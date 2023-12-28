A week after impressive wins over fellow Super Bowl contenders, the Ravens and Dolphins will clash on Sunday in a potential AFC Championship Game preview. Baltimore is a 3-point home favorite according to the latest Week 17 NFL odds. A win would clinch the No. 1 overall seed for the Ravens, while Miami can also lock down the top seed if it wins out. These teams' against-the-spread records mirror each other at 10-5, and they're also both 4-1 ATS over their last five games. With two elite offenses set to take the field, what other information could you utilize for Week 17 NFL bets?

Lamar Jackson and Tua Tagovailoa have played twice before, and Miami won both straight-up despite being underdogs. However, the Ravens have four straight wins of 14-plus points over teams at least three games over .500. Should your Week 17 NFL picks include the Ravens, or should you back another favorite like the Chiefs (-7) at home against the Bengals? All of the Week 17 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 17 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 178-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 32-21 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 17 NFL odds and locked in picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 17 NFL predictions

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 17 NFL picks is that the Eagles (-10.5) cover against the Cardinals. Philadelphia hosts this matchup, and the Cardinals are 1-10 over their last 11 road games. Meanwhile, the Eagles are 11-1 over their last 12 home games in which Jalen Hurts has started.

With Hurts and D'Andre Swift in the backfield, the ground game is Philadelphia's strength, and that strength will match up against Arizona's weakness. The Cardinals have allowed the most rushing yards in the NFL and just gave up a season-high 250 yards on the ground to Chicago last week. The Eagles are projected to rack up over 130 rushing yards, while A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith combine for nearly 160 receiving yards. Arizona ranks in the bottom 10 in both points and yards, so it's not equipped to keep up with that type of firepower as the Eagles (-10.5) cover well over 50% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 17 NFL predictions: The Seahawks (-3.5) cover the spread at home versus the Steelers. It's been over 40 years since the Steelers won a game in Seattle, as the Seahawks have claimed victory in the last five home meetings with Pittsburgh. In terms of recent success, the Seahawks are undefeated against the spread over their last four games.

DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba are all projected to have at least 50 receiving yards, while Kenneth Walker III has nearly 75 scrimmage yards. Seattle has more options on offense than Pittsburgh, which ranks in the bottom eight in points scored, yards gained, third-down offense and redzone offense. The Steelers are averaging just 16.8 points over their last six games and the model doesn't have them reaching that total on Sunday. Given Seattle's home-field domination and Pittsburgh's offensive woes, the Seahawks (-3.5) cover well over 50% of the time. The Under (41.5) is also projected to hit in over 60% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 17 NFL picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 17 NFL schedule and just revealed three teams that outright win well over 70% of the time. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what NFL picks can you make with confidence, and which three teams should you lock in now? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $7,000 since its inception, and find out.

Week 17 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Get full NFL picks at SportsLine

Thursday, Dec. 28



Jets at Browns (-7.5, 35)

Saturday, Dec. 30



Lions at Cowboys (-6, 53.5)

Sunday, Dec. 31

Dolphins at Ravens (-3.5, 47)

Patriots at Bills (-12, 41)

Falcons at Bears (-3, 38)

Titans at Texans (-3.5, 42.5)

Raiders at Colts (-3, 44.5)

Panthers at Jaguars (-7, 38)

Rams at Giants (+6, 42)

Cardinals at Eagles (-10.5, 48)

Saints at Buccaneers (-3, 42)

49ers at Commanders (+13.5, 48.5)

Steelers at Seahawks (-3.5, 41.5)

Bengals at Chiefs (-7, 44.5)

Chargers at Broncos (-5.5, 38.5)

Packers at Vikings (-2, 46)