NFL Playoff Schedule 2019: Dates, times, TV, streaming for every round of the AFC and NFC postseason

After a wild opening weekend that saw three teams go on the road and pull off an upset, the NFL playoffs are now headed to the divisional round, which will feature five newcomers and three very familiar faces.

One of those familiar faces belongs to the Patriots, who will be be playing in the divisional round for the ninth-straight year. New England will be taking the field for the first time this postseason on Sunday when they host the Chargers in a game that will be televised by CBS. Tom Brady has absolutely owned Phillip Rivers over the course of his career with a 7-0 record against the Chargers quarterback.

As for the AFC's other game, the Chiefs will be hosting the sixth-seeded Colts, who upset the Texans in the wild-card round. MVP candidate Patrick Mahomes will be looking to help Kanas City earn its first divisional playoff win since the 1993 season, which also happens to be the last time the Chiefs won a playoff game at home.

In the NFC, the Rams will open up postseason play on Saturday with a game against the Cowboys, who haven't won a playoff game on the road since the 1992 season. This game will mark the Rams' first appearance in the divisional round since 2004.

The other game in the NFC will involve the cinderella team that America has come to know and love: The Philadelphia Eagles. Following their 16-15 upset of the Bears on Sunday, the Eagles will now travel to New Orleans for what will be the only rematch of the Divisional Round. Back in Week 11, the Saints destroyed Philly in a 48-7 win.

The four survivors from the divisional round will all play on Jan. 20 in the AFC and NFC Championship games. The final game of the 2018 NFL season will be Super Bowl LIII, which kicks off from Atlanta on Feb. 3 and will be televised by CBS. What will you be watching the game on? CNET shared their best picks for every budget.

You can see the entire schedule for the 2019 postseason below.

Stream Saturday night's and Sunday's games on fuboTV, try it for free, and stream the CBS games on CBS All Access.

What TV will you be watching the games on? CNET shared their best picks for every budget.

Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, January 5

No. 6 Indianapolis 21-7 over No. 3 Houston: T.Y. Hilton always seems to thrive in Houston and that was definitely the case in this game. Hilton caught five passes for 85 yards in the win. The Texans had no answer for Andrew Luck, who threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns. Indy's Marlon Mack also rushed for 148 yards, marking the first time all year that any running back hit the 100-yard mark against the Texans. For more on the game, click here for all the takeaways from Indy's win.

No. 4 Dallas 24-22 over No. 5 Seattle: The Cowboys rode the legs of Ezekiel Elliott to a wild win over the Seahawks. Elliott rushed for 137 yards and a touchdown in the two-point win. The Cowboys defense also came up big, holding the NFL's top rushing offense to just 73 rushing yards. For more on the game, click here for all the takeaways from the Dallas win.

Sunday, January 6

No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers 23-17 over No. 4 Baltimore: Less than one month after losing to the Ravens, the Chargers got their revenge in the wild-card round and they got it in a big way. The Chargers defense sacked Lamar Jackson seven times and forced three turnovers in the win. For more on the game, click here for all the takeaways from the Chargers win.

No. 6 Philadelphia 16-15 over No. 3 Chicago: For the second year in a row, Nick Foles worked came up with some postseason magic and led the Eagles to an upset win over the Bears. Foles threw for 266 yards and two touchdowns including a game-winning score to Golden Tate that came with just 56 seconds left to play. For more on the game, click here for all the takeaways from the Bears win.

Divisional Round

Saturday, January 12

No. 6 Indianapolis at No. 1 Kansas City, 4:35 p.m. ET (NBC)

No. 4 Dallas at No. 2 Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m. ET (Fox)

Sunday, January 13

No. 5 L.A. Chargers at No. 2 New England, 1:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

No. 6 Philadelphia at No. 1 New Orleans, 4:40 p.m. ET (Fox)

Championship Sunday

Sunday, January 20

NFC Championship, 3:05 p.m. ET (Fox)

AFC Championship, 6:40 p.m. ET (CBS)

Super Bowl LIII

Sunday, February 3

AFC vs. NFC in Atlanta, 6:30 p.m. ET (CBS)