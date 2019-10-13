NFL Week 6 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Tyreek Hill makes incredible leaping TD catch

It's the sixth NFL Sunday of the 2019 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. Check back often to find everything you need to know about Week 6.

Digging deep

There's been quite a bit of drama surrounding Stefon Diggs in Minnesota this year, but he'll still there and he's still making plays. Kirk Cousins connected with Diggs for a big touchdown in the second quarter of their contest against the Eagles on Sunday. Philly is going to need to work on its coverage, huh?

Baker back?

It's been a tough start to the season for Baker Mayfield but he might be turning a corner this weekend against the Seahawks. The Browns quarterback scored a touchdown on the ground in the first half, then added another through the air with this connection to Ricky Seals-Jones. Hopefully you didn't give up on Baker just yet.

Hill has hops

Tyreek Hill is back after missing the last four weeks and he remains incredibly dangerous. The Chiefs' first drive ended with a long touchdown pass to Hill, who went way up to get this one. That vertical jump is insane. 

Bengals hit the ground running

Cincinnati entered the day as underdogs in a divisional matchup against the Ravens but they got off to a tremendous start thanks to a 92-yard return TD by Brandon Wilson on the opening kickoff.

High octane showdown in K.C.

Two of the NFL's most electric quarterbacks will meet at Arrowhead today as Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs square off against Deshaun Watson and the Texans. Tyreek Hill is back in action for Kansas City after missing the last four games with a shoulder injury. Should be a fun matchup.

