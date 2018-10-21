Pete Prisco's Week 7 NFL Picks: Ravens defense the difference in showdown with Saints
Joe Flacco is playing well and the Ravens defense is impressive
When I stink picking games, I always say I do.
So let me brag a little here this week. I went 13-2 straight up with my picks last week and 10-5 against the spread.
It's about damn time, right?
I will try and keep the hot streak going, but this is a tough card this week. The best game of the week is the New Orleans Saints at the Baltimore Ravens. I love games that pit a great offense against a great defense.
The Ravens are a great defense, while the Saints have an explosive offense led by Drew Brees. They are also rested coming off a bye, while the Ravens are back home after three straight on the road.
I love offensive football, but my pick in that game is the Ravens. I am so impressed with the defense and Joe Flacco is playing well.
So which teams should you back in Week 7 of the NFL season? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that has outperformed 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com the past two seasons.
Here are the rest of the picks this week:
Tennessee at Los Angeles Chargers (In London)
This Chargers team has played good football the past month. The Titans have been awful the past two weeks. They have been really bad on offense, which I think again shows up here. Philip Rivers is having an outstanding year and that continues.
Time: Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET (CBS)
Line: Chargers -6.5
Pick: Chargers 27, Titans 16
Cincinnati at Kansas City
Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)
Line: Kansas City -6
The Chiefs are rolling on offense, while the Bengals have had issues on defense. That's a bad combination. The Bengals will be able to run Joe Mixon here against a bad Kansas City defense to try and keep it close, which they will do. But the Chiefs will win it.
Pick: Chiefs 31, Bengals 27
Cleveland at Tampa Bay
Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)
Line: Buccaneers -3
The Bucs have a new defensive coordinator in Mark Duffner after firing Mike Smith this week. But the talent remains an issue. Cleveland's offense has leveled off the past two weeks, so Jameis Winston against the Cleveland defense will decide this. I think Winston gets the best of it.
Pick: Bucs 30, Browns 20
Detroit at Miami
Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)
Line: Lions -3
It will be Brock Osweiler again for the Dolphins. He played well last week, but can he do it two games in a row? The Lions are coming off a bye, so they will be rested. Even so, their run defense has issues. Look for Frank Gore and Kenyan Drake to run wild here as the Dolphins get to 5-2.
Pick: Dolphins 23, Lions 18
Carolina at Philadelphia
Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)
Line: Eagles -4.5
The Panthers are playing consecutive road games outside the division, which is tough to do. The Eagles seemed like they got back on track against the Giants, looking like a Super Bowl contender again. I think that will carry over here. Eagles take it.
Pick: Eagles 27, Panthers 16
Minnesota at New York Jets
Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)
Line: Vikings -3.5
Both of these teams come in on two-game winning streaks, so something has to give. The Jets have improved on offense, but face a tough challenge in the Vikings defense. Sam Darnold will have a rough go of it in this one. Vikings win a tough road game.
Pick: Vikings 26, Jets 20
New England at Chicago
Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
Line: Patriots -3
The Bears are coming off a loss, while the Patriots are coming off a big victory over the Chiefs. New England's offense is back to being what we expect with Tom Brady, but I think the Bears will be better on defense here. The Pats will win the game, but it won't be high scoring.
Pick: Patriots 24, Bears 17
Buffalo at Indianapolis
Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
Line: Colts -7.5
The Bills will start Derek Anderson at quarterback this week. That's an upgrade over Nathan Peterman, but how much? Even so, the Buffalo defense is playing good football. It won't be easy for Andrew Luck, but he will find a way to pull this one out late.
Pick: Colts 21, Bills 17
Houston at Jacksonville
Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
Line: Jaguars -5
The Jaguars have lost two straight and looked bad doing so. The Texans have won three straight, but haven't looked great in those games. The Houston offensive line is woeful, and that will play out here as the Jacksonville defense gets back on track and gets a bunch of sacks and turnovers to win it.
Pick: Jaguars 28, Texans 21
New Orleans at Baltimore
Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox)
Line: Ravens -2.5
This is the game of the week, and it has the best unit battle of the week in the Saints offense against the Ravens defense. Baltimore had 11 sacks last week and blitzed to get 10 of those. They will blitz Drew Brees here as well. Brees and the Saints don't play as well outside on grass. The Ravens will win it behind their defense.
Pick: Ravens 24, Saints 19
Dallas at Washington
Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)
Line: Redskins -1.5
The Cowboys are 3-0 at home and 0-3 on the road. Dak Prescott is a different guy at home. That will show up here. The Redskins have had one bad day on defense – that coming against the Saints – but I think they shut down the Dallas offense. Redskins take it.
Pick: Redskins 23, Cowboys 20
Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco
Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)
Line: Rams -9.5
The Rams are the last of the undefeated teams and playing outstanding offense. This will be their second consecutive road game, but the 49ers are playing on a short week. The Rams will score here, but I think the 49ers will hang around.
Pick: Rams 30, 49ers 24
New York Giants at Atlanta
Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Line: Falcons -5.5
This should be a shootout. The Falcons have been rolling on offense, much of it by necessity since they are struggling so much on defense. Those struggles should help ignite a Giants offense that hasn't been great. Look for a lot of points here with the Giants hanging tough.
Pick: Falcons 33, Giants 30
Denver at Arizona
Line: Broncos -1.5
The Broncos have major issues stopping the run, giving up over 500 yards the past two weeks. David Johnson hasn't had the type of season many expected, but that changes here. The Broncos are in big trouble and it could be Vance Joseph being the one out if they lose. They do, as Johnson has a big night.
Pick: Cardinals 23, Broncos 17
Result: Broncos 45, Cardinals 10
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 7 best bets: Chiefs thrash Bengals
Best bets include the Chiefs thrashing the Bengals and the Colts blowing out the Bills
-
Best bets: Lions over Dolphins
Three picks and a cloud of trust for Week 7 of the NFL season
-
Steelers still haven't heard from Bell
Bell's prolonged absence and actions have not helped his trade value
-
Seahawks headed to an eventual sale
Allen has no heirs and is not passing the team on to anyone but did make plans and stipula...
-
Broncos WRs, CBs sought by other teams
John Elway is in position to recoup a bevy of draft picks if he chooses to go that route
-
Saints, Eagles likely busy at deadline
New Orleans and Philly are in Super Bowl Now mode, and both are open to a blockbuster deal