The NFL schedule has finally been unveiled for 2023, and the league certainly has an impressive slate of games that will draw eyeballs to the television. The games televised on CBS will be quite the spectacle.

The full CBS slate of games were released Thursday night, with the highlight being the AFC Championship Game rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium. The Week 17 showdown on Sunday, Dec. 31 will be televised at 4:25 p.m. ET as the nationally televised game on CBS and Paramount+.

CBS will also be televising a Christmas Day game for the second consecutive season, kicking off the holiday tripleheader with a 1 p.m. ET game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders -- also taking place at Arrowhead Stadium.

This year will see some changes to the CBS slate, thanks to the new television contract in place. CBS will identify a specific number of teams that it wants to carry for a specific minimum of games, only picking AFC teams since the network has the AFC package (Fox will do the same with the NFC). Under the former contract, CBS aired games between two AFC teams and inter-conference games where the AFC team is on the road. The league could "cross-flex" games between CBS and Fox to expand the presence of noteworthy games.

Here is the 2023 CBS schedule, with the nationally televised doubleheader and holiday games in bold. All CBS games will be streamed on Paramount+ (all times are ET).

Week 1

Sunday, September 10

Week 2

Sunday, September 17

Las Vegas Raiders at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m.

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m.

Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m.

Washington Commanders at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m.

New York Jets at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m.

Week 3

Sunday, September 24

Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m.

Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m.

Denver Broncos at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m.

New England Patriots at New York Jets, 1 p.m.

Buffalo Bills at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m.

Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m.

Week 4

Sunday, October 1

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m.

Denver Broncos at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m.

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Week 5

Sunday, October 8

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m

New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots, 1 p.m.

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m.

New York Jets at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City Chiefs at Minnesota Vikings, 4:25 p.m

Week 6

Sunday, October 15

Washington Commanders at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m.

Seattle Seahawks at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m.

Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m.

New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m.

Week 7

Sunday, October 22

Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots, 1 p.m.

Washington Commanders at New York Giants, 1 p.m.

Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m.

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m.

Week 8

Sunday, October 29

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m.

New York Jets at New York Giants, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m.

Atlanta Falcons at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m.

Baltimore Ravens at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati Bengals at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m.

Week 9

Sunday, November 5

Seattle Seahawks at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m.

Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans, 1 p.m.

Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. ET

Indianapolis Colts at Carolina Panthers, 4:05 p.m.

Week 10

Sunday. November 12

Houston Texans at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m.

Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m.

Tennessee Titans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m.

Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Week 11

Sunday, November 19

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m.

Arizona Cardinals at Houston Texans, 1 p.m.

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m.

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Week 12

Thursday, November 23

Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 26

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.

Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m.

Buffalo BIlls at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m.

Week 13

Sunday, December 3

Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots, 1 p.m.

Arizona Cardinals at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m.

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m.

Denver Broncos at Houston Texans, 4:05 p.m.

Week 14

Sunday, December 10

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m.

Houston Texans at New York Jets, 1 p.m

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m.

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Week 15

Sunday, December 17

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m.

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m.

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m.

Washington Commanders at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Week 16

Sunday, December 24

Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans, 1 p.m.

Washington Commanders at New York Jets, 1 p.m.

Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:05 p.m.

Monday, December 25

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. (also on Nickelodeon)

Week 17

Sunday, December 31

Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m.

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m

Atlanta Falcons at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.

Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m.

Week 18

Sunday, January 7 (games TBD)