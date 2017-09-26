NFL Week 4 odds, picks: Advanced computer model loves Cowboys, Patriots

The NFL's fourth weekend will attract bets from average Joes to professional bettors.



The Dallas Cowboys are eight-point favorites over the Los Angeles Rams , the New England Patriots are favored by nine at home against the Carolina Panthers in a game that has already seen plenty of line movement and the Kansas City Chiefs are touchdown favorites against the Washington Redskins on "Monday Night Football."



With so many eye-popping games and so many NFL odds on the move, you'll want to know to what SportsLine's advanced computer model is picking.



SportsLine's Projection Model went an amazing 174-80-2 on straight-up NFL picks last season -- better than all 98 experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.



Every single one.



SportsLine computer picks also would have won over 96 percent of CBS Sports Office Pool Manager leagues that made straight-up picks last season. It's fresh off a week in which it called the Indianapolis Colts ' upset of the Cleveland Browns and the Minnesota Vikings ' stunning victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers .



With Week 4 already here, the computer simulated every matchup 10,000 times and came up with some surprising results.



One team the model loves: the New England Patriots. Don't let last week's letdown fool you. Tom Brady won't need a game-winning drive to put away a struggling Carolina Panthers team Sunday. The model has the Patriots winning 72 percent of simulations and covering the nine-point spread 28-18.



Another team the model loves: the Dallas Cowboys. They're favored by eight at home against the Rams, but SportsLine's model has them easily covering 27-17. It's also calling for Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott to top 100 yards and score.

One surprise: the Philadelphia Eagles , fresh off a dramatic victory over the New York Giants on a 61-yard field goal, win outright as one-point underdogs on the West Coast against the Los Angeles Chargers . The model has the Eagles winning 58 percent of simulations.



The model also is calling for a road favorite to get absolutely stunned, meaning a huge payday for anyone who bets on the big-time home underdog.



Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers (-7, 45.5)

New Orleans Saints vs. Miami Dolphins (+2.5, 49.5)

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns (+3.5, 40)

Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys (-7)

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings (Off board)

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans (+1.5, 44)

Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets (+3.5, 39.5)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens (+3, 44)

Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots (-9, 48.5)

Buffalo Bills at Atlanta Falcons (-8, 48.5)

New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3, 44)

Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Chargers (-1, 47.5)

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals (-7)

Oakland Raiders at Denver Broncos (-2.5, 46.5)

Indianapolis Colts at Seattle Seahawks (-13, 41.5)

Washington Redskins at Kansas City Chiefs (-7, 49.5)