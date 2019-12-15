NFL Week 15 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Tom Brady developing connection with N'Keal Harry
All the best highlights from Week 15 are right here
It's the 15th NFL Sunday of the 2019 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. Check back often to find everything you need to know about Week 15.
SCHEDULE
Thursday
- Baltimore Ravens 42, New York Jets 21 (Recap)
Sunday
- Miami Dolphins at New York Giants (GameTracker)
- Seattle Seahawks at Carolina Panthers (GameTracker)
- Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins (GameTracker)
- Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs (GameTracker)
- Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans (GameTracker)
- New England Patriots at Cincinnati Bengals (GameTracker)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions (GameTracker)
- Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers (GameTracker)
- Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Jacksonville Jaguars at Oakland Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Cleveland Browns at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Buffalo Bills at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Monday
- Indianapolis Colts at New Orleans Saints, 8:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Hello, Harry
Tom Brady and N'Keal Harry are developing a connection in a Patriots offense that desperately needs some help. The rookie wide receiver is having a big day in Cincinnati and Brady found him in the back of the end zone for Harry's second career touchdown catch.
Josh Gordon alert
We haven't heard a whole lot from Josh Gordon since he arrived in Seattle but this diving catch was something special.
Touchdown Tate
Golden Tate showed off some impressive concentration to make this catch on a deflected pass, then he took it the rest of the way for a Giants touchdown. Sure, he got a little help from a questionable Dolphins defense but, still, that's a nice play.
Jameis doing Jameis things
It's been an eventful first quarter for Jameis Winston against the Lions. The Buccaneers quarterback threw for over 200 yards and two touchdowns in the first 15 minutes, including this 33-yard touchdown strike to Scotty Miller. (Yes, he also threw an interception.)
Rodgers gets risky
All the Packers needed on this fourth down was four yards but they decided to go for a whole lot more and Aaron Rodgers delivered a perfect pass to Davante Adams for the 29-yard touchdown.
Speed kills
Terry McLaurin caught this one, broke a tackle and then turned on the jets to take it to the house. Watching that guy hit top speed is very fun.
Patriots' offense on the board early
It's been a rough couple of weeks for the New England Patriots as they haven't been able to get much going offensively. But Sunday's contest against the Bengals should provide a good opportunity to get back on track, and the day got off to a pretty excellent start. Tom Brady dumped it off to James White for a 23-yard touchdown on the Patriots' first drive of the day.
Snow and go
The wintery elements aren't effecting Patrick Mahomes too much in the early going, as evidenced by this perfect 41-yard touchdown strike to Tyreek Hill in the first quarter.
Who's ready for some elements?
There are few things prettier than some snow football, so we should be in for a treat on Sunday afternoon as we get to watch Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos at a snowy Arrowhead Stadium. The early pictures indicate it should be a beautiful scene.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Pats suspend videographer, per report
Dave Mondillo has long worked for Pats owner Robert Kraft's entertainment company
-
Burrow gets special gift from Boomer
The Heisman winner got a special gift from Boomer Esiason
-
NFL DFS: Picks, SNF advice, lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
-
Patriots-Bengals footage released
This video could put the Patriots in hot water
-
Suggs angling to join Ravens, per report
Suggs' time in the desert is over
-
Report: Jenkins could land on contender
The Pro Bowl cornerback could find a soft landing spot soon
-
Broncos at Chiefs: Live updates
Denver and Kansas City look to keep their respective win streaks alive in Week 15
-
Eagles vs. Redskins: Live updates
Follow along as the Eagles try to take a big step to winning the NFC with a win over Washington
-
Bengals vs. Patriots live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Bengals vs. Patriots football game