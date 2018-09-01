Champions League schedule, scores: Dates, start times, fixtures, TV channel, live stream info

The 2018-19 Champions League group stage kicks off in September, and it will be a four-month journey to see who the final 16 teams are for the knockout stages. Here's everything you need to know:

Champions League format

Each team plays the other group members twice in the group stage, with the top two on points advancing to the Round of 16 and the teams finishing third place ending up in the Europa League knockout stage.

How to watch Champions League matches

In the United States, the matches will air primarily on TNT in English and Univision in Spanish. TV and stream info can be found here.

Champions League group stage and schedule





All times Eastern

Group A GP W D L GD PTS Atletico Madrid 0 0 0 0 0 0 Borussia Dortmund 0 0 0 0 0 0 Monaco 0 0 0 0 0 0 Brugge 0 0 0 0 0 0



Group A schedule:

Sept. 18

Brugge vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m.

Monaco vs. Atletico Madrid, 3 p.m.

Oct. 3

Atletico Madrid vs. Brugge, 3 p.m.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Monaco, 3 p.m.

Oct. 24

Brugge vs. Monaco, 12:55 p.m.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Atletico Madrid, 3 p.m.

Nov. 6

Monaco vs. Brugge, 12:55 p.m.

Atletico Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m.

Nov. 28

Atletico Madrid vs. Monaco, 12:55 p.m.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Brugge, 3 p.m.

Dec. 11

Brugge vs. Atletico Madrid, 3 p.m.

Monaco vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m.

Group B GP W D L GD PTS Barcelona 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tottenham Hotspur 0 0 0 0 0 0 PSV Eindhoven 0 0 0 0 0 0 Inter Milan 0 0 0 0 0 0



Group B schedule:

Sept. 18

Barcelona vs. PSV, 12:55 p.m.

Inter vs. Tottenham, 12:55 p.m.

Oct. 3

Tottenham vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m.

PSV vs. Inter, 3 p.m.

Oct. 24

PSV vs. Tottenham, 12:55 p.m.

Barcelona vs. Inter, 3 p.m.

Nov. 6

Tottenham vs. PSV, 3 p.m.

Inter vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m.

Nov. 28

PSV vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m.

Tottenham vs. Inter, 3 p.m.

Dec. 11

Barcelona vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m.

Inter vs. PSV, 3 p.m.

Group C GP W D L GD PTS Paris Saint-Germain 0 0 0 0 0 0 Napoli 0 0 0 0 0 0 Liverpool 0 0 0 0 0 0 Red Star Belgrade

0 0 0 0 0 0



Group C schedule:

Sept. 18

Liverpool vs. PSG, 3 p.m.

Red Star vs. Napoli, 3 p.m.

Oct. 3

PSG vs. Red Star, 12:55 p.m.

Napoli vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.

Oct. 24

PSG vs. Napoli, 3 p.m.

Liverpool vs. Red Star, 3 p.m.

Nov. 6

Red Star vs. Liverpool, 12:55 p.m.

Napoli vs. PSG, 3 p.m.

Nov. 28

PSG vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.

Napoli vs. Red Star, 3 p.m.

Dec. 11

Liverpool vs. Napoli, 3 p.m.

Red Star vs. PSG, 3 p.m.

Group D GP W D L GD PTS Lokomotiv Moscow 0 0 0 0 0 0 Porto 0 0 0 0 0 0 Schalke 0 0 0 0 0 0 Galatasaray

0 0 0 0 0 0



Group D schedule:

Sept. 18

Galatasaray vs. Lokomotiv, 3 p.m.

Schalke vs. Porto, 3 p.m.

Oct. 3

Lokomotiv vs. Schalke, 12:55 p.m.

Porto vs. Galatasay, 3 p.m.

Oct. 24

Lokomotiv vs. Porto, 3 p.m.

Galatasaray vs. Schalke, 3 p.m.

Nov. 6

Porto vs. Lokomotiv, 3 p.m.

Schalke vs. Galatasaray, 3 p.m.

