NFL odds, picks, lines, spreads for Week 15: Advanced computer model enters top predictions

While there are plenty of tight Week 15 NFL odds, there are also two potential blowouts. The Kansas City Chiefs are now 9.5-point favorites over the visiting Denver Broncos after the spread opened at 11.5. The Chiefs have won three straight games and are coming off a 23-16 victory over New England, while the Broncos are just 2-5 on the road and lost to Kansas City, 30-6, earlier this season. But in a game featuring one of the largest NFL spreads of the week, which side should you back?

Another potential blowout, according to the latest Week 15 NFL lines, could come in the Bay Area, where the San Francisco 49ers are giving 10.5 points to the visiting Atlanta Falcons. All of the Week 15 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 15 NFL picks now.

Winning picks from a proven model

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It's on a 95-64 roll on top-rated picks that dates back to 2017, and last season, the model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players.

Anyone who has followed it has consistently beaten NFL odds and is way up. Now, the computer examined the latest Week 15 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its Week 15 NFL predictions are in.

Week 15 NFL picks to target

One of the model's strongest Week 15 NFL predictions is that the Patriots (10-3) cover as 10-point road favorites against the 1-12 Bengals. New England is looking to avenge last week's 23-16 home loss to the Chiefs, while Cincinnati hopes to double its win total.

The Patriots are getting another steady season from veteran quarterback Tom Brady, who has thrown for 3,437 yards and 19 touchdowns against seven interceptions. But New England is getting it done on defense, allowing an NFL-best 264.8 yards per game and also leading the league by allowing just 12.9 points per outing.

New England is 5-1 against the spread in its last six games against the Bengals and 6-2 straight up in its last eight road games. SportsLine's model says Brady throws for almost 300 yards and three TDs. The Patriots cover in almost 60 percent of simulations, while there's also plenty of value on the under (41.5) since the model is calling for 38 points.

The model also has made the call against the spread, on the over-under, and on the money line for every other game on the Week 15 NFL schedule. It's also projecting a favored Super Bowl contender to go down hard in an upset, so you need to see its NFL picks before locking in any of your own. Get every pick for every game here.

Week 15 NFL odds

Who should you back against the spread, on the money line and the total in every Week 15 NFL game? And which Super Bowl contender gets stunned? Check out the latest NFL odds above, then visit SportsLine to see their Week 15 NFL cheat sheet, all from the model that is up over $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks.