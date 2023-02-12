All but the Super Bowl-bound Eagles and Chiefs have reached the beginning of the offseason. Several teams have already made the decision to change key positions within the organization, whether that be a general manager, head coach or coordinator.
All of the NFL firings can be found here. Rather than scouring the scatter shot reports across social media, CBSSports.com has compiled all of those reports of interest in one place. Below, we will track all of the coordinator, head coach and general manager candidates and where they have been requested to interview.
Arizona Cardinals, head coach
Vance Joseph, Cardinals defensive coordinator ( ESPN ) Aaron Glenn,Lions defensive coordinator ( CBS Sports ) Ejiro Evero, former Broncos defensive coordinator ( NFL Media ) Sean Payton, former Saints coach ( NFL Media ) DeMeco Ryans, 49ers defensive coordinator ( The Athletic ) Brian Flores,Steelers linebackers coach and formerDolphins head coach ( NFL Media ) (Will have second interview) Frank Reich, formerColts head coach ( ESPN ) Dan Quinn,Cowboys defensive coordinator ( NFL Media ) ( Brought in for a second interview)
- Lou Anarumo, Bengals defensive coordinator (NFL Media) (Will have a second interview)
- Mike Kafka, Giants offensive coordinator (NFL Media) (Will have a second interview)
Arizona Cardinals, general manager: HIRED Monti Ossenfort (former Titans director of player personnel)
Adrian Wilson, Cardinals vice president of pro personnel ( NFL Media ) Quentin Harris, Cardinals vice president of player personnel ( NFL Media ) Ian Cunningham, Bears assistant general manager ( CBS Sports ) Ran Carthon, 49ers director of player personnel ( ESPN ) Adam Peters, 49ers assistant general manager ( ESPN ) Jerry Reese, former Giants general manager ( NFL Media ) Joe Hortiz, Ravens director of player personnel ( NFL Media )
Atlanta Falcons, defensive coordinator: HIRED Ryan Nielsen (former Saints co-DC/D-line coach)
Vic Fangio, Eagles defensive consultant ( NFL Media ) Brian Flores, Steelers senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach ( NFL Media ) Al Holcomb, Panthers interim defensive coordinator ( NFL Media ) Ejiro Evero, Broncos defensive coordinator ( NFL Media )
Baltimore Ravens, offensive coordinator
- Zac Robinson, Rams pass game coordinator/QBs coach (NFL Media)
- Justin Outten, Broncos offensive coordinator (NFL Media)
- Chad O'Shea, Browns wide receivers coach/pass game coordinator (NFL Media)
- Dave Canales, Seahawks quarterbacks coach (NFL Media)
- Todd Monken, Unversity of Georgia quarterbacks coach (NFL Media)
Carolina Panthers, head coach: HIRED Frank Reich (former Colts head coach)
Sean Payton, former Saints head coach ( Panthers ) Jim Caldwell, former Lions and Colts head coach ( CBS Sports ) Steve Wilks, Panthers interim head coach ( CBS Sports )
- Mike Kafka
, Giants offensive coordinator ( CBS Sports ) Ken Dorsey, Bills offensive coordinator ( CBS Sports ) Shane Steichen, Eagles offensive coordinator ( CBS Sports ) Frank Reich, former Colts head coach ( NFL Media ) Kellen Moore , Cowboys offensive coordinator ( ESPN ) Jerod Mayo, Patriots linebackers coach ( NFL Media ) DeMeco Ryans, 49ers defensive coordinator ( ESPN ) Ejiro Evero, Broncos defensive coordinator ( NFL ) Ben Johnson, Lions offensive coordinator ( CBS Sports )
Carolina Panthers, defensive coordinator: HIRED Ejiro Evero (former Broncos defensive coordinator)
Kris Richard, Saints defensive backs coach ( NFL Media ) Ejiro Evero, former Broncos defensive coordinator (interview requested) ( NFL Media )
Carolina Panthers, offensive coordinator
- N/A
Cleveland Browns, defensive coordinator: HIRED Jim Schwartz (former Titans senior defensive assistant)
Brian Flores, Steelers linebackers backers coach and former Dolphins head coach ( CBS Sports ) Jerod Mayo, Patriots inside linebackers coach ( CBS Sports ) Sean Desai, Seahawks associate head coach for defense ( NFL Media )
Denver Broncos, head coach: HIRED Sean Payton (former Saints HC)
Sean Payton, former Saints head coach ( CBS Sports ) DeMeco Ryans, 49ers defensive coordinator ( CBS Sports ) Jim Caldwell, former Lions and Colts head coach ( CBS Sports ) Raheem Morris, Rams defensive coordinator ( CBS Sports ) Dan Quinn, Cowboys defensive coordinator ( CBS Sports ) Ejiro Evero, Broncos defensive coordinator ( NFL Media ) David Shaw, former Stanford head coach ( ESPN ) Jim Harbaugh, Michigan head coach and former 49ers head coach ( ESPN ) Met with owner to discuss HC position
Houston Texans, head coach: HIRED DeMeco Ryans (former 49ers DC)
