The jury is no longer out on who'll be starting under center for the Buccaneers when they visit the Vikings in Week 1 to kick off the regular season. After a month-plus long position battle, Baker Mayfield has won the job as the Buccaneers' new No. 1 quarterback ahead of challenger Kyle Trask, coach Todd Bowles told reporters on Tuesday.

Mayfield started in Tampa Bay's preseason opener against the Steelers. He played the first four series of that matchup, which included a 59-yard touchdown drive. The former No. 1 overall pick was an efficient 8-of-9 passing for 63 yards and a touchdown. Trask then followed up Mayfield in that game and completed six of his 10 throws for 99 yards and an interception.

During Saturday's exhibition against the Jets, Trask started and played a large portion of the game due to John Wolford suffering an injury. The former second-rounder went 20-for-28 passing with 218 yards and a touchdown, but also had a fumble and an interception.

Bowles sounded impressed by Trask after the game, citing his "poise in the pocket" and "a lot more athleticism – he used his legs when he had to and he was very successful at that. He threw the ball where he was supposed to throw it – he threw some pinpoint passes. He'd like to have a few plays back but overall, I saw a lot of poise and a lot of growth. I thought he did well."

But ultimately the job goes to Mayfield, the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft who is on his fourth team, after stints with the Browns, Rams and Panthers. Mayfield signed with the Bucs this offseason on a one-year deal worth $4 million with incentives that push it to $8.5 million. Now he'll try to get his career back on track as he takes over as the Bucs starter following Tom Brady's retirement.