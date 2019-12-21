Week 16 NFL odds, picks, schedule, how to watch and stream: Expert picks against the spread, best bets, more

For the first time all year, there are no Thursday games on the NFL calendar for this week, meaning all 32 teams play on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. We covered our Saturday picks in a separate post, and here you can find breakdowns for the rest of the schedule.

That includes the Ravens trying to lock up the top seed in the AFC in their matchup with the Browns, and the Steelers hoping to stay in playoff position with a win over the Jets in the early window. The Cowboys and Eagles will battle for NFC East supremacy in the late afternoon window, while the Chiefs will close out the day by heading to Chicago to face the Bears in primetime.

Each week, we'll collect all of the best picks and gambling content from CBSSports.com and SportsLine in one place, so you can get picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts as well as additional feature content for each game, including plays from top SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, best bets from our staff and more.

Enjoy our run through of Week 16, and good luck in your games!

Jaguars at Falcons

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Falcons -7.5, O/U 45.5



Falcons -7.5, O/U 45.5 Current: Falcons -7, O/U 47

"The 2019 season should still go down as a disappointment for the Falcons, but they've really upped their game since November. The Jags, on the other hand, only snapped their losing streak because of Oakland's ineptitude. Matt Ryan's got this in the bag." -- Cody Benjamin on why he has the Falcons winning and covering

Benjamin has put together a 134-89-1 straight up record on the year, and he's picking an upset in one matchup with major playoff implications. See all his final score projections in his Thursday column.

Saints at Titans

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Saints -3, O/U 50.5



Saints -3, O/U 50.5 Current: Saints -2.5, O/U 50

"I'm fading the move off the lookahead line of pick 'em and taking the Titans, who didn't play poorly in their loss to the Texans. An unlucky deflection as they were going in to score plus special teams errors cost them the win, and if they had gotten it, would this line have moved off the lookahead at all? The Titans are racking up yardage and points with Ryan Tannehill at QB, and the Saints are taking a rare trip outdoors, where they are 4-12-1 ATS in December and January since Drew Brees' second season in New Orleans. I think Titans win outright, but I'll take the three points as well." -- R.J. White on why the Titans are one of his SuperContest picks

I've cashed in two of the last four years in the Westgate SuperContest, widely considered the toughest sports gambling competition in the world. I've also hit on just over 58% of my picks over the last four years combined.

Giants at Redskins

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Redskins -2.5, O/U 42



Redskins -2.5, O/U 42 Current: Redskins -1, O/U 42

"Dwayne Haskins had the best game of his career last week against the Eagles, as he threw for 261 yards, two touchdowns and recorded a career-high 121.3 passer rating. This is a true rivalry, as Haskins wasn't excited about the fact that Daniel Jones was drafted ahead of him. Still, the former Duke star has thrown 13 touchdowns and just three interceptions in five career road starts and is looking for his fourth game in a row on the road with two or more touchdown passes. Saquon Barkley also finally got involved in the offense last week, as he recorded 143 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns. It was his first 100-yard rushing game since Week 2, and last year in Washington, he went off for 170 rushing yards. The Redskins have been trending upwards, but New York has won the past two games against Washington by a combined 45 points. I'm picking them to win on Sunday." -- Jordan Dajani on why the Giants will pull off the upset

Dajani is 14-6 in the last four weeks with his featured picks, and you can see who else he likes in his Thursday column.

Steelers at Jets

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access Open: Steelers -3, O/U 38.5



Steelers -3, O/U 38.5 Current: Steelers -3, O/U 37

"The Steelers are 1-5 this season against teams with winning records and 7-1 against sub-.500 teams. Based on those facts, the Steelers should be able to beat a Jets team that is coming off a 21-point loss to the Baltimore Ravens. And while I am going with the Steelers, Pittsburgh needs to run the ball more than 15 times, which is the number of times they ran it in Sunday night's loss to the Bills." -- Bryan DeArdo on why the Steelers will win and cover

DeArdo has several upsets in his Week 16 predictions and even more close games, so this could be a fun week. See all his final score projections in his Tuesday column

Bengals at Dolphins

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access Open: Dolphins -1.5, O/U 46



Dolphins -1.5, O/U 46 Current: Bengals -1, O/U 46.5

"This is a game where nobody wants to win for draft reasons. OK. So that's not true, even if it should be. The Dolphins at home will find a way to pull out a close one between two bad teams looking to the offseason." -- Pete Prisco on why the Dolphins will get the win

Prisco took the Over in this game as one of his best bets on the Pick Six Podcast, which you can listen to later in this space. You can also get all Prisco's picks in his Wednesday column.

Panthers at Colts

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Colts -6.5, O/U 46



Colts -6.5, O/U 46 Current: Colts -6.5, O/U 46.5

"Something has to give. The Panthers are on a six-game losing streak and the Colts have lost four straight. Carolina's run defense is still one of the worst in the NFL, allowing 5.2 yards per carry (last) and 140.2 (30th). That's good news for a Colts offense that has been decimated by injuries. Indianapolis has averaged just 64.7 rush yards a game over the past three, but that should change here. Indianapolis isn't as bad as it looked against New Orleans on Monday night." -- Jeff Kerr on why the Colts will win

Kerr does have the Panthers barely covering in the matchup. You can see all of his final score predictions in his Wednesday column.

