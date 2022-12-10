Week 14 of the 2022 NFL regular season kicked off with a bang, as Baker Mayfield led a fourth-quarter comeback over the Las Vegas Raiders in his first action as a Los Angeles Ram. That may not be the only upset we see this week. The Detroit Lions are favored over a 10-win Minnesota Vikings team, the Buffalo Bills are favored by double digits over a New York Jets squad that defeated them earlier this season, and Brock Purdy is favored over the legendary Tom Brady in his first-career start!

As we do every week, we've collected all of the best picks and gambling content from CBSSports.com and SportsLine and put them in one place, so you can get picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts as well as additional feature content for each game, including plays from top SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, best bets from our staff, survivor picks and more. Ready? Let's jump in.

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers



Open: Ravens -4, O/U 41

"This line was Ravens -4 on the lookahead, but the quarterback downgrade from Lamar Jackson to Tyler Huntley has moved it across the zero. That seems fair, considering Jackson's talent, but Huntley acquitted himself well as fill-in starter last year, not getting blown out in any start and nearly beating two of the NFC's best teams (the Packers and Rams). He brings rushing ability to the table, and it's not like Jackson was shining as a passer for much of this year.

The health of left tackle Ronnie Stanley is key against this pass rush, but it's a good sign he practiced last week. This should be a low-scoring game, and I figure one team will win by a field goal, so I liked catching the full field goal early in the week but still think Baltimore is the play."

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals

Open: Bengals -3.5, O/U 49

"I think this is a good spot to fade Deshaun Watson. He was victorious against his former team last week, as the Browns defeated the Texans, 27-14. However, the Watson-led offense didn't score a touchdown! We had a punt returned for a touchdown, a fumble recovery touchdown and a pick six. Those 27 points are the most points scored by a team without an offensive touchdown since 1999, when the Seahawks defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers, 29-10. The Bengals don't operate like the lowly Texans do. They aren't going to turn the ball over four times.

"Watson did not look good in his first game back, and now he has to play another road game in a harsh environment against arguably the hottest team in the NFL. The Bengals were embarrassed by the Browns on Halloween earlier this year, so there's a revenge factor at play. Plus, with Lamar Jackson banged-up, the Bengals have a chance to take the division lead. Full steam ahead for Joe Burrow and Co."

Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys

Open: Cowboys -14, O/U 47

"By every measure, the Cowboys are the better football team. On principle, however, you can't lay 17 points in this spot. Houston could easily backdoor this game if Dallas gets up early and decides to rein in its stars at some point in the second half to reduce the risk of injury. That nearly happened just a few weeks ago with this Texans team when they hosted the Dolphins, who put up 30 in the first half and rested the starters for most of the second. There, they put up 15 points against scrubs and came within a point of covering the 14-point spread. With this sitting at 17, you take the points and hope for an avalanche of scoring by Dallas early that keeps the backdoor open late."

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans

Open: Titans -4, O/U 43

"The Titans have dominated the Jaguars in their history, especially the last 10 years. Both teams are coming off terrible road losses, and now the Jaguars are back out on the road. The Titans will do what they always do to the Jaguars, which is let Derrick Henry run wild. Titans take it."

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions

Open: Vikings -3, O/U 51

"The Lions have had a strong run in recent weeks, but I don't think the utter dominance they displayed against the Jaguars is going to turn into the norm. The Vikings have been able to keep most games close and then go out and win them with good coaching and execution, with the exceptions being when facing elite defense. The Lions, even coming off their best defensive effort of the year, are definitely not on that level."

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills

Open: Bills -9.5, O/U 44

"This is just far too many points for a team that has this legit of a defense. The Jets already beat the Bills once, and that was before Mike White took over and upgraded the QB position. Josh Allen really struggled against this defense, and the Bills are leaning way into the run game these days and the explosive plays have been limited. Buffalo's red zone efficiency has suffered, too. Sauce Gardner can do the job on Stefon Diggs (after an early bomb in the first meeting, Diggs caught four of nine targets for just 51 yards). New York will generate pressure and Allen will be running all over the place, as he was in the first meeting. This game smells like an Under to me (it's 16-8 between these teams this season), and I don't see the Jets getting blown out. Give me the points."

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants

Open: Eagles -6, O/U 44

"I just think in these rivalry games -- you're gonna give me seven points at home? That's a lot of points, and these two have had a long rivalry, we've seen good teams lose and better teams lose, and we've seen bad teams go in and win games. So I'm going to take the Giants plus the points. I think defensively, it's going to be a challenge for them, but they're getting better rushing the passer, which I think, you know, last week we saw the Eagles throw the ball around against the Titans. They're pretty good on the defensive line. I don't love the Giants offense by any stretch of the imagination, and the Eagles have been better against the run, but I'm still gonna take the seven at home with the Giants as one of my best bets."

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos



Open: Chiefs -7, O/U 42.5

Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks

Open: Seahawks -6.5, O/U 43.5

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers

Open: 49ers -6.5, O/U 41.5

"This game was supposed to be giving us Tom Brady against Jimmy Garoppolo for the FIRST TIME ever, but apparently, that's too much handsomeness on the field at one time, so the Football Gods decided not to let it happen. With Garoppolo now out for the season, we'll instead be getting Brady against Brock Purdy. We're getting a QB who made his first career start 21 years ago against a QB who will be making his first career start Sunday.

"We're getting a QB who has seven Super Bowl rings against a QB who was literally selected with the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The final player taken in the draft is known as "Mr. Irrelevant" and I'm guessing that's because they almost always end up having an irrelevant NFL career.

"If you're a seventh-round pick trying to play quarterback in the NFL, the deck is pretty stacked against you. Over the past 15 years, there have been exactly 26 quarterbacks taken in the seventh-round, and of those 26 quarterbacks, only six of them ended up starting a game and those six quarterbacks have combined to go 17-35. Trevor Siemian is carrying a lot of the load there with a career record of 13-17, and if you don't include him, then the record for seventh-round draft picks drops to 4-18 over the past 15 years.

"Purdy actually looked purdy good (HA HA) against the Dolphins, going 25 of 37 for 210 yards and two touchdowns, but that was against a defense that wasn't prepared to face him. The Buccaneers will be prepared to face him, as he will not be catching them by surprise.

"The only upside for Purdy is that he's in an offensive system where nearly any QB can thrive. Thanks to Kyle Shanahan, the 49ers offense is essentially a self-driving car that can function with anyone behind the wheel. The only way it doesn't work is if the driver somehow crashes it, and that's what I'm afraid might happen with a seventh-round pick behind the wheel."

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers



Open: Dolphins -1, O/U 51.5

New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals

Open: Patriots -1.5, O/U 44

