Hello and happy Monday, everyone. We're almost through the second full week of preseason football, which means we're one step closer to the real games! John Breech is holding out while Joe Burrow and the Bengals still work at a long-term contract, so you've got me, Cody Benjamin, to deliver all the latest from around the league.

This is the Pick Six Newsletter. Now let's get to it. (And please, do yourself a favor and make sure you're signed up to receive this newsletter every day! You don't want to miss our daily offerings of everything you need to know around the NFL.)

We've got Week 2 preseason reactions, lots of quarterback news, 2023 running back projections and more:

1. Preseason Week 2 reactions and rookie QB grades

USATSI

Another week of preseason football is nearly in the books, with only the Commanders and Ravens set to square off on Monday night. There's lots to unpack from the latest round of action. So let's get to it:

Steelers offense among biggest winners of Week 2

Tyler Sullivan broke down both winners and losers from the weekend, and Steel City headlined his top movers: "After averaging just 18.1 points per game last season, Pittsburgh's offensive development under offensive coordinator Matt Canada was/is a major storyline throughout the summer and heading into the regular season. If QB Kenny Pickett can take a leap in Year 2 and align himself with players like Jaylen Warren who can score on a single touch, the Steelers could be a surprise team in 2023."

Raiders' O'Connell among most impressive rookie QBs

Jordan Dajani graded all the notable first-year QBs on their Week 2 performances, and fourth-rounder Aidan O'Connell stole the show: "O'Connell was arguably the best rookie quarterback from Week 1 of the preseason, and he was impressive yet again Saturday night vs. the Rams. After entering the game in the second half, O'Connell completed 11 of 18 passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns. Through two weeks, he's completed 26 of 36 passes for 304 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions."

For an even deeper dive into the latest preseason action, check out the "Pick Six NFL Podcast," which will also feature 2023 NFL awards odds and predictions during Monday's live show.

2. Josh Jacobs expected to report to Raiders before Week 1

After months of discord with the Raiders, including reported plans to potentially hold out into the season, Jacobs is now expected to return to Las Vegas in the coming weeks, ahead of the club's Sept. 10 season opener against the Broncos. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that the Pro Bowl running back will play under either the franchise tag or a modified one-year deal. It's a big but unsurprising concession, should it occur, from yet another big-name ball carrier in a sour market for the position.

3. Commanders name Sam Howell starting QB; why a breakout could follow

USATSI

It's official: Washington's Week 1 starter will be Howell, the second-year signal-caller who beat out veteran Jacoby Brissett in camp. It's not a surprise, considering coach Ron Rivera has talked up the 2022 fifth-rounder for months. And it's potentially the first official step toward a coming-out party for the North Carolina product. Our Douglas Clawson has identified five under-the-radar QBs who could put up gaudy numbers in 2023, and Howell is one of the surprise names on the list:

Howell has three things working in his favor to fill up the stat sheet in 2023:

Dual-threat skills: He ran for 829 yards in 2021 at North Carolina, third among FBS QBs behind Malik Cunningham and Malik Willis. He ran for 35 yards and a touchdown in his NFL debut for the Commanders in Week 18 last season. Downfield threat: Howell will take deep shots. He completed a pass to Terry McLaurin in Week 18 that traveled 52 yards downfield, the longest completion through the air by a Washington player since Robert Griffin III in 2012. Eric Bieniemy: Patrick Mahomes isn't walking through the door anytime soon, but his former offensive coordinator is. Things could open for Howell if Bieniemy brings over the pass-happy offense with half the wrinkles the Chiefs had.

4. Aaron Rodgers to make Jets debut vs. Giants in preseason finale

The time has finally come. Gang Green's biggest addition of 2023 has yet to take a preseason snap, and, in fact, hasn't played an exhibition game in five years. But Rodgers is now set to suit up for the Jets' final tune-up on Saturday, Aug. 26, against the Giants, according to the New York Post. This will mark the first time Rodgers has taken the field in a live game with the Jets. The 39-year-old QB said this summer that he wouldn't mind taking preseason snaps while preparing for his real debut in the Big Apple.

5. Projecting all 32 RB situations: Which teams have workhorses?

Getty Images

Running backs have been the talk of the offseason, mostly for their failure to secure big-money deals at the top of the market. But how many three-down playmakers actually exist in today's NFL? We assessed every team's backfield going into 2023 and tried to forecast usage by using four different categories: one-man shows, 70-30 splits, 50-50 duos and full-blown committees. You can check out the full story for a detailed look, but here are the eight teams who cracked the top tier:

6. Extra points: Patriots suspend game, Bucs' QB battle continues, more

Hungry for more headlines? We've got you covered: