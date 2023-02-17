The Washington Commanders have their new offensive coordinator.

After meeting with Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy the past two days, both sides have agreed on a deal, according to CBS Sports HQ's Josina Anderson. Aside from becoming Washington's new offensive coordinator, Bieniemy will also serve as its assistant head coach.

Bieniemy had been with the Chiefs since 2013, and served as their offensive coordinator since 2018. His contract with Kansas City expired this offseason, and he reportedly spent the past two days visiting with the Commanders.

The 53-year-old is fresh off another Super Bowl win with Kansas City, and head coach Andy Reid expressly highlighted his veteran assistant's role in the Chiefs' 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. Under Bieniemy and Reid, star quarterback Patrick Mahomes won his second MVP in the last five years, and set a new NFL record for offensive yards in a season with 5,614. In 2022, Kansas City led the league in points scored per game (29.2), yards of total offense per game (413.6) and passing yards per game (297.8).

Bieniemy has interviewed for several head-coaching jobs over the past few years, but hasn't been offered one. Washington fired Scott Turner last month after the Commanders finished with the No. 20 offense in the NFL. The unit as a whole did not meet expectations, as it averaged just 18.9 points per game, which ranked ninth-worst in the league in 2022.