NFL Week 8 Grades: Raiders get an 'F' after falling apart in Buffalo

One week after they appeared to save their season in a wild win over Kansas City, it might be time to put the Raiders' season back on life support, and we might even want to consider pulling the plug.

In Oakland's 34-14 blowout loss to Buffalo on Sunday, the Bills exposed everything that's wrong with the Raiders this season: Their run game has disappeared, their defense is below average and they don't appear to trust Derek Carr's health just yet.

The ground game was supposed to get a spark with the addition of Marshawn Lynch, and that's what happened during the first two weeks of the season, but since then, the Raiders' rushing game has fallen flat. With Lynch sidelined due to a one-game suspension, the Raiders were only able to muster 54 rushing yards against the Bills. Since Week 3, the Raiders have only averaged 69.1 yards on the ground per game.

That's a problem because this offense tends to struggle when the ground game doesn't produce. Since drafting Derek Carr in 2014, the Raiders are 2-9 when they rush for 55 or fewer yards in a game, including Sunday's loss. That's an ugly stat for a team that's been held under 55 yards in three out of seven games this season.

Another problem for the Raiders is that the coaching staff doesn't seem to trust that Derek Carr's back is healthy just yet (or they don't trust their offensive line). Ever since Carr returned from his one-week absence due to a back injury, the Raiders have been running a lot of screens and dump-offs. That's good because it keeps Carr from getting hit, but it's also bad because it doesn't allow Carr to take advantage of his star-studded wide receiving corps.

Despite the fact that the Bills were missing two starters in their secondary -- E.J. Gaines and Jordan Poyer -- the Raiders were still unable to do anything through the air. The Raiders were running so many dink and dunk passes that even Ice Cube was getting annoyed.

Did the @RAIDERS win? I blacked out after the 40th screen pass. — Ice Cube (@icecube) October 29, 2017

25 of Derek Carr's 31 completions came on passes fewer than 10 yards downfield per @pff #Raiders — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) October 29, 2017

The Raiders did a horrible job of challenging a depleted Bills secondary downfield. Of course, even when they did, Carr (who finished 31 of 49 for 313 yards, along with one TD and two interceptions) didn't look all that great. Even coach Jack Del Rio was confused about why the Raiders didn't take more chances downfield.

"I can't answer that. Nobody was saying, Don't take the shot. Can't answer that," Del Rio said when asked why the Raiders weren't going deep.

The ugliest part for the Raiders is that they turned the ball over four times, and that's usually a recipe for disaster in Oakland. Since 2006, the Raiders are 1-17 when turning the ball over four or more times in a game.

Of course, a struggling offensive unit wouldn't necessarily matter if the Raiders defense could stop anyone, but they haven't been able to. LeSean McCoy had a field day against the Raiders defense, rushing for 151 yards and a touchdown, a total that included a back-breaking 48-yard touchdown run with just under four minutes left to play.

The other problem with the Raiders' defense is that they've been unable to make any sort of game-changing plays. The Bills hwoever made one on Sunday when Matt Millano returned a fumble 40 yards for a touchdown. As for the Raiders, they've been so bad at forcing turnovers that they actually set an NFL record. The Raiders have zero interceptions through eight games, making them the the first team since 1950 to not record an interception through the first eight weeks of the season.

Basically, the Raiders' season is on life support, and there doesn't appear to be anything that anyone can do to save it.

Buffalo 34-14 over Oakland

Raiders: F

If you're wondering how ugly things have gotten for the Raides, they had seven drives in this game where they ran five or fewer plays. The Raiders' inability to keep a drive going meant their defense was on the field for almost the entire game, and by the fourth quarter, you could tell which team was worn out. In the fourth quarter alone LeSean McCoy racked up 63 of his 151 rushing yards against a Raiders defense the looked like it wanted to get off the field and on a plane back to Oakland.

Bills: A

The Bills' win against the Raiders turned into the LeSean McCoy show on Sunday. It's almost like McCoy was wearing Crisco on his jersey because the Raiders couldn't tackle him at all in this game. The Bills running back carried the ball 27 times for 151 yards and a touchdown against the Raiders. McCoy's total marked the third time in his Bills career that he's hit the 150-yard mark, and not surprisingly, the Bills have won all three of those games. McCoy's at his best when the defense also has to worry about Tyrod Taylor ,and that's what happened against Oakland. Taylor kept the Raiders defense on its feet with an efficient 20-of-27 performance.