Sean Payton, former Saints coach ( Fox Sports ) DeMeco Ryans, 49ers defensive coordinator ( CBS Sports ) Jonathan Gannon, Eagles defensive coordinator ( CBS Sports ) Ejiro Evero, Broncos defensive coordinator ( CBS Sports ) Brought in for a second interview Shane Steichen, Eagles offensive coordinator ( CBS Sports ) Mike Kafka, Giants offensive coordinator ( NFL Media ) Brought in for a second interview Thomas Brown, Rams assistant head coach/tight ends coach ( NFL Media ) Ben Johnson, Lions offensive coordinator ( CBS Sports )
Houston Texans, offensive coordinator: HIRED Bobby Slowik (former 49ers passing game coordinator)
Indianapolis Colts, head coach
Mike Kafka, Giants offensive coordinator ( Colts ) Wink Martindale, Giants defensive coordinator ( Colts ) Bubba Ventrone, Colts special teams coordinator ( Colts ) Aaron Glenn, Lions defensive coordinator ( ESPN ) Raheem Morris, Rams defensive coordinator ( ESPN ) Brought in for a second interview
- Shane Steichen, Eagles offensive coordinator (CBS Sports) Expected to be hired as next head coach
Ejiro Evero, former Broncos defensive coordinator ( NFL Media ) Brought in for a second interview Eric Bieniemy, Chiefs offensive coordinator ( Colts owner Jim Irsay ) DeMeco Ryans, 49ers defensive coordinator ( ESPN ) Dan Quinn, Cowboys defensive coordinator ( ESPN ) Jeff Saturday, Colts interim head coach ( Colts ) Brian Callahan,Bengals offensive coordinator ( CBS Sports ) Rich Bisaccia, Packers special teams coordinator ( Colts ) Ben Johnson, Lions offensive coordinator ( ESPN )
Los Angeles Chargers, offensive coordinator: HIRED Kellen Moore (former Cowboys OC)
Zac Robinson, Rams pass game coordinator/QBs coach ( NFL Media ) Greg Olson, Rams senior offensive assistant ( NFL Media ) Luke Steckel, Titans tight ends coach ( NFL Media ) Joe Brady, Bills quarterbacks coach ( NFL Media ) Thomas Brown, Rams assistant head coach ( NFL Media )
Los Angeles Rams, offensive coordinator: HIRED Mike LaFleur (former Jets OC)
Miami Dolphins, defensive coordinator: HIRED Vic Fangio (former Broncos HC)
Anthony Campanile, Dolphins linebackers coach ( NFL Media ) Sean Desai, Seahawks associate head coach for defense ( NFL Media ) Kris Richard, Saints co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach ( NFL Media )
Minnesota Vikings, defensive coordinator: HIRED Brian Flores (Steelers LB coach)
Ryan Nielsen, Saints co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach ( Vikings ) Sean Desai, Seahawks associate head coach for defense ( NFL Media ) Mike Pettine, Vikings assistant head coach ( NFL Media ) Ejiro Evero, former Broncos defensive coordinator ( NFL Media )
New England Patriots, offensive coordinator: HIRED Bill O'Brien (Alabama offensive coordinator)
Nick Caley, Patriots tight ends coach ( NFL ) Keenan McCardell, Vikings wide receivers coach (NFL Media )
New York Jets, offensive coordinator: HIRED Nathaniel Hackett (former Broncos head coach)
Joe Brady, Bills quarterbacks coach ( NFL Media ) Marcus Brady, former Colts offensive coordinator ( NFL Media ) Nick Caley, Patriots tight ends coach ( NFL Media ) Klint Kubiak, Broncos passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach ( NFL Media ) Chad O'Shea, Browns wide receivers coach/pass game coordinator ( NFL Media ) Kevin Patullo, Eagles pass game coordinator ( NFL Media )
San Francisco 49ers, defensive coordinator: HIRED Steve Wilks (former Panthers interim HC)
Steve Wilks, former Panthers interim head coach ( CBS Sports ) Chris Harris, Commanders defensive backs coach ( CBS Sports ) Vic Fangio, Eagles defensive consultant ( CBS Sports )
Tennessee Titans, general manager: HIRED Ran Carthon (49ers' director of player personnel)
Quentin Harris, Cardinals vice president of player personnel (NFL Media) Malik Boyd, Bills senior director of pro personnel (CBS Sports) Glenn Cook, Browns assistant general manager and vice president of player personnel (CBS Sports) Ian Cunningham, Bears assistant general manager (CBS Sports) Ryan Cowden, Titans vice president of player personnel (CBS Sports) Adam Peters, 49ers assistant general manager (CBS Sports) Monti Ossenfort, Titans director of player personnel (CBS Sports)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers, offensive coordinator
- Jim Bob Cooter, Jaguars pass game coordinator (ESPN)
- Shea Tierney, Giants quarterbacks coach (Buccaneers)
- Todd Monken, Georgia Tech OC (NFL Media)
- Dan Pitcher, Bengals quarterbacks coach (NFL Media)
Tennessee Titans, offensive coordinator: HIRED Tim Kelly (Titans passing game coordinator)
Washington Commanders, offensive coordinator
- Charles London, Falcons quarterbacks coach (NFL Media)
- Pat Shurmur, longtime NFL offensive coordinator (NFL Media)
- Eric Studesville, Dolphins associate head coach and running backs coach (Commanders)
- Ken Zampese, Commanders quarterbacks coach (NFL Media)
- Thomas Brown, Rams assistant head coach (NFL Media)
- Anthony Lynn, 49ers assistant head coach/RBs (Commanders)