For all the struggles that the Jacksonville Jaguars had against the Houston Texans last Sunday, they could have positioned themselves for a game-winning drive with just over seven minutes to play. However, an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty gave the Texans (+7) new life on their drive, which ended in a Dameon Pierce touchdown run and Houston's ninth consecutive win against Jacksonville. In a wide-open AFC South, the Jags are quickly losing ground and are two-point underdogs at Indianapolis in the latest Week 6 NFL odds on Caesars Sportsbook, one of the slimmest NFL spreads of the week.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 146-106 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span.

Top Week 6 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 6 NFL picks is that the Giants (+6) cover the spread at home against the Ravens. New York is one of the most surprising teams this season with 4-1 records overall and against the spread. In the first half of games this season, the Giants have the eighth-highest rush success rate (46.9 percent) thanks to the resurgence of star running back Saquon Barkley.

Barkley is already just 60 yards shy of his total rushing yardage output from last season (593 yards). He finished last year with just two rushing touchdowns, but already has three through his first five games. The Ravens have only allowed 540 total rushing yards this season, but do so at a clip of five yards per attempt by opponents. The model predicts that Barkley will finish with 87 rushing yards and finish as the team's second-leading receiver. Another top performance from Barkley should pace the Giants to cover for the fifth time this season in almost 60 percent of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 6 NFL predictions: The Packers (-7.5) cover at home against the Jets in almost 60% of simulations. New York has won both of Zach Wilson's starts, but you have to look at the opposition it faced in each. First, the Jets defeated Pittsburgh, which replaced Mitchell Trubisky with rookie Kenny Pickett mid-game. Then, the Steelers beat the Dolphins, who had backup Teddy Bridgewater play just one snap before getting hurt and being supplanted by seventh-round rookie Skylar Thompson. It won't get that luxury with Aaron Rodgers on the other sideline, as the four-time MVP has thrown multiple touchdown passes in four straight games.

Green Bay's offense may not have found its groove yet but the defense is elite in multiple areas. The Packers rank No. 5 in total defense, No. 4 in third-down defense and No. 2 against the run. New York has a stud rookie running back in Breece Hall, but the model forecasts him as being the only Jets player to top 55 scrimmage yards on Sunday. The Packers cover in almost 60% of simulations. The model also says the Over (45) hits in over 60% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 6 NFL picks

