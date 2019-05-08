UEFA Champions League final schedule, bracket, date: Liverpool and Spurs meet in Madrid

Thirty-two teams entered the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League, and now only two remain after an absurd semifinal round that featured 13 goals in four games. Liverpool pulled off a comeback for the ages in the second leg against Barcelona at Anfield to advance to the June 1 final in Madrid. Tottenham nearly matched Liverpool's effort by overcoming a 3-0 aggregate deficit in the second half of the second leg to stun Ajax in Amsterdam thanks to a stoppage time hat-trick goal by Lucas Moura, who was only playing for an injured Harry Kane. You can make this stuff up -- not even in a Hollywood script. It's unbelievable.

The Champions League final will take place at Atletico Madrid's new Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in -- you guessed it -- Madrid, Spain. The match will take place on June 1 and kick off at 3 p.m. ET -- stream via fuboTV (Try for free).

Here's the schedule, what to know and more:

Champions League format

Each team plays the other group members twice in the group stage, with the top two on points advancing to the Round of 16 and the teams finishing third place ending up in the Europa League knockout stage.

From there, two-leg ties until the final.

How to watch Champions League matches

In the United States, the matches will air primarily on TNT in English and Univision in Spanish. TV and stream info can be found here.

Champions League bracket

Final

June 1

Liverpool vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m. ET in Madrid, Spain

Semifinals

April 30

Ajax 1, Tottenham 0

May 1

Barcelona 3, Liverpool 0

May 7

Liverpool 4, Barcelona 0 (Liverpool advances 4-3 on aggregate)

May 8

Tottenham 3, Ajax 2 (3-3 on aggregate; Tottenham advances on away goals)

Quarterfinals

Apr. 9

Tottenham 1, Manchester City 0

Liverpool 2, Porto 0

Apr. 10

Barcelona 1, Manchester United 0

Juventus 1, Ajax 1

Apr. 16

Ajax 2, Juventus 1 (Ajax advances 3-2 on aggregate)

Barcelona 3, Manchester United 0 (Barcelona advances 4-0 on aggregate)

Apr. 17

Manchester City 4, Tottenham 3 (4-4 on aggregate; Tottenham advances on away goals)

Liverpool 4, Porto 1 (Liverpool advances 6-1 on aggregate)

Round of 16

Feb. 12

Roma 2, Porto 1

PSG 2, Manchester United 0

Feb. 13

Tottenham 3, Dortmund 0

Real Madrid 2, Ajax 1

Feb. 19

Lyon 0, Barcelona 0

Liverpool 0, Bayern 0

Feb. 20

Atletico Madrid 2, Juventus 0

Manchester City 3, Schalke 2

March 5

Ajax 4, Real Madrid 1 (Ajax advances 5-3 on aggregate)

Tottenham 1, Dortmund 0 (Tottenham advances 4-0 on aggregate)

March 6

Porto 3, Roma 1 (Roma advances 4-3 in aggregate)

Manchester United 3, PSG 1 (United advances on away goals, 3-3 on aggregate)

March 12

Man. City 7, Schalke 0 (City advances 10-2 on aggregate)

Juventus 3, Atletico Madrid 0 (Juventus advances 3-2 on aggregate)

March 13

Liverpool 3, Bayern Munich 1 (Liverpool advances 3-1 on aggregate)

Barcelona 5, Lyon 1 (Barcelona advances 5-1 on aggregate)

Group stage results



Group A GP W D L GD PTS Borussia Dortmund 6 4 1 1 +8 13 Atletico Madrid 6 4 1 1 3 13 Brugge 6 1 3 2 1 6 Monaco 6 0 1 5 -12 1



Group A schedule:

Sept. 18

Borussia Dortmund 1, Club Brugge 1

Atletico Madrid 2, Monaco 1

Oct. 3

Atletico Madrid 3, Club Brugge 1

Borussia Dortmund 3, Monaco 0

Oct. 24

Monaco 1, Brugge 1

Borussia Dortmund 4, Atletico Madrid 0

Nov. 6

Brugge 4, Monaco 0

Atletico Madrid 2, Borussia Dortmund 0

Nov. 28

Atletico Madrid 2 Monaco 0<br>Borussia Dortmund 0, Brugge 0

Dec. 11

Brugge 0, Atletico Madrid 0<br>Dortmund 2, Monaco 0

Group B GP W D L GD PTS Barcelona 6 4 2 0 +9 14 Tottenham 6 2 2 2 -1 8 Inter Milan 6 2 2 2 -1 8 PSV 6 0 2 4 -7 2



Group B schedule:

Sept. 18

Barcelona 4, PSV 0

Inter 2, Tottenham 1

Oct. 3

Barcelona 4, Tottenham 2

Inter 2, PSV 1

Oct. 24

PSV 2, Tottenham 2

Barcelona 2, Inter Milan 0

Nov. 6

Tottenham 2, PSV 1

Inter Milan 1, Barcelona 1

Nov. 28

Barcelona 2, PSV 1<br>Tottenham 1, Inter Milan 0

Dec. 11

Barcelona 1, Tottenham 1<br>Inter Milan 1, PSV 1

Group C GP W D L GD PTS Paris Saint-Germain 6 3 2 1 +8 11 Liverpool 6 3 0 3 +2 9 Napoli 6 2 3 1 +2 9 Red Star 6 1 1 4 -12 4



