Home field hasn't been much of an advantage early in the 2023 NFL schedule, as road teams are 19-13 straight-up. Road favorites have performed even better, going 9-3, a stat to keep in mind before laying down any Week 3 NFL bets. Four road teams are favored in the Week 3 NFL odds, including the Cowboys being massive 12.5-point favorites in Arizona. The other NFL games featuring road favorites are Jets vs. Patriots (-2.5), Commanders vs. Bills (-6.5) and Buccaneers vs. Eagles (-5).

Two weeks isn't a large sample size, so how much should you pay attention to these NFL betting trends when making Week 3 NFL predictions? The over went 13-3 in Week 2 after the under went 12-4 in Week 1, so NFL betting strategy can change in an instant. All of the Week 3 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 3 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 164-117 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 18-9 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 3 NFL odds and locked in picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 3 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 3 NFL picks is that the Chiefs (-12.5) cover against the Bears in almost 60% of simulations. Chicago is in the midst of a franchise-record 12-game losing streak and hasn't come close to covering the spread in the first two games of the season, losing by 18 as 1.5-point favorites against Green Bay and then losing by 10 as 2.5-point underdogs last week in Tampa Bay.

Now, the Bears will head to Kansas City to take on a Chiefs squad that looked like it was rounding into form in a 17-9 win over the Jaguars in Week 2. It wasn't a dominant day offensively for the Chiefs but Patrick Mahomes completed passes to 11 different receivers and finished with 305 passing yards and two touchdowns. That's why the model has the Chiefs covering the spread in nearly 60% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 3 NFL predictions: The Dolphins (-6.5) cover the spread at home versus the Broncos. There are nine 2-0 teams left standing, but Miami is one of just two who opened the year with back-to-back road wins. Likewise, there are nine 0-2 teams, and the Broncos are one of two that have opened with back-to-back home losses.

It's reasonable to think that Miami will be even better in its home debut while the Broncos will struggle even more away from the Mile High City. One can't underestimate what it's like going from the thin air of Denver to the humidity of South Florida, but the history of these teams when playing in Miami indicates the drastic adjustment one has to make. The Broncos are 1-8 all-time when playing at Miami and needed overtime for that one victory.

The 1 p.m. ET kickoff doesn't do the Broncos any favors either with them traveling two time zones and having to adjust their body clocks. Denver lost all four of its games that kicked off at 1 p.m. ET last season, while the Dolphins went 8-5 at this time. Game location and time shouldn't be discounted when it comes to Week 3 NFL bets, and the model took those into account. It has Miami winning by double digits and covering as 6.5-point favorites in nearly 60% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 3 NFL picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 3 NFL schedule, and it's identified two must-see underdogs who pull off huge upsets. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what NFL picks can you make with confidence, and which two underdogs stun the league? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $7,000 since its inception, and find out.

Week 3 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Get full NFL picks at SportsLine

Sunday, Sept. 24

Colts at Ravens (-8, 44)

Titans at Browns (-3.5, 39.5)

Falcons at Lions (-3, 46)

Saints at Packers (-1, 42.5)

Texans at Jaguars (-8, 44)

Broncos at Dolphins (-6.5, 48)

Chargers at Vikings (-1, 54)

Patriots at Jets (+2.5, 36)

Bills at Commanders (+6.5, 43)

Panthers at Seahawks (-5.5, 42)

Cowboys at Cardinals (+12.5, 43)

Bears at Chiefs (-12.5, 48)

Steelers at Raiders (-2.5, 43)

Monday, Sept. 25

Eagles at Buccaneers (+5, 46)

Rams at Bengals (-2.5, 43.5)