Nov. 28

Lokomotiv vs. Galatasaray, 12:55 p.m.

Porto vs. Schalke, 3 p.m.

Dec. 11

Galatasay vs. Porto, 12:55 p.m.

Schalke vs. Lokomotiv, 12:55 p.m.

Group E GP W D L GD PTS Bayern Munich 0 0 0 0 0 0 Benfica 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ajax 0 0 0 0 0 0 AEK 0 0 0 0 0 0



Group E schedule:

Sept. 19

Ajax vs. AEK, 12:55 p.m.

Benfica vs. Bayern, 3 p.m.

Oct. 2

Bayern vs. Ajax, 3 p.m.

AEK vs. Benfica, 3 p.m.

Oct. 23

AEK vs. Bayern, 12:55 p.m.

Ajax vs. Benfica, 3 p.m.

Nov. 7

Bayern vs. AEK, 3 p.m.

Benfica vs. Ajax, 3 p.m.

Nov. 27

AEK vs. Ajax, 12:55 p.m.

Bayern vs. Benfica, 3 p.m.

Dec. 12

Ajax vs. Bayern, 3 p.m.

Benfica vs. AEK, 3 p.m.

Group F GP W D L GD PTS Manchester City 0 0 0 0 0 0 Shakhtar Donetsk 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lyon 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hoffenheim 0 0 0 0 0 0



Group F schedule:

Sept. 19

Shakhtar vs. Hoffenheim, 12:55 p.m.

Manchester City vs. Lyon, 3 p.m.

Oct. 2

Hoffenheim vs. Manchester City, 12:55 p.m.

Lyon vs. Shakhtar, 3 p.m.

Oct. 23

Hoffenheim vs. Lyon, 3 p.m.

Shakhtar vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m.

Nov. 7

Lyon vs. Hoffenheim, 3 p.m.

Manchester City vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, 3 p.m.

Nov. 27

Hoffenheim vs. Shakhtar, 3 p.m.

Lyon vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m.

Dec. 12

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Lyon, 3 p.m.

Manchester City vs. Hoffenheim, 3 p.m.

Group G GP W D L GD PTS Real Madrid 0 0 0 0 0 0 Roma 0 0 0 0 0 0 CSKA Moscow 0 0 0 0 0 0 Viktoria Plzen

0 0 0 0 0 0



Group G schedule:

Sept. 19

Real Madrid vs. Roma, 3 p.m.

Viktoria vs. CSKA Moscow, 3 p.m.

Oct. 2

CSKA Moscow vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m.

Roma vs. Viktoria, 3 p.m.

Oct. 23

Roma vs. CSKA Moscow, 3 p.m.

Real Madrid vs. Viktoria, 3 p.m.

Nov. 7

CSKA Moscow vs. Roma, 12:55 p.m.

Viktoria vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m.

Nov. 27

CSKA Moscow vs. Viktoria, 12:55 p.m.

Roma vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m.

Dec. 12

Real Madrid vs. CSKA Moscow, 12:55 p.m.

Viktoria vs. Roma, 12:55 p.m.

Group H GP W D L GD PTS Juventus 0 0 0 0 0 0 Manchester United 0 0 0 0 0 0 Valencia 0 0 0 0 0 0 Young Boys 0 0 0 0 0 0



Group H schedule:

Sept. 19

Young Boys vs. Manchester United, 3 p.m.

Valencia vs. Juventus, 3 p.m.

Oct. 2

Juventus vs. Young Boys, 12:55 p.m.

Manchester United vs. Valencia, 3 p.m.

Oct. 23

Young Boys vs. Valencia, 12:55 p.m.

Manchester United vs. Juventus, 3 p.m.

Nov. 7

Valencia vs. Young Boys, 12:55 p.m.

Juventus vs. Manchester United, 3 p.m.

Nov. 27

Manchester United vs. Young Boys, 3 p.m.

Juventus vs. Valencia, 3 p.m.

Dec. 12

Young Boys vs. Juventus, 3 p.m.

Valencia vs. Manchester United, 3 p.m.