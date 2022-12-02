thursday-night-nfl-gone-11-28-16.jpg
Once a night reserved for TV's biggest sitcoms, Thursday has become a marquee evening for the NFL. Since 2006, the league has been playing games on Thursday night as a way to kick off the NFL's upcoming slate of games.  

Starting this season, Amazon Prime became the NFL's exclusive "Thursday Night Football" partner. "Thursday Night Football" has previously aired on CBS, NBC and Fox. Each game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET. 

Here's a rundown of each Thursday night game for the 2022 season. 

Week 2 (Sept. 15): Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs
Week 3 (Sept. 22): Steelers at Browns 
Week 4 (Sept. 29): Dolphins at Bengals 
Week 5 (Oct. 6): Colts at Broncos 
Week 6 (Oct. 13): Commanders at Bears 
Week 7 (Oct. 20): Saints at Cardinals 
Week 8 (Oct. 27): Ravens at Buccaneers 
Week 9 (Nov. 3): Eagles at Texans 
Week 10 (Nov. 10): Falcons at Panthers 
Week 11 (Nov. 17): Titans at Packers 
Week 13 (Dec. 1): Bills at Patriots 
Week 14 (Dec. 8): Raiders at Rams 
Week 15 (Dec. 15): 49ers at Seahawks 
Week 16 (Dec. 22): Jaguars at Jets
Week 17 (Dec. 29): Cowboys at Titans 

For the entire NFL 2022 regular-season schedule, click here to see your team's entire schedule for the upcoming season. 