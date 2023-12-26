While you may think that the balance of power in the NFL shifted on Monday night after the Ravens went into Santa Clara and upset the 49ers, the oddsmakers say otherwise.

San Francisco remains the betting favorite to win Super Bowl LVIII coming out of Week 16, despite that rather convincing loss to Baltimore in what many pointed to as a potential title preview. The Niners were +215 entering Week 16 and the loss pushed the odds to +225, but are still head and shoulders above the rest of the league. Again, this comes after a loss to their direct competitor for the top odds to hoist the Lombardi Trophy and it wasn't particularly close thanks to Brock Purdy's four-interception night. With his showing in mind, this game may have more impact on the MVP race rather than unseating San Francisco as the Lombardi Trophy favorite.

While the Ravens may not be the betting favorite after that impressive win, their odds did improve. They were +525 coming into the holiday weekend and are now +400 to win it all. Baltimore was +575 back in Week 15, so they are surging in a positive direction and could lock up home-field advantage with a win at home against the Dolphins on Sunday. Speaking of the Dolphins, they are +750 and in sole possession of the third-best odds to win the Super Bowl. If they can leapfrog the Ravens in the standings starting with a road win in Week 17, they could soon be the new favorites in the AFC after gaining home-field advantage.

Super Bowl odds via Caesars Sportsbook

One of the more noticeable drops in these odds comes with the Kansas City Chiefs. Andy Reid's team had the third-highest odds to win the Super Bowl coming into the weekend, but the Christmas Day loss at home to the Raiders now has them with the fifth-highest odds at +900 (were +700 last week). The offense continues to be an issue for Patrick Mahomes and Co., and while they are still on track to win the AFC West, their prospects of repeating seem bleak at the moment.

Two teams to keep an eye on as potential long shots are the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams. They are both the No. 6 seeds in their respective conferences and seem to be getting hot at the right time. For the Bills, they've been a favorite of the oddsmakers for the past few weeks even when they weren't in the playoff picture. They were +1200 heading into Week 16 and come out of it +1100, which is tied with the Cowboys for the sixth-highest odds in the league. There's more value with the Rams at +6000, but they'll need to win each of their final two games to control their own destiny. A trip to New York to face the Giants shouldn't be too tough of a task in Week 17, but if the 49ers are still trying to secure the No. 1 seed, a Week 18 trip to Santa Clara could be a challenge. Still, if the Rams get in, they do have some of the key pieces intact from their Super Bowl run a few years ago.