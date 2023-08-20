We are flying through the 2023 NFL preseason, and arguably the best part about these exhibition matchups is watching the rookie quarterbacks get their first professional action. A total of 14 quarterbacks were selected in this year's draft, and they were flying off the board at a historic rate. A total of 11 quarterbacks were drafted in the first 150 selections -- a Common Draft era record, per ESPN.

From the young Bryce Young to the not-so-young Stetson Bennett, this incoming crop of signal-callers is fascinating. Here's a roundup of how all the quarterbacks who were drafted fared in Week 2 of the preseason.

Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

Draft Round: 1 (No. 1 overall)

Week 2 of the preseason was better for the No. 1 overall pick. Young played two drives against the New York Giants. The first was a three-and-out, but the second was a 15-play, 62-yard drive that ended with three points. Young completed 3 of 6 passes for 35 yards while his offensive line again struggled. Left tackle Ikem Ekwonu did not do Young many favors.

Draft Round: 1 (No. 2 overall)

Stroud had a much better outing in Week 2 of the preseason compared to Week 1. He played the entire first half against the Miami Dolphins, and completed 7 of 12 passes for 60 yards. His afternoon got off to a tough start as Houston turned the ball over on downs despite having possession at the Dolphins' 7-yard line, but eventually Stroud settled in. On the Texans' second possession, Stroud completed some nice throws downfield and led Houston on an 11-play, 61-yard drive that ended with a field goal. Those three points were the only points the Texans scored all game.

Draft Round: 1 (No. 4 overall)

The Colts made the curious decision to not play Richardson vs. the Chicago Bears on Saturday night. In his first preseason matchup against the Buffalo Bills, Richardson completed 7 of 12 passes for 67 yards and one interception.

Draft Round: 2 (No. 33 overall)

Levis did not play against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday night after sustaining what was reported to be a lower-body injury during joint practices this past week. Malik Willis instead played the entire game for the Titans. In Week 1 vs. the Bears, Levis completed 9 of 14 passes for 85 yards and an interception while taking four sacks.

Draft Round: 3 (No. 68 overall)

Hooker has missed all of training camp recovering from ACL surgery. He has not suited up for Detroit yet.

Draft Round: 4 (No. 127 overall)

Haener will play Sunday night vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. In Week 1 vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, he completed 10 of 17 passes for 105 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Stetson Bennett, Los Angeles Rams

Draft Round: 4 (No. 128 overall)

The two-time College Football Playoff national champion played three quarters vs. the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night, and completed 15 of 24 passes for 142 yards and one ugly pick six. However, Bennett did rush for a four-yard touchdown. There were some impressive moments, and there were some throws he probably would have liked to have back. Bennett is undoubtedly a fascinating storyline to keep an eye on.

Aidan O'Connell, Las Vegas Raiders

Draft Round: 4 (No. 135 overall)

O'Connell was arguably the best rookie quarterback from Week 1 of the preseason, and he was impressive yet again Saturday night vs. the Rams. After entering the game in the second half, O'Connell completed 11 of 18 passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns. Through two weeks, he's completed 26 of 36 passes for 304 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Draft Round: 5 (No. 139 overall)

Tune entered the game in the second quarter and played late into the fourth quarter while the Cardinals were dominated by the Chiefs, 38-10. In all, he completed 12 of 24 passes for 133 yards and led Arizona in rushing with 35 yards on six carries. Tune led the Cardinals on a 12-play, 75-yard drive that resulted in Arizona's only touchdown of the day -- a five-yard Keaontay Ingram run just before halftime.

Draft Round: 5 (No. 140 overall)

DTR actually got the start for the Browns on Thursday night and was solid in the 18-18 tie against the Philadelphia Eagles. He played the entire first half and completed 13 of 25 passes for 164 yards while also rushing four times for 18 yards. Thompson-Robinson did lose a fumble and couldn't help himself from throwing an illegal blindside block on a defender, but there are plenty of fans who want this rookie to be Deshaun Watson's No. 2.

Draft Round: 5 (No. 149 overall)

The Penn State product completed 13 of 19 passes for 137 yards against the New England Patriots after entering the game in the second quarter. The contest was called early after Isaiah Bolden was carted off the field following a scary collision. Clifford is definitely a gunslinger who has been fun to watch.

Jaren Hall, Minnesota Vikings

Draft Round: 5 (No. 164 overall)

Hall completed 4 of 7 passes for 49 yards against the Titans on Saturday and also rushed twice for 14 yards. He led a 12-play, 83-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter that trimmed the deficit to eight points.

Tanner McKee, Philadelphia Eagles

Draft Round: 6 (No. 188 overall)

Is there a bit of a quarterback debacle in Philly? I think there should be. Former No. 2 overall pick Marcus Mariota got the start for the Eagles against the Browns on Thursday night, and he completed 9 of 17 passes for 86 yards and an interception. He missed on several throws and was booed by his home fans. As for McKee, the rookie came in and completed 10 of 18 passes for 147 yards and one touchdown. Mariota's offense scored three points; McKee's scored 15.

It's worth mentioning that McKee had a chance to engineer a game-winning drive with less than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, but he was unable to do so, as the game ended in an 18-18 tie. Still, the California kid has been impressive early. Maybe he should be Jalen Hurts' backup.

Max Duggan, Los Angeles Chargers

Draft Round: 7 (No. 239 overall)

Duggan will play Sunday night vs. the Saints. In Week 1 vs. the Rams, the TCU product completed 2 of 3 passes for 19 yards and rushed four times for 20 yards.