The Carolina Panthers became the first team in the 2022 NFL season to fire its head coach ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Rams. Carolina will also have a new quarterback under center with Baker Mayfield injured, and the latest Week 6 NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook show Los Angeles as a 10-point favorite. Despite the Rams' post-Super Bowl hangover, that is one of the biggest NFL spreads and the only one larger than eight points this week. Matt Rhule was fired, in part, because of the Panthers' struggles on offense, as they rank 24th in scoring. Considering the boost teams often get with a coaching change, should you back the Panthers with your Week 6 NFL predictions? All of the Week 6 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 6 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 146-106 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top Week 6 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 6 NFL picks is that the Giants (+5.5) cover the spread at home against the Ravens. New York is 4-1 against the spread, which is the second-best mark in the NFL, and 3-0 ATS as an underdog. On the other hand, Baltimore is just 2-2 against the spread as a favorite.

The model has the Giants' Saquon Barkley pounding out 87 yards on the ground with another 35 through the air. It also has other Giants producing another 50 rushing yards, with the team averaging nearly 5.0 yards per carry. New York is projected to cover in well over 50% of simulations, with the Under (45) hitting more than 50% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 6 NFL predictions: The Packers (-7.5) cover at home against the Jets in almost 60% of simulations. The Jets are in second place in the AFC East standings after a crucial win at home against Miami last Sunday. However, New York has won the last two weeks despite a lack of production from quarterback Zach Wilson.

Unless Wilson's efficiency and consistency improve ahead of this week, the Jets could be in for a tougher task than they've had in their past two wins. In Week 4, The Packers have allowed the second-fewest third down conversions per game this season (3.2), which could be troublesome for Wilson, who has completed just 56 percent of his passes over the two outings he's had in 2022.

The model predicts that Wilson has a reasonable passing performance on Sunday, but Packers QB Aaron Rodgers will push for 300 passing yards and at least two touchdowns. It also projects Green Bay running backs Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon to win the rushing battle, as the Packers cover the spread in nearly 60 percent of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 6 NFL picks

Week 6 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Sunday, Oct. 16

49ers at Falcons (+4.5, 45)

Patriots at Browns (-2.5, 43)

Jets at Packers (-7.5, 45.5)

Jaguars at Colts (-2.5, 42)

Vikings at Dolphins (+3, 45)

Bengals at Saints (+2.5, 43)

Ravens at Giants (+5.5, 45)

Buccaneers at Steelers (+9.5, 46)

Panthers at Rams (-10, 41.5)

Cardinals at Seahawks (+2.5, 50.5)

Bills at Chiefs (+2.5, 54)

Cowboys at Eagles (-6.5, 42)

Monday, Oct. 17

Broncos at Chargers (-4.5, 45.5)