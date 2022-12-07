Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season lived up to the hype. The Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets gave us a thriller, Deshaun Watson won his first game back in the league despite the Cleveland Browns not scoring an offensive touchdown, the Washington Commanders and New York Giants tied and the San Francisco 49ers beat a talented Miami Dolphins squad despite losing quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

We also saw the Kansas City Chiefs have their 26-game win streak in the months of November and December snapped thanks to Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. Cincy has now defeated Kansas City in seven out of the past eight meetings!

How did this past week affect Vegas' view on who the eventual champion will be? Super Bowl odds are fluid, so let's take a look at the current odds compared to where they were just a week ago. Below, we will list the Super Bowl odds for the top 20 NFL teams, and then break down some of the noteworthy changes.

All NFL odds come via Caesars Sportsbook.

Favorites switch again

The Chiefs passed the Bills to take over the title of Super Bowl favorites last week, but their reign did not last. Following their 27-24 loss to the Bengals, the Chiefs went from +400 to +450. It's not a massive drop, but the Bills went from +450 to +380. Their 24-10 victory over the Patriots was pretty telling. Bill Belichick waved the white flag in the second half at home against a rival, while Josh Allen went 22 of 33 for 223 yards and two touchdowns. After a subpar outing against the Lions on Thanksgiving, he seems to have rebounded. The elbow injury is still on the minds of everyone, but it appears to be something that Allen is managing well.

Was this changing of the guard in Vegas warranted? Time will tell, but the Bills are still probably the most complete team in the NFL.

49ers drop, but not by much

What a weird week for the 49ers. Sunday morning, it was reported that the 49ers and Garoppolo are open to staying together in 2023, then hours later, the quarterback suffers an apparent season-ending foot injury in the win vs. the Dolphins. But wait, reportedly the injury is not season-ending, and Jimmy G could return sometime in the postseason. I'll go on record saying I'm not sure how likely that is, but it's pretty astounding that the 49ers dropped from +650 to just +900 after losing their starting quarterback.

Brock Purdy, this year's Mr. Irrelevant from the 2022 NFL Draft, stepped in for Garoppolo and completed 25 of 37 passes for 210 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the eventual 33-17 victory. He looked better than probably everyone expected, and the NFL world knows not to count out Kyle Shanahan. The 49ers are still in the top five of Super Bowl favorites with Purdy.

Bengals continue to move up

The Bengals have been moving up power rankings for weeks now, and the Super Bowl odds reflect that as well. They were +2500 to win it all a couple weeks ago, and are now +1200. The Ravens are still the favorites to win the AFC North, per Caesars, but I don't agree with that. The Bengals are rolling. They are 8-2 in their last 10 games after starting the season 0-2, and Ja'Marr Chase is back. I also love how effective Samaje Perine was in place of Joe Mixon. I'm interested to see if Zac Taylor gives him more touches moving forward. As we learned last year, this Bengals team has the weapons to make a run.