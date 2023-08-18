When it comes to 2024 Super Bowl futures, many NFL bettors tend to focus on teams with proven pedigrees. The last five winners of the Lombardi Trophy have all been among the top-five favorites in the Super Bowl odds when the season began. However, there have been instances of extreme longshots winning it all, including a 150-1 win for the 1999 Rams, a 60-1 championship for the 2001 Patriots and a 40-1 score for the 2017 Eagles.

Super Bowl 58 will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and after winning two titles in the last four seasons, the Chiefs are the 6-1 favorites in the 2024 Super Bowl odds. The Eagles (15-2), 49ers (9-1), Bills (9-1) and Bengals (10-1) round out the top five in the Super Bowl LVIII futures. Longshots include the Vikings at 40-1 and Titans at 100-1. Before you make any 2024 Super Bowl picks, be sure to check out the Super Bowl 58 predictions from SportsLine NFL handicapper and SuperContest participant R.J. White.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and went 535-450-30 on his ATS picks from 2017-22, which returned more than $3,500 to $100 players. He also closed the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 107-80-6 run on his last 193 against-the-spread and total NFL picks, returning more than $1,800 for $100 bettors

Now, with sportsbooks updating 2024 Super Bowl odds as the preseason gets underway, White has scoured the wagering menu, analyzed all 32 teams, and released their top Super Bowl 58 picks. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2024 Super Bowl picks

One surprise: White is backing the Seahawks, even though they're 2024 Super Bowl longshots at 40-1. When the Seahawks dealt Russell Wilson ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft and decided to stand pat with Geno Smith as their starting quarterback, most assumed it was a rebuilding effort for the franchise. In retrospect, they were way ahead of the curve.

Wilson returned an impressive haul of picks and went on to struggle with the Broncos. Meanwhile, Smith won NFL Comeback Player of the Year and was even in the NFL MVP discussion while leading the Seahawks to a 9-8 record and a postseason berth. His play earned him an offseason contract extension and Seattle had another productive draft thanks to the fruits of the Wilson trade.

Seattle surrounded Smith with additional skill-position talent by drafting Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Zach Charbonnet in the first two rounds and also bolstered their secondary by spending a first-round pick on Devon Witherspoon. They also spend big money in free agency to bring in DL Dre'Mont Jones and shore up their front seven. This is a roster that should once again contend for playoff spot and even be the No. 1 seed in the NFC, which is why White sees clear value at 40-1 to win it all. See all of White's picks here.

How to make Super Bowl 58 picks

White is also eyeing an under-the-radar team that missed the playoffs last season. This massive long shot is "one of the smartest lottery ticket bets you can make" and has a proven head coach that should help give them an edge. Anyone who backs this pick could hit it big and you can only see who it is at SportsLine.

Who are SportsLine's experts backing to win the Super Bowl 2024? And which massive longshot can go all the way? Check out the 2024 Super Bowl odds below, then visit SportsLine to see all of the 2024 Super Bowl best bets, all from the Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports who finished 2022 on a 107-80-6 run with his NFL ATS picks.

2024 Super Bowl odds to win

Kansas City Chiefs 6-1

Philadelphia Eagles 15-2

San Francisco 49ers 9-1

Buffalo Bills 9-1

Cincinnati Bengals 10-1

Dallas Cowboys 15-1

New York Jets 16-1

Baltimore Ravens 20-1

Detroit Lions 22-1

Miami Dolphins 25-1

Jacksonville Jaguars 25-1

Los Angeles Chargers 25-1

New Orleans Saints 35-1

Cleveland Browns 35-1

Seattle Seahawks 40-1

Denver Broncos 40-1

New York Giants 40-1

Minnesota Vikings 40-1

Las Vegas Raiders 45-1

Green Bay Packers 50-1

Chicago Bears 50-1

New England Patriots 60-1

Pittsburgh Steelers 60-1

Atlanta Falcons 70-1

Carolina Panthers 70-1

Los Angeles Rams 70-1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 80-1

Washington Commanders 80-1

Tennessee Titans 100-1

Indianapolis Colts 125-1

Arizona Cardinals 200-1

Houston Texans 200-1