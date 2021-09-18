The 2021 NFL regular season is finally here, which means it's time to win money. Well, you'll win money, because you have come to the right place when it comes to expert picks against the spread. While your friends are losing money on favorites they were certain would cover in Week 2, you did your research and knew better. This is your study guide, compiled by the experts.

Each week, we'll collect all of the best picks and gambling content from CBSSports.com and SportsLine in one place, so you can get picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts as well as additional feature content for each game.

Enjoy our run-through of a busy Week 2! All odds via Caesars Sportsbook.

Raiders at Steelers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Steelers -6, O/U 48.5

Current: Steelers -6.5, O/U 47

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Raiders at Steelers (-5.5) Steelers Raiders Steelers Raiders Raiders Steelers Steelers Steelers

49ers at Eagles



Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Open: 49ers -3, O/U 48

Current: 49ers -3, O/U 49

"I'm taking the Eagles in this spot ... When I look at this, I just think that the way the Eagles play will keep them in the game. The 49ers have all those injuries. I don't think the Eagles just cover this game; I think they win it outright."

"I'm taking the Eagles in this spot ... When I look at this, I just think that the way the Eagles play will keep them in the game. The 49ers have all those injuries. I don't think the Eagles just cover this game; I think they win it outright."

That's Pete Prisco on the "Pick Six NFL Podcast," calling on Philly to pull out its second straight win to open 2021. Prisco acknowledged San Francisco presents a much bigger challenge than Atlanta, and R.J. White swung the other way in forecasting Eagles-49ers.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg 49ers (-3.5) at Eagles Eagles 49ers Eagles 49ers Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles

Texans at Browns

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Browns -11.5, O/U 48.5

Current: Browns -13, O/U 48

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Texans at Browns (-12.5) Texans Browns Browns Texans Texans Browns Texans Browns

Broncos at Jaguars

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Broncos -6, O/U 44.5

Current: Broncos -6, O/U 45

The Broncos had the privilege of getting the Giants in Week 1, and after New York surrendered 30+ to Taylor Heinicke and the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Denver's big season-opening win doesn't necessarily seem as surprising. Still, Teddy Bridgewater looked comfortable in his first gig as the club's QB1, and he'll get an equally favorable matchup in Jacksonville, where the Jags are reeling from a blowout loss to the Texans. Urban Meyer's squad can't look much more uneven than it did in Week 1, especially now that the Jags are back home, but the Broncos -- a fringe contender coming into the year -- are touchdown favorites for a reason.

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Broncos (-6) at Jaguars Broncos Broncos Jaguars Jaguars Broncos Broncos Jaguars Broncos

Saints at Panthers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Open: Saints -3, O/U 46

Current: Saints -3, O/U 44.5

"What the Saints offense did last week in Green Bay was ridiculous and not sustainable. Like, you have to try very hard to score 38 points with only 322 yards of offense. Still, while I don't think Jameis Winston will toss five touchdowns per game, I think this Saints offense will continue playing well overall. There are a lot of good parts, and Sean Payton has proven to be a good play-caller with and without Drew Brees. So, I expect the Saints will be able to move the ball on the road in Carolina."

That's Tom Fornelli, calling for New Orleans to keep rolling -- but not quite as smoothly -- in a tight win over the Panthers this week. Check out his full rundown of best bets for Week 2 right here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Saints (-3.5) at Panthers Saints Saints Panthers Saints Saints Saints Panthers Saints

Rams at Colts

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Open: Rams -4.5, O/U 47.5

Current: Rams -3.5, O/U 48

"The Rams are entering a new era with Matthew Stafford at quarterback. He threw two 50-plus yard touchdown passes in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears, matching the amount of 50-yard touchdown passes recorded by the Rams all of last season ... With Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp at his disposal, this Rams' passing attack could be one of the best in the league ... As for the Colts, Jonathan Taylor looks like a stud, but he's not enough on offense. They still lost by double digits to the Seahawks, and now they have to face one of the best defenses in the NFL. I'm laying 3.5 with the Rams."

This comes courtesy of Jordan Dajani, aka #DajaniDimes, who sits atop the CBS Sports ATS leaderboard thanks to an 11-5 performance in Week 1. Dajani isn't just backing the Rams to win big in Week 2, though, so check out his full rundown of best bets and picks against the spread right here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Rams (-4) at Colts Rams Rams Rams Rams Colts Colts Rams Rams

Bills at Dolphins

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Open: Bills -3.5, O/U 47.5

Current: Bills -3.5, OU 47.5

"I would bet on this (Bills) defense finishing top 10 in DVOA this season fairly easily assuming no cluster of injuries. More importantly for this game -- the Steelers didn't blitz at all (in Week 1)! They sat back and played a ton of zone against Josh Allen and still got home with their front four. That's not gonna work against anyone, even an MVP candidate. The Dolphins don't do that -- they're man heavy (54 percent last year but only 47% last week against Mac Jones, which warrants monitoring) which is why Josh Allen shredded them last year. Don't rule out a defensive shift, because Brian Flores ain't no dummy, but the Bills are just good and we underestimated the Steelers preseason."