Ravens at Browns

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access Open: Ravens -9.5, O/U 49



Ravens -9.5, O/U 49 Current: Ravens -9.5, O/U 49.5

"The last time these two teams played back in September, the Browns pulled off the most confounding victory by any team this season when they beat the Ravens 40-25. In that game, the Ravens turned the ball over three times and they gave up 530 yards of offense to a Browns team that has mostly been offensively inept since then. The Ravens were clearly humiliated by the loss, because in the 10 games since then, they've gone 10-0 and destroyed everyone, and now they're going to be out for revenge. Not to mention, the Ravens actually have something big to play for on Sunday: If they beat the Browns, they clinch the top playoff seed in the AFC, which will allow them to rest their starters in Week 17. On the other hand, the Browns have nothing to play for, their coach is on the hot seat and half the roster wants to leave the team. I would predict the Ravens by 1,400, but that doesn't seem plausible, so I'll say 14." -- John Breech on why the Ravens are his lock of the week

Breech is 14-2 with his straight-up locks and not 14-2 against the spread. Check out all his final score predictions in his Tuesday column.

Lions at Broncos



Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access Open: Broncos -6.5, O/U 37.5



Broncos -6.5, O/U 37.5 Current: Broncos -7, O/U 38.5

"Drew Lock was rough in Arrowhead in the snow, but this is a very different scenario this week. The Lions are literally running out of players, their defense is horrible and Denver could probably cover this spread just by throwing screen passes to Austin Ekeler. Detroit is limited in the ability to run or pass the football and looks like a team very much ready to shut it down. The losses get more steep by the week, and that dome team having to go to Denver this time of year looks like big trouble to me." -- Jason La Canfora on why the Broncos are one of his best bets

La Canfora has been hit or miss in recent weeks after a strong run. You can see the other two picks he loves in his Friday column.

Raiders at Chargers



Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access Open: Chargers -5.5, O/U 47



Chargers -5.5, O/U 47 Current: Chargers -7, O/U 45.5

"I don't particularly want to back the Chargers laying a full touchdown because, well, they're the Chargers. But I also watched the end of that game against the Jaguars for Oakland last week. One of the most brutal endings you will ever see in a football game. The Raiders were winning, the crowd was in a frenzy and Oakland was about to secure a win in the final home game of the Coliseum. There was a celebration foiled by a clock stoppage, two -- not one, two! -- missed field goals, a march by Gardner Minshew, and even a Hail Mary that hit someone in the face. How do you get up off the mat after that game? The answer is ... you don't. Maybe playing the Chargers in Los Angeles, in front of tons of Raiders fans, is some motivation. But Oakland is going to be missing Josh Jacobs and Trent Brown. That's a big problem for this offense going up against Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram. This is Philip Rivers' last home game in the bandbox Los Angeles soccer stadium, and I think he'll send it out in style (because he has always hated playing there)." - Will Brinson on why the Chargers are one of his best bets

Brinson is coming off a down week but is still an excellent 51-38-4 with his best bets. See who else he loves in his Friday collumn.

Cowboys at Eagles



Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Cowboys -2.5, O/U 47.5



Cowboys -2.5, O/U 47.5 Current: Cowboys -2, O/U 46

Pete Prisco: "I liked the Eagles even before we found out about Dak Prescott's shoulder. I think this is a great spot for the Eagles at home. They'll turn their pass rushers loose on the Cowboys. The Eagles have been banged up all year, I know -- they played Seattle a few weeks ago and were as banged up as they've ever been and they competed in that game ... I think the Eagles win the game outright."

R.J. White: "I kinda want to go the Cowboys, though it's hard for me to love either team. Eagles should be 0-5 against the spread in their last five except for that phantom cover last week. They're the team that's struggling more. Dak's health is obviously an issue, but so is the health of the Eagles offense ... Cowboys are the more talented team right now, but can you trust the coaching?"

Prisco: "No!"

White: "Of course you can't. But Dallas is 14-2 straight up and against the spread in the division since the start of 2017, that includes a 12-1 run. I would lean that way; Garrett knows how to play these teams in his division."

That's from the Pick Six Podcast, where I join Pete Prisco and Will Brinson every Friday to break down all the games from a gambling perspective and give out best bets. Give it a listen below and subscribe for great NFL content in your feed daily.

Cardinals at Seahawks

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Seahawks -9.5, O/U 50.5



Seahawks -9.5, O/U 50.5 Current: Seahawks -9.5, O/U 50.5

"I'm not crazy about Seattle. Last week when the Seahawks lost two defensive players, Carolina came back strong. The Seahawks haven't beaten anyone badly at home. With Kyler Murray and Kenyan Drake, the Cardinals have two guys who can hurt you. This will be a close game." -- Hammerin' Hank Goldberg on why the Cardinals are one of his best bets

Goldberg is 9-3 with his best bets in the last four weeks, part of a great 36-23 run dating back to last year. You can see which other sides he loves this week over at SportsLine.

Chiefs at Bears



Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC), stream on fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Chiefs -4.5, O/U 45



Chiefs -4.5, O/U 45 Current: Chiefs -6, O/U 44.5

Veteran sportswriter Mike Tierney has nailed nine of his last 12 picks involving the Chiefs and 13 of his last 17 picks involving either the Bears or Chiefs heading into this Sunday night showdown, and he's got a strong play on one side of the spread.

Tierney is also SportsLine's hottest expert, putting together a 44-25 run in his last 69 picks.

Packers at Vikings

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)



Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN) Open: Vikings -4, O/U 46.5



Vikings -4, O/U 46.5 Current: Vikings -5.5, O/U 47

I've been SportsLine's top pro football analyst for almost three years, returning $2,219 to $100 bettors with my against-the-spread picks since Jan. 1, 2017. Though this hasn't been my best year picking games at the site, one area where I've been on the mark consistently is picking Packers games.

For the last several years, I've managed to hit 32 of my last 38 spread picks in games involving the Packers, cashing time and again when I have a strong play on the game. See which side of the Monday night matchup I love and why over at SportsLine.

Thanks for checking us out, and good luck with your picks!