Wilson, Cardinals vice president of pro personnel ( NFL Media )



Quentin Harris, Cardinals vice president of player personnel ( NFL Media )

Ian Cunningham, Bears assistant general manager ( CBS Sports )



Ran Carthon, 49ers director of player personnel ( ESPN )

Adam Peters, 49ers assistant general manager ( ESPN )

Jerry Reese, former Giants general manager ( NFL Media )

Joe Hortiz, Ravens director of player personnel ( NFL Media )

Atlanta Falcons, defensive coordinator

N/A

Carolina Panthers, head coach

Cleveland Browns, defensive coordinator

Denver Broncos, head coach

Houston Texans, head coach

Indianapolis Colts, head coach

Bubba Ventrone, Colts special teams coordinator (Colts)



Aaron Glenn, Lions defensive coordinator (ESPN)

Ben Johnson, Lions offensive coordinator (ESPN)

Raheem Morris, Rams defensive coordinator (CBS Sports)

Shane Steichen, Eagles offensive coordinator (NFL Media)



Ejiro Evero, Broncos defensive coordinator (NFL Media)

Eric Bieniemy, Chiefs offensive coordinator (Jim Irsay)

DeMeco Ryans, 49ers defensive coordinator (ESPN)

Indianapolis Colts, offensive coordinator

N/A

Tennessee Titans, general manager

Tennessee Titans, offensive coordinator

N/A

Washington Commanders, offensive coordinator