Minnesota 33-16 Cleveland

Vikings: B+

Jerick McKinnon might petition to play all the Vikings' games in London after what he did against the Browns. After only getting one carry in the first quarter, the Vikings apparently decided they were going to ride McKinnon to victory in England. Not only did he carry the ball 14 times for 50 yards, but he also caught six passes for 72 yards, giving him 122 total yards -- plus a rushing touchdown -- in the game. More importantly though, Everson Griffen kept his season-long sack streak alive. Griffen's sack with just under three minutes left to play gave him at least one sack in every game the Vikings have played this season. The Vikings defensive end is only the third player to pull off that feat through his team's first eight games since sacks became an official stat in 1982.

Browns: C-

Although the Browns lost again, they did make some slight progress this week: They held their first halftime lead of the season. That's not a big deal for most teams, but with the Browns, that's almost the equivalent of actually winning. DeShone KIzer also made some slight progress: For the first time all season, he made it through a game without turning the ball over. If the Browns keep taking these baby steps, they might actually win a game before the season is over. As things stand, the Browns are now 0-8 for the second season in a row, marking the first time since 1993-94 that a team has started 0-8 or worse in consecutive seasons (Bengals).

Atlanta 25-20 over N.Y. Jets

Falcons: B

Matt Ryan and Alex Mack almost single-handedly threw this game away for the Falcons. The veteran quarterback and the veteran center couldn't figure out how to handle snapping the ball during the torrential downpour that was going on in New York. Ryan and Mack fumbled a total of four times in this game during the center-quarterback exchange, with the Falcons losing two of those. The good news for the Falcons is that Ryan wasn't having the same exchange issue with his running backs. Tevin Coleman carried the ball 14 times for 82 yards, a total that includes a 52-yard run in the fourth quarter that set the Falcons up for the touchdown that put them ahead for good.

Jets: B-

The Jets' running game has been pretty much non-existent all season and that theme continued against Atlanta. For the fourth time this year, the Jets were held under 75 yards rushing as they only totaled all of 43 yards on the ground against the Falcons. Josh McCown did a decent job of carrying the team early in the game, but he did nothing for the Jets in the clutch. Trailing 25-20, New York got the ball twice in the final 5:20 and didn't come anywhere near scoring on either possession. Like last week when he threw an ugly game-ending pick against the Dolphins, McCown was so bad in the clutch that he almost got intercepted on a spike.

Falcons DT Grady Jarrett might have intercepted this Jets spike https://t.co/VCMxDICsDh — Chris R. Campbell (@mrchrisrcampbel) October 29, 2017

The loss to the Falcons marks the second straight week that the Jets have blown a fourth-quarter lead.

Carolina 17-3 over Tampa Bay

Panthers: B+

With Luke Kuechly back on the field for the first time since Oct. 12, the Panthers' defense went wild against the Buccaneers. The Panthers held the Bucs under 300 total yards (279), forced three turnovers and absolutely shut down Tampa on third down (the Bucs were 2 of 12 on third-down conversions). One of the three turnovers for Carolina came from Kuechly, who picked off Jameis Winston in the fourth quarter. This game marks the second straight week that the Panthers haven't allowed a touchdown.

Buccaneers: D

Jameis Winston is definitely a strong case for most disappointing player of the first half of the 2017 season. The Buccaneers quarterback might have sealed the award with his performance against the Panthers. Winston threw two interceptions against the Panthers, which wasn't even the worst part: both came in the fourth quarter. The Buccaneers are now 1-9 in Winston's career when he throws multiple interceptions in a game.

New Orleans 20-12 over Chicago

Bears: B-

There's shooting yourself in the foot and then there's what the Bears did in New Orleans. Despite a mistake-filled performance, the Bears were still in a position to win this game with under two minutes to play. To recap some of those mistakes, let's go to CBSSports.com NFL writer, and noted Bears expert, Sean Wagner-McGough.

Bears lost by 8. They:

1. Lined up offside on a FG, which led to a TD

2. Missed a FG

3. Had TD taken away by refs

4. Allowed a banked-in FG — Sean Wagner-McGough (@seanjwagner) October 29, 2017

The first two things on that list are the big ones, not to mention Mitchell Trubisky also threw an ugly interception on Chicago's final possession of the game. To add insult to injury, the Bears also likely lost tight end Zach Miller (dislocated knee) for an extended period. Miller was injured on a play where he appeared to make a touchdown catch, but the call was questionably overruled after review.