Group C schedule:

Sept. 18

Liverpool 3, PSG 2

Red Star 0, Napoli 0

Oct. 3

PSG 6, Red Star 1

Napoli 1, Liverpool 0

Oct. 24

PSG 2, Napoli 2

Liverpool 4, Red Star 0

Nov. 6

Red Star 2, Liverpool 0

Napoli 1, PSG 1

Nov. 28

PSG 2, Liverpool 1Napoli 3, Red Star 1

Dec. 11

Liverpool 1, Napoli 1<br>PSG 4, Red Star 1

Group D GP W D L GD PTS Porto 6 5 1 0 +9 16 Schalke 6 3 2 1 +2 11 Galatasaray 6 1 1 4 -3 4 Lokomotiv Moscow 6 1 0 5 -8 3



Group D schedule:

Sept. 18

Galatasaray 3, Lokomotiv 0

Schalke 1, Porto 0

Oct. 3

Schalke 1, Lokomotiv 0

Porto 1, Galatasaray 0

Oct. 24

Porto 3, Lokomotiv Moscow 1

Galatasaray 0, Schalke 0

Nov. 6

Porto 4, Lokomotiv 1

Schalke 2, Galatasaray 0

Nov. 28

Porto 3, Schalke 1<br>Lokomotiv 2, Galatsaray 0

Dec. 11

Porto 3, Galatasay 2<br>Schalke 1, Lokomotiv 0

Group E GP W D L GD PTS Bayern Munich 6 4 2 0 +10 14 Ajax 6 3 3 0 +6 12 Benfica 6 2 1 3 -5 7 AEK 6 0 0 6 -11 0



Group E schedule:

Sept. 19

Ajax 3, AEK 0

Bayern Munich 2, Benfica 0

Oct. 2

Bayern Munich 1, Ajax 1

Benfica 3, AEK 2

Oct. 23

Bayern 2, AEK 0

Ajax 1, Benfica 0

Nov. 7

Bayern Munich 2, AEK 0

Benfica 1, Ajax 1

Nov. 27

Ajax 2, AEK 0

Bayern Munich 5, Benfica 1

Dec. 12

Ajax 3, Bayern Munich 3<br>Benfica 1, AEK 0

Group F GP W D L GD PTS Manchester City 6 4 1 1 +10 13 Lyon 6 1 5 0 1 8 Shakhtar

6 1 3 2 -8 6 Hoffenheim 6 0 3 3 -3 3



Group F schedule:

Sept. 19

Shakhtar 2, Hoffenheim 2

Lyon 2, Manchester City 1

Oct. 2

Manchester City 2, Hoffenheim 1

Lyon 2, Shakhtar 2

Oct. 23

Hoffenheim 3, Lyon 3

Manchester City 3, Shakhtar 0

Nov. 7

Lyon 2, Hoffenheim 2

Manchester City 6, Shakhtar 0

Nov. 27

Shakhtar 3, Hoffenheim 2

Lyon 2, Manchester City 2

Dec. 12

Shakhtar Donetsk 1, Lyon 1

Manchester City 2, Hoffenheim 1

Group G GP W D L GD PTS Real Madrid 6 4 0 2 +7 12 Roma 6 3 0 3 +3 9 Viktoria Plzen 6 2 1 3 -9 7 CSKA 6 2 1 3 -1 7



Group G schedule:

Sept. 19

Real Madrid 3, Roma 0

Viktoria 2, CSKA Moscow 2

Oct. 2

CSKA Moscow 1, Real Madrid 0

Roma 5, Viktoria 0

Oct. 23

Roma 3, CSKA Moscow 0

Real Madrid 2, Viktoria 1

Nov. 7

Roma 2, CSKA Moscow 1

Real Madrid 5, Viktoria 0

Nov. 27

Viktoria 2, CSKA Moscow 1

Real Madrid 2, Roma 0

Dec. 12

CSKA Moscow 3, Real Madrid 0<br>Viktoria 2, Roma 1

Group H GP W D L GD PTS Juventus 6 4 0 2 +5 12 Manchester United 6 3 1 2 +3 10 Valencia 6 2 2 2 -0 8 Young Boys 6 1 1 4 -8 4



Group H schedule:

Sept. 19

Manchester United 3, Young Boys 0

Juventus 2, Valencia 0

Oct. 2

Juventus 3, Young Boys 0

Manchester United 0, Valencia 0

Oct. 23

Young Boys 1, Valencia 1

Juventus 1, Manchester United 0

Nov. 7

Valencia 3, Young Boys 1

Manchester United 2, Juventus 1

Nov. 27

Manchester United 1, Young Boys 0

Juventus 1, Valencia 0

Dec. 12

Young Boys 2, Juventus 1<br>Valencia 2, Manchester United 1