That's Will Brinson, highlighting Buffalo's defense as a big reason he likes the Bills to bounce back in a big way against their AFC East rivals. Check out Brinson's full rundown of Week 2 picks and best bets, which includes some free props, for more of his projections.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bills (-3.5) at Dolphins Bills Bills Bills Bills Dolphins Bills Bills Bills

Patriots at Jets

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Patriots -4, O/U 43

Current: Patriots -6, O/U 43

"Last week I tried to focus on games where the mismatch in the trenches looked the most acute and this is another example. Zach Wilson is going to see some looks that will confuse him. The chasm in experience and accomplishment between the New England staff and the Jets staff is massive at this point. Belichick will have the Patriots prepared as if this is a playoff game because he knows starting 0-2 and, in particular, starting 0-2 against divisional opponents that he feels he should beat, could end up damning their season. New England will win the turnover battle and the Jets will struggle to score more than 14 points. This doesn't look like a particularly inhospitable trip for the Patriots."

CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora is all over the Patriots to cover against their division rivals despite falling to Miami in Week 1. Check out his full rundown of Week 2 best bets right here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Patriots (-5.5) at Jets Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots

Bengals at Bears

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Open: Bears -3, O/U 45.5

Current: Bears -2.5, O/U 45

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bengals at Bears (-3) Bears Bears Bears Bengals Bengals Bengals Bears Bears

Falcons at Buccaneers

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox)

Open: Buccaneers -13, O/U 53

Current: Buccaneers -12.5, O/U 51.5

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Falcons at Buccaneers (-12.5) Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Falcons Buccaneers Falcons Falcons Buccaneers

Vikings at Cardinals

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox)

Open: Cardinals -4.5, O/U 51

Current: Cardinals -3.5, O/U 50.5

"The Cardinals whooped the Titans offensive line last week, and I don't have much faith in how Minnesota is going to stand up against Chandler Jones and Co. this week on the road, where their communication struggled vs. Cincy. Mike Zimmer's defense also let me down, and there's no one on that "D" who can do a good job at containing Kyler Murray."

Senior reporter Jonathan Jones isn't buying a Vikings bounce-back after the club's season-opening loss to the Bengals, concurring with Arizona as the clear favorite here. Check out Jones' full rundown of Week 2 picks right here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Vikings at Cardinals (-4.5) Cardinals Cardinals Vikings Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Vikings Vikings

Titans at Seahawks

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Seahawks -5.5, O/U 52.5

Current: Seahawks -6.5, O/U 54

"The Seahawks never blow anyone out in their home opener. Over the past four years, their openers have been decided by 4.8 points per game. Something crazy always happens in Seattle's home opener and I don't expect this year to be any different. That being said, I can't pick against the Seahawks and that's mostly because Pete Carroll has never lost a home opener during his time in Seattle. The man is 11-0, and I think he pushes that to 12-0 this year with a wild win over the Titans."

John Breech reviewed film of the Titans' Week 1 loss to the Cardinals and came away thoroughly uninspired by Tennessee's offensive approach. He loves Seattle's trajectory, meanwhile, but can't quite forecast a blowout because of the team's track record. Check out more of his best bets and Week 2 predictions right here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Titans at Seahawks (-5.5) Titans Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Titans Titans Titans Titans

Cowboys at Chargers

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Chargers -3, O/U 52.5

Current: Chargers -3, O/U 55

"Dallas showed that they can hang with the best of them as they went toe-to-toe with the defending champion Buccaneers in the season opener. Dak Prescott looked like the quarterback who was on a record pace in 2020 prior to his ankle injury, and the Cowboys defense also showed some promising signs. As they are expected to get Zack Martin back for this contest, there's an argument to be made that this offense will be even better in Week 2. Getting three points here likely won't last long, and they'll be playing against a Chargers team that likely won't have much of a home-field advantage at SoFi Stadium. In fact, it wouldn't be surprising to see a Dallas-dominant crowd in L.A. given the Cowboys' popularity."

CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan thinks the wrong team is favored in this marquee Sunday afternoon matchup. Read his full explanation for predicting a Cowboys upset, and check out his other Week 2 best bets, right here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Cowboys at Chargers (-3) Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Cowboys Chargers Chargers Chargers

Chiefs at Ravens

Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Open: Chiefs -2.5, O/U 56

Current: Chiefs -3.5, O/U 54.5

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Chiefs (-3.5) at Ravens Chiefs Chiefs Ravens Chiefs Ravens Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs

Lions at Packers

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN/ABC)

Open: Packers -10.5, O/U 49.5

Current: Packers -11.5, O/U 48

