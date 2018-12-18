NFL odds, picks for Week 16: Advanced computer model loving Eagles, 49ers

Four teams have now clinched playoff spots, but there's still plenty on the line in several division races and wild-card battles this week. By the time Monday Night Football between the Raiders and Broncos ends, we'll have a much clearer grasp of the NFL playoff picture. The Week 16 NFL odds board has the Chiefs listed as 2.5-point favorites on the road against Seattle, the Saints at -6 against the Steelers, and the Eagles at -1 against the Texans. Then there's the Titans (-10), Patriots (-12.5), and Rams (-14), who are all favored by double-digits. With NFL odds and spreads moving, be sure to check out the top Week 16 NFL picks and predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

SportsLine's proprietary computer model went 176-80 straight-up last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Sports Office Pool players in 2016 and '17. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who have followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

The model has continued to nail its top-rated picks in 2018, entering Week 16 on a blistering 16-6 run. For the season, it is now 30-15 on all top-rated picks, extending its two-year run to a strong 78-49. And when it comes to all straight-up picks, the model is 147-75 on the season, ranking in the top five on NFLPickWatch.com. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now it has examined the latest NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap 10,000 times, and its Week 16 NFL picks and predictions are in. One of the top Week 16 NFL picks the model recommends: the Eagles (-1) cover against the Texans.

The Cowboys' Week 15 loss to the Colts gave the Eagles life in the NFC playoff picture, as they are just one game back in the division and still very much in the thick of the NFC wild-card race as well. But the game against the AFC South-leading Texans is essentially a must-win for Philadelphia, a team that will again turn to backup Nick Foles while Carson Wentz (back) remains out.

Foles led the Eagles to a road upset over the Rams last week, and the model is calling for almost 300 yards of passing for him this week against the Texans, with Alshon Jeffery (70 yards) and Zach Ertz (63 yards) serving as his top targets. The Eagles' ground attack, led by Josh Adams, combines for almost 100 yards. The Eagles win outright in 57 percent of simulations, and the model says Philadelphia covers almost 55 percent of the time.

Another one of the Week 16 NFL predictions from the model: the 49ers (+4) cover against the Bears at Levi's Stadium on Sunday.

Completely written off by most with a 2-10 record entering Week 14, Kyle Shanahan's squad has played spoiler for playoff hopefuls the past two weeks, knocking off Denver and Seattle. The model projects that Chicago, a team that has already clinched the NFC North, survives with the road win, but there's value on the 49ers against the spread because they cover in well over half of simulations.

The model also has a strong pick for the huge battle between the Steelers and Saints, and is calling for a Super Bowl contender to go down hard this week in a game that will shake up the NFL playoff picture forever.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence in Week 16? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds below and then visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that has beaten 98 percent of experts over the past two years.



Washington Redskins at Tennessee Titans (-10, 37)

Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers (-4.5, 44.5)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys (-7, 46.5)

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots (-12.5, 45)

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers (-4, 50)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins (-4, 39.5)

New York Giants at Indianapolis Colts (-9, 46.5)

Houston Teans at Philadelphia Eagles (-1, 45)

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions (+5.5, 43.5)

Green Bay Packers at New York Jets (PK, 44)

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns (-7, 45)

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals (+14, 47.5)

Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers (+4, 42.5)

Pittsburgh Steelers at New Orleans Saints (-6, 56)

Kansas City Chiefs at Seattle Seahawks (+2.5, 53)

Denver Broncos at Oakland Raiders (+2.5, 44.5)