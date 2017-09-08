NFL Week 1 schedule: Peterson's return, a Zeke sighting and more intriguing things

Here's the schedule for Sunday and Monday in Week 1, along with 10 things that intrigue me:

Schedule

Sunday

Oakland Raiders at Tennessee Titans , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Jets at Buffalo Bills , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Arizona Cardinals at Detroit Lions , 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

Atlanta Falcons at Chicago Bears , 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins , 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Miami Dolphins , moved to Week 11 due to Hurricane Irma

Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Rams , 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Carolina Panthers at 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers , 4:25 p.m. ETon FOX (GameTracker)

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys , 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC (GameTracker)

Monday

New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings , 7:10 p.m. ET on ESPN (GameTracker)

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos , 10:20 p.m. ET on ESPN (GameTracker)

1. Zeke's only game action for two months?

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott could be seeing his only game action for the next eight weeks (including the team's bye) depending on how his six-game suspension turns out. Elliott was allowed to play the opener against the Giants, despite his suspension, because the decision came to uphold his suspension came too late this week. That means, barring a temporary restraining order, this will be his last game until Week 9 against the Kansas City Chiefs . So enjoy him this week while you can if you are a Cowboys fan.

2. Aaron Rodgers vs. Seahawks defense

When you get the best quarterback in the league against the best defense in the league, it's always a treat. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will test the Legion of Boom, but the big matchup will be the Packers offensive line against the Seattle defensive front.

3. Adrian Peterson vs. his former team

Saints running back Adrian Peterson has said he's amped to face his former team, especially the defensive players he's practiced against who would tell him he couldn't do the things he did on Sundays against the Vikings defense. Now we get to find out. Peterson won't get 25 carries, not with Mark Ingram around, but it will still be fun to see if he's the same type of player he was when he was with the Vikings. He had only 37 carries last season when he missed most of it with a knee injury.

4. Browns rookie QB makes first start vs. Steelers

The Browns made the wise decision to go with rookie DeShone Kizer as the starter, but he's being thrown right into the fire with a division battle against the rival Steelers. That can be a challenge, even at home. Kizer will have growing pains, but the Browns need to find out if he's their long-term solution at quarterback.

5. Jared Goff in Sean McVay's system

Rams quarterback Jared Goff struggled in his rookie season in 2016, but he didn't have a lot of help. The offensive system was outdated, the skill people weren't very good and the line was awful. Goff has done some good things this summer in McVay's offense, which focuses on getting the ball out quickly. He also has more help outside in the passing game. The Colts aren't a great defense, so he will have some shots in this game.

6. The atmosphere in Houston

Keep an eye on the atmosphere for Jaguars-Texans after Hurricane Harvey devastated Houston and the subsequent recovery efforts. The city is still recovering. But this game will be a nice respite from the reality that the city has a long way to go. NRG Stadium will be rocking.

7. Watt returns for Texans

Texans defensive end J.J. Watt returns to game action after missing most of last season with a back injury. Watt has done an amazing job with his fundraising for the victims of Harvey, but now it's back to the football field for him for the first time in a real game since Week 3 last season. He had back issues that required surgery, but he's looked like the same J.J. Watt this summer. He's a game wrecker when he's healthy.

8. Will Flacco's back hold up vs. Bengals?

How will Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco look against the Bengals after missing all of the preseason with a back injury? His back issues forced him out for the entire preseason. He's worked this week in practice and will start against the Bengals, but backs can be tricky. How does he respond to a hit or a contortion to make a throw? Without him, the Ravens are done.

9. Will Super Bowl haunt Falcons?

How will the Falcons look in their first game action since blowing a 28-point, second-half lead in the Super Bowl last February? Many expect that crushing loss to break the Falcons. I don't. I think they will be a better team than last year's group, and they will start to show it against the Bears in Chicago. Watch out for the improved defense, a fast attacking unit that will be much better than a year ago.

10. Will Cam exercise caution?

How will Panthers quarterback Cam Newton look in his first real game action since offseason shoulder surgery? He threw two passes in the preseason, and looked good doing it, but this is with live bullets and it's for an entire game. Will he be more cautious with his running? He has said he won't change the way he plays, which means a physical style when he runs, but he might be wise to do so. His arm looked fine in the preseason in terms of zip, but what happens when it's 30 throws or so?