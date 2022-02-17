Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB NFL Draft • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Lawrence's rookie year was not good. But I don't think the Jaguars should pass on him in a redraft. His talent level is immense.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Zach Wilson QB NFL Draft • 6'2" / 214 lbs Everything that applies to Lawrence applies to Wilson. His rookie season did not set a foundation upon which to build. But the arm talent and improvisational capabilities are too enticing.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Trey Lance QB NFL Draft • 6'4" / 226 lbs Lance has All-Pro upside running Kyle Shanahan's offense. The jury is still out on him, but given Shanahan's history with quarterbacks and Lance's talent, the 49ers should be fun offensively in 2022 and beyond.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Ja'Marr Chase WR NFL Draft • 6'0" / 201 lbs The Falcons didn't hate the season they got from Kyle Pitts in 2021. But Chase was the runaway Offensive Rookie of the Year. This is a rather easy pick.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Jaylen Waddle WR NFL Draft • 5'10" / 182 lbs With Chase off the board, the Bengals go with the turbo wideout who can win down the field and after the catch with explosiveness.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Rashawn Slater OL NFL Draft • 6'4" / 315 lbs Slater stepped onto an NFL field last September, and now he's a top 10 offensive tackle. No-brainer for Miami here, especially with Chase and Waddle gone.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Micah Parsons LB NFL Draft • 6'3" / 248 lbs The Lions have to get more ferocious rushing the passer, and Parsons turned in an all-time rookie season as an Edge.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Penei Sewell OL NFL Draft • 6'5" / 331 lbs Sewell turned it up down the stretch in Detroit, and in this redraft, the Panthers decide to fortify their left tackle position instead of going with a quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Greg Newsome II CB NFL Draft • 6'0" / 192 lbs Newsome was fantastic down the sideline for the Browns as a rookie, and the Broncos opt to go with him over Patrick Surtain in this redraft.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Kyle Pitts TE NFL Draft • 6'6" / 245 lbs The Cowboys are ecstatic to land Pitts to place him down the seam for Dak Prescott.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Creed Humphrey OL NFL Draft • 6'5" / 320 lbs The Giants have to get better in the trenches, and Humphrey's powerful presence would be a piece of an offensive turnaround.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Trey Smith OL NFL Draft • 6'6" / 335 lbs The Eagles are going to have some needs on the interior of their offensive line, and Smith played with veteran-caliber strength and steady balance as a rookie.

Round 1 - Pick 13 DeVonta Smith WR NFL Draft • 6'0" / 170 lbs The Chargers likely will have a need at receiver this offseason, and while Smith didn't set the NFL on fire as a rookie, he looked the part of a future star in some outings.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Patrick Surtain II CB NFL Draft • 6'2" / 202 lbs Surtain was nearly impossible to beat over the top as a rookie, and the Vikings need to reconstruct their secondary this offseason.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Davis Mills QB NFL Draft • 6'4" / 225 lbs The Patriots go with Mills over Jones because of the Texans quarterback's upside.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR NFL Draft • 6'0" / 197 lbs St. Brown caught 90 passes in 2021. That's a lot! I don't care how bad the offense was as a whole. The Cardinals have to get more weapons around Kyler Murray.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Trevon Moehrig S NFL Draft • 6'2" / 202 lbs The Raiders should be smitten with Moehrig at safety. He ranges from the deep middle and tackles well in the open field.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Elijah Moore WR NFL Draft • 5'10" / 178 lbs Moore got injured late but would be a fantastic consolation prize for the Dolphins after missing out on Jaylen Waddle earlier.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Mac Jones QB NFL Draft • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Jones goes later than expected, because as the season progressed, it was made more obvious that he was being held up by a very conservative Patriots offense in 2021. He certainly had an encouraging rookie season though, so the Commanders can't pass on him here.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Justin Fields QB NFL Draft • 6'3" / 227 lbs The Bears land Fields again, and frankly, are happy about it. There's plenty of upside to his game because of his arm and athleticism.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Jevon Holland S NFL Draft • 6'1" / 207 lbs Holland was everywhere for the Dolphins in 2021, and the Colts roster needs pieces everywhere. This is a best player available selection.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Alijah Vera-Tucker OL NFL Draft • 6'5" / 308 lbs Vera-Tucker has to iron out some subpar pass-blocking efforts, but his run-blocking performance was stellar as a rookie, making him an ideal fit in Tennessee.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Eric Stokes CB NFL Draft • 6'0" / 194 lbs Stokes lands with the defensive back needy Jets. He can play inside and out and turned in a quality first year in the NFL.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Samuel Cosmi OL NFL Draft • 6'7" / 309 lbs Cosmi had his ups and downs as a rookie, but his athleticism is immense, and he's a long-term value selection for Pittsburgh here.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Pat Freiermuth TE NFL Draft • 6'5" / 258 lbs To give Lawrence a legitimate pass-catching option over the middle, the Jaguars go with Freiermuth, who was a monster a third downs for the Steelers.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB NFL Draft • 6'2" / 221 lbs Owusu-Koramoah was so fun to watch in his rookie season, the Browns don't hesitate to make him their pick in the redraft.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Christian Barmore DL NFL Draft • 6'5" / 310 lbs The Ravens have to get better on the interior given Calais Campbell's age. Barmore was the best rookie defensive tackle in 2021.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Odafe Oweh EDGE NFL Draft • 6'5" / 251 lbs Oweh had a fair share of his pressures schemed for him in Baltimore, but the raw ability is through the roof.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Nate Hobbs CB NFL Draft • 6'1" / 195 lbs Hobbs flew under the radar all season on a susceptible Raiders secondary, and would be welcomed to Green Bay with Eric Stokes off the board.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Gregory Rousseau EDGE NFL Draft • 6'6" / 266 lbs Rousseau quietly had a strong season in Buffalo, although he wasn't a tremendous pass-rusher. But the Bills knew there'd be an longer acclimation progress with Rousseau.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Kwity Paye EDGE NFL Draft • 6'3" / 265 lbs Paye wasn't sensational as a rookie. He was solid against the run and as a pass rusher. The Ravens need more juice around the corner.