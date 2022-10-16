Tampa Bay has struggled to close out games since beating Dallas and New Orleans during the first two weeks of the season. The Buccaneers held a 21-0 lead against Atlanta last week before giving up 15 consecutive points down the stretch, leading to a backdoor cover for the Falcons. Tampa Bay is a 9.5-point favorite against Pittsburgh on Sunday according to the latest Week 6 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Should you stay away from the Buccaneers when you place your Week 6 NFL bets?

One of the model's strongest Week 6 NFL picks is that the Giants (+5.5) cover the spread at home against the Ravens. New York is 4-1 against the spread, which is the second-best mark in the NFL, and 3-0 ATS as an underdog. On the other hand, Baltimore is just 2-2 against the spread as a favorite.

The model has the Giants' Saquon Barkley pounding out 87 yards on the ground with another 35 through the air. It also has other Giants producing another 50 rushing yards, with the team averaging nearly 5.0 yards per carry. New York is projected to cover in well over 50% of simulations, with the Under (45) hitting more than 50% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 6 NFL predictions: The Packers (-7.5) cover at home against the Jets in almost 60% of simulations. Green Bay's flight home from London got a lot longer after the Packers blew a 17-3 lead in a 27-22 loss to the Giants last Sunday. Green Bay was on a three-game winning streak heading into that matchup, beating the Bears, Buccaneers and Patriots.

The Packers will be motivated to bounce back at home, where they have gone 16-3 in their last 19 games. New York has lost 12 of its last 18 games overall dating back to last season, and the Jets are in a letdown spot after picking up consecutive wins over Pittsburgh and Miami. Their blowout win over the Dolphins came against a third-string quarterback. The Packers are covering the spread well over 50% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

Week 6 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Sunday, Oct. 16

49ers at Falcons (+4.5, 45)

Patriots at Browns (-2.5, 43)

Jets at Packers (-7.5, 45.5)

Jaguars at Colts (-2.5, 42)

Vikings at Dolphins (+3, 45)

Bengals at Saints (+2.5, 43)

Ravens at Giants (+5.5, 45)

Buccaneers at Steelers (+9.5, 46)

Panthers at Rams (-10, 41.5)

Cardinals at Seahawks (+2.5, 50.5)

Bills at Chiefs (+2.5, 54)

Cowboys at Eagles (-6.5, 42)

Monday, Oct. 17

Broncos at Chargers (-4.5, 45.5)