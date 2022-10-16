aj-dillon-usatsi.jpg
Tampa Bay has struggled to close out games since beating Dallas and New Orleans during the first two weeks of the season. The Buccaneers held a 21-0 lead against Atlanta last week before giving up 15 consecutive points down the stretch, leading to a backdoor cover for the Falcons. Tampa Bay is a 9.5-point favorite against Pittsburgh on Sunday according to the latest Week 6 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Should you stay away from the Buccaneers when you place your Week 6 NFL bets?

Elsewhere on the Week 6 NFL schedule, Kansas City is a 2.5-point home underdog against Buffalo (stream on Paramount+) in the latest NFL spreads. All of the Week 6 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 6 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 146-106 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 6 NFL odds and locked in picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 6 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 6 NFL picks is that the Giants (+5.5) cover the spread at home against the Ravens. New York is 4-1 against the spread, which is the second-best mark in the NFL, and 3-0 ATS as an underdog. On the other hand, Baltimore is just 2-2 against the spread as a favorite.

The model has the Giants' Saquon Barkley pounding out 87 yards on the ground with another 35 through the air. It also has other Giants producing another 50 rushing yards, with the team averaging nearly 5.0 yards per carry. New York is projected to cover in well over 50% of simulations, with the Under (45) hitting more than 50% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 6 NFL predictions: The Packers (-7.5) cover at home against the Jets in almost 60% of simulations. Green Bay's flight home from London got a lot longer after the Packers blew a 17-3 lead in a 27-22 loss to the Giants last Sunday. Green Bay was on a three-game winning streak heading into that matchup, beating the Bears, Buccaneers and Patriots.

The Packers will be motivated to bounce back at home, where they have gone 16-3 in their last 19 games. New York has lost 12 of its last 18 games overall dating back to last season, and the Jets are in a letdown spot after picking up consecutive wins over Pittsburgh and Miami. Their blowout win over the Dolphins came against a third-string quarterback. The Packers are covering the spread well over 50% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 6 NFL picks 

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 6 NFL schedule, and it also says Super Bowl contender goes down hard. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what NFL picks can you make with confidence? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $7,000 since its inception, and find out.

Week 6 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Sunday, Oct. 16

49ers at Falcons (+4.5, 45)

Patriots at Browns (-2.5, 43)

Jets at Packers (-7.5, 45.5)

Jaguars at Colts (-2.5, 42)

Vikings at Dolphins (+3, 45)

Bengals at Saints (+2.5, 43)

Ravens at Giants (+5.5, 45)

Buccaneers at Steelers (+9.5, 46)

Panthers at Rams (-10, 41.5)

Cardinals at Seahawks (+2.5, 50.5)

Bills at Chiefs (+2.5, 54)

Cowboys at Eagles (-6.5, 42)

Monday, Oct. 17

Broncos at Chargers (-4.5, 45.5)

