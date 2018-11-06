PSG vs. Napoli score: Neymar and company draw in Champions League again, earn potentially valuable point
Just like last time out, these two teams split the points after 90 minutes
With Liverpool's upset loss to Red Star Belgrade, Paris Saint-Germain and Napoli both had a golden chance to earn three points and put a foot into the knockout stage. Neither could, and on the day Liverpool thought its UCL campaign could crumble, they may ultimately be saved because of this game.
Juan Bernat scored for PSG late in the first half, but a second-half penalty kick from Lorenzo Insigne saw the teams finish 1-1, allowing Liverpool to stay in first place. Here's how it went down:
The opener that was coming
PSG started the game well and the ball spent a lot of time in Napoli's final third. But the passing was off, the creativity was off and the team, in general, just couldn't get much going.
But late in the opening half, Neymar sent Kylian Mbappe through, and the World Cup winner fed Bernat inside the box to open the scoring:
A legend's mistake
Napoli had a bunch of shots on the night, but like PSG, the accuracy was off. They needed help, they needed something to go their way. The club had several chances to score, but the ball wanted to go wide or high. But just after the hour mark, Italian legend Gianluigi Buffon, now at PSG, took down Insigne in the box for a clear penalty.
He could take the penalty and put it away with class to level the score:
Breaking down the numbers
- Napoli had 20 shots, but just four went on frame.
- PSG had only three shots on frame, their lowest of the season.
- Napoli had eight corner kicks and 15 free kicks.
What's next?
Napoli takes on Red Star Belgrade next on Nov. 28, and a win could see them jump into first place. PSG hosts Liverpool on the same day -- it's a game that could end up being a knockout match when it is all said and done.
