The 2023 NFL coaching cycle maintained what's now an 11-year trend in which there have been at least five new head coaches. This year's coaching carousel is in full swing with three of the five head-coaching vacancies now filled -- the Denver Broncos, Houston Texans and the Carolina Panthers -- and two teams are still in the interview stages for their openings in the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts.

The Denver Broncos found their replacement to replace the fired Nathaniel Hackett on Tuesday after trading a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 second-round pick to the New Orleans Saints for their former Super Bowl Champion head coach, Sean Payton. Their hope is that he can fix Russell Wilson, whom they parted with five draft picks and three players to acquire before signing him to a five-year, $245 million contract extension, right before he had the worst year of his 11-year career in 2022.

The Houston Texans also found their head coach Tuesday, hiring San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans as their newest head coach on a six-year deal. This reunites the former Pro Bowl linebacker with the team that drafted him 33rd overall in the second round of the 2006 NFL Draft. Ryans' 49ers defense led the NFL in scoring (16.3 points per game allowed) and total defense (300.6 total yards per game) as well as interceptions (20) along with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022. No team has forced more fumbles (38) than Ryans' 49ers defenses have during his two-year tenure as Kyle Shanahan's defensive coordinator since 2021.

The Carolina Panthers also went for a homecoming hire, choosing former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich as the fired Matt Rhule's replacement. Reich was the first quarterback in Panthers history after the franchise was founded in 1995. The Panthers hired someone with plenty of experience navigating uncertain quarterback situations since he never had the same passer as his Week 1 starter in five seasons with the Colts.

NFL hirings and firings