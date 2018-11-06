Liverpool vs. Red Star score: Reds stunned in Champions League trip to Serbia as Pavkov scores twice

Liverpool made it all the way to the Champions League final last season, but this season they are going to have to put it together to just get out of the group stage. The Reds were upset in Serbia on Tuesday, falling to Red Star 2-0 after a first-half double from Milan Pavkov. The scoring boots were off for Liverpool in a game the team expected to win. The result puts them behind the eight ball with games to come against Paris Saint-Germain and Napoli. Here's how it went down:

Sturridge, what are you doing?

So early on, Liverpool wasn't looking sharp. The team was sloppy and struggling with Red Star's pressure, but the Reds were able to get a chance going thanks to Sadio Mane 17 minutes in. The Senegal winger got down the left, and the ball felt right to Daniel Sturridge six yards out. Somehow, he missed it. Take a look:

Imagine @DanielSturridge missed this

Red Star 0-0 Liverpool

Follow our main account @goalstv3 fo all updates and goals on time



#REDLIV #UCL



pic.twitter.com/cV6mpinKHt

Pavkov shows off

Then Pavkov, Red Star's talented young striker, went off. He headed home from a corner 22 minutes in, and then delivered arguably the goal of the round with this outrageous strike seven minutes later:

2-0 RED STAR BELGRADE 🤯Jurgen Klopp can't believe it



pic.twitter.com/M08zVTX806

And with that, a 2-0 win that leaves Liverpool in a really tricky spot. The Reds are stuck on six points and will be jumped if there is a winner between Napoli and PSG. Now, Liverpool is far from out, but not getting three points here could prove huge come the end of the group stage. The Reds have to play PSG and Napoli in their final two games, and they'll likely need at least four points to feel good about their chances.

Behind the numbers

Liverpool had 72 percent possession and 23 shots, but just four of them went on frame.

Red Star scored on 50 percent of its shots on frame, finishing with four shots on goal.

Red Star's pass accuracy was just 57 percent, while Liverpool's was 82 percent.

The Reds have been held goalless in three of their last seven games. Before that, Liverpool had scored in 14 straight games.