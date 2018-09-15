NFL odds, picks for Week 2: Advanced computer model loving Vikings and Eagles

With major storylines unfolding like Le'Veon Bell's continued absence in Pittsburgh and NFL stars like Aaron Rodgers, Ben Roethlisberger and Leonard Fournette battling injuries heading into Week 2, NFL odds continue to change. The Steelers are now favored by 5.5 points after opening at -4.5 against the Chiefs, the Broncos are -6.5 against Jon Gruden and the Raiders after opening at -4.5, and the Packers are favored by just one point against the Vikings in an NFC North showdown that opened at Green Bay -2.5. With NFL odds and lines swinging from side to side in the hours leading up to kickoff on Sunday, you'll want to see the Week 2 NFL picks and predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

This proprietary computer model went 176-80 last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Office Pool players in 2016 and 2017. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

It finished Week 1 strong, nailing three of its final four picks, including backing the Jets (+281) on the money line in their 48-17 upset of the Lions on Monday night.

Now it has simulated every snap of Week 2 of the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and its Week 2 NFL picks are in.

One Week 2 NFL pick the model likes: the Eagles (-3) knock off the Buccaneers on the road.

Nick Foles continues to fill in for Carson Wentz and the model says he pushes for 300 yards and two touchdowns. The Bucs get 263 yards from Ryan Fitzpatrick, who was impressive in place of Jameis Winston (suspension) in Week 1, but the Eagles win straight-up 62 percent of the time and cover in well over half of simulations. Back the under (44) as well because that hits over 60 percent of the time.

Another one of the top Week 2 NFL picks, according to the model: the Vikings (+1) go on the road and cover against the Packers.

As Rodgers' status continues to be up in the air due to a knee injury, Minnesota is primed to win outright at Lambeau Field, according to the model. The Vikings will have a huge edge if DeShone Kizer ends up getting the nod for Green Bay, but even if Rodgers is able to play, the computer is still backing Minnesota.

The model projects Vikings QB Kirk Cousins to throw for over 250 yards in his second regular season start with his new team, while running backs Dalvin Cook and Latavius Murray combine for close to 100 yards on the ground. The Vikings cover in well over half of simulations, and you should back the Under (46.5) as well because that hits close to 55 percent of the time.

The model also has a strong pick you need to see for the huge AFC Championship Game rematch between the Patriots and Jaguars, and is calling for a top Super Bowl contender to get shocked on the road by a huge underdog.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence in Week 2? Check out the latest NFL odds below and then visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that has beaten 98 percent of experts over the past two years.

Cleveland Browns at New Orleans Saints (-9.5, 49)

Indianapolis Colts at Washington Redskins (-6, 48.5)

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers (-1, 46.5)

Los Angeles Chargers at Buffalo Bills (+7.5, 43)

Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers (-5.5, 53.5)

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans (+3, 43.5)

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3, 44)

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons (-6, 44.5)

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets (-2.5, 43)

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams (-13, 44.5)

Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers (-6, 48.5)

New England Patriots at Jacksonville Jaguars (+1, 45.5)

Oakland Raiders at Denver Broncos (-6.5, 45.5)

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys (-3, 42.5)

Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears (-3.5, 43)