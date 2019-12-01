NFL odds, picks, lines, spreads for Week 13: Proven computer model unveils best predictions

The Week 13 NFL schedule resumes on Sunday with plenty of action between teams contending for a spot in the NFL playoff picture. The Raiders (6-5) have been a surprise in the AFC West and will face off against the division-leading Chiefs (7-4). The Chiefs are 11-point home favorites, with the total at 50.5 according to the latest Week 13 NFL odds.

Meanwhile, the AFC North-leading Ravens (9-2) and NFC West-leading 49ers (10-1) will go head-to-head in a potential 2020 Super Bowl preview. Baltimore is a 5.5-point favorite at home according to the Week 13 NFL spreads. Should you target the Raiders with your Week 13 NFL picks? Which side of the NFL odds in Ravens vs. 49ers should you attack? All of the Week 13 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 13 NFL picks now.

Winning picks from a proven model

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago.

The computer examined the latest Week 13 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its Week 13 NFL predictions are in.

Week 13 NFL picks to target

One of the model's strongest NFL picks for Week 13 comes in the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff at Mile High between the Chargers and Broncos. Los Angeles is a 3.5-point road favorite despite coming off tough back-to-back losses to the Chiefs and Raiders, and the model is banking on an over-correction.

The Broncos' offense is coming off its worst performance of the season, a 20-3 loss to the Bills in Week 12. The three points were Denver's fewest of the season. Reports are that rookie quarterback Drew Lock will start on Sunday for the Broncos, sending Brandon Allen to the bench.

The model expects the Chargers' pass rush to make it difficult for the rookie out of Missouri. In fact, it's projecting three sacks and a pair of turnovers. Meanwhile, Chargers running back Melvin Gordon puts up 82 yards of total offense and scores a touchdown as the Chargers cover in nearly 60 percent of simulations.

Week 13 NFL odds