Saints: B

In recent years, the Saints' defense has been so bad that the idea of New Orleans winning a game without a Drew Brees touchdown pass was basically absurd. However, that's exactly what happened on Sunday. For the first time since October 2009, the Saints won a game without getting a touchdown pass from Brees. The Saints won despite an ugly performance from Mark Ingram, who lost two fumbles in a span of five minutes in the fourth quarter.

Cincinnati 24-23 over Indianapolis

Colts: B-

If the Colts have perfected one thing this year, it's completely falling apart in the fourth quarter. For the third time this season, the Colts blew a fourth-quarter lead and lost. In this game, Indy led 23-17 and looked like they might finally pull out their third win of the season, but those hopes were dashed when Jacoby Brissett threw a pick-six with just under five minutes left. Including this loss, the Colts have now been outscored 92-25 on the season in the fourth quarter. Basically, if you've seen one Colts fourth quarter this year, you've seen them all.

Bengals: B-

The Bengals' defense celebrated Andy Dalton's 30th birthday by carrying Cincinnati to a win in this game. After the Colts took a 20-17 lead late in the third quarter, Dalton and the Bengals offense came nowhere near scoring a go-ahead touchdown at any point in the second half as Cincy only totaled 31 yards on their final four possessions combined. Of course, the offensive struggles didn't matter because Carlos Dunlap put the Bengals ahead for good with a pick-six of Jacoby Brissett with 6:58 left in the game. Although Dalton struggled in the fourth quarter, he did give himself a few birthday presents before that: The Bengals threw two touchdown passes and finished the game with 243 yards passing. The Bengals were outgained (331-276), lost the turnover battle (2-1) and couldn't convert a third down to save their lives (4 of 11), but none of that matters thanks to Dunlap's late game heroics.

New England 21-13 over L.A. Chargers

Chargers: B-

The Chargers got an 87-yard touchdown run from Melvin Gordon in the first quarter and then did pretty much nothing on offense until late in the fourth quarter. That kind of offensive drought isn't going to beat the Patriots. You know what else isn't going to beat the Patriots? Pulling off one of the worst punt returns in NFL history, which is what Travis Benjamin did in this game.

Travis Benjamin definitely now in the conversation for worst punt return in NFL history #Chargers #Patriots pic.twitter.com/r9DKJB5jxl — John Breech (@johnbreech) October 29, 2017

Benjamin was tackled in the end zone for a safety on that play, which gave the Patriots a safety and two free points. As for Gordon, he was one of the few bright spots for the Chargers, rushing for 132 yards and a touchdown in the game.

Patriots: B

Apparently, Philip Rivers brings out the best in Tom Brady. The game on Sunday marked the seventh time in Brady's career that he's gone up against Rivers and he's now 7-0 all-time, including the playoffs. Brady threw for 333 yards and a touchdown, and he was a huge reason why the Patriots had the ball for almost 13 minutes longer than Los Angeles. The Patriots had four drives in this game that went on for over five minutes, which kept the Chargers off the field. The only Patriots player who really had a rough day was Stephen Gostkowksi, who missed two field goals. It was the first time since 2012 that Gostkowski has missed multiple field goals in a game.

Philadelphia 33-10 over San Francisco



49ers: D-

The 49ers somehow seem to be getting worse every week. After losing by three or fewer points in five straight weeks, the Niners have now lost their past two games by 23 or more. A big part of that is because the 49ers have no offense. Rookie quarterback C.J. Beathard looked overmatched against the Eagles, finished just 17 of 36 for 167 yards along with a touchdown and two interceptions. One of those interceptions was even returned for a touchdown, which helped lead to the blowout loss. The silver lining for the 49ers is that they're the only team this season to hold the Eagles under 310 yards of total offense (307).

Eagles: B+

The Eagles had to play their first game since losing left tackle Jason Peters for the season last week, and things definitely didn't get off to a good start. Carson Wentz was sacked three times as the Eagles only totaled 119 yards and nine points against the 49ers during the game's first two quarters. The offensive struggles didn't matter though, because the Eagles defense absolutely shut down the 49ers. On the 49ers' first 11 possessions, the Eagles forced eight punts, picked off two passes and watched as the 49ers kneeled the ball to end the first half. The 49ers' first points didn't come until Wentz set them up with great field possession at the Eagles' 21 after throwing a third-quarter pick.