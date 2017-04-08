2017 NFL Mock Draft: Five teams trade up, while the Jets move down twice

Trading is part of what makes draft day great, and any mock that avoids swinging deals between teams is doing itself a disservice.

Last week, I took a look at what it would cost the Browns to move all the way up to No. 2. Earlier today, I broke down which teams could entertain trading up in this draft, based on critical positional need and/or extra draft capital with which to maneuver.

Now, it’s time for the picks. You’ll find five teams trading up to land what I believe to be their preferred target, with one talent-deficient organization trading down twice to restock a depleted roster.

One more note: You’ll find what I believe to be the top needs of each team listed before each pick. Selections won’t necessarily line up perfectly with needs -- when do they ever? -- but in certain situations a need can be too glaring to ignore.

1. Cleveland Browns

Top needs: QB, S, CB, RT

Myles Garrett , DE, Texas A&M: Garrett is seen as the best prospect in this class, and for good reason. Pass rushers like this don’t come along often. Despite being the focal point of offensive game-planning in 2016 and dealing with injuries, he still finished with 15 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks. He’ll give the Browns a true difference-maker rushing the passer, something they’ve long been lacking.

Myles Garrett is the prohibitive favorite to go No. 1. USATSI

2. San Francisco 49ers

Top needs: QB, DE, RT, WR, CB

Marshon Lattimore , CB, Ohio State: Last week, I had the 49ers trading down with the Browns and picking up a bevy of picks, but it’s likely Cleveland won’t need to move as far up if they want to land their quarterback. With no clear No. 2 overall prospect, the 49ers are likely stuck here. I don’t think Solomon Thomas fits the profile at Leo defensive end and they have plenty of options at their other DE spot as well as at safety, so we’re going with Lattimore, the top cornerback in this year’s class. With Jimmie Ward moving to free safety and the team releasing Tramaine Brock after his arrest , there’s a clear need for the 49ers to find talent at the position.

Lattimore is the 49ers’ best option at No. 2. USATSI

3. Chicago Bears

Top needs: OT, QB, WR, S

Jamal Adams , S, LSU Tigers : There aren’t many questions left surrounding how Adams will perform in the NFL, and he may have silenced one of them at his pro day by blazing a 40-yard dash in the 4.3s or 4.4s, depending on who you ask . He’s about as safe a pick you can have for a Bears team with needs in the secondary, and he should be a 10-year starter in the NFL at either safety spot.

Adams is a prospect with both low downside and a high ceiling. USATSI

TRADE: 4. Cincinnati Bengals (from Jacksonville)

Top needs: LT, DT, DE, WR

Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford Cardinal : Our first trade sees the Bengals, who don’t appear to have a great fit of the prospects likely to be available if they stay put at No. 9, making a move to pick up a blue-chip pass rusher who is projected to go as high as No. 2 overall. Thomas, who has drawn Aaron Donald comparisons throughout the predraft process, gives the Bengals the ability to start as a base end and kick inside to defensive tackle in obvious pass situations, pairing with Geno Atkins on the interior to run roughshod over the opposition. The Bengals landed compensatory picks in the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh rounds of this year’s draft, so even if they trade two extra picks to make this move, they still have plenty of picks to add depth to their roster.

Thomas would be a great fit with the Bengals if they move up. USATSI

5. Tennessee Titans (from Los Angeles Rams )

Top needs: FS, WR, DE, CB

Malik Hooker , FS, Ohio State Buckeyes : Hooker has earned plenty of buzz as one of the top playmaking free safeties to come into the league in years. Considering that’s exactly what the Titans need to more or less finish the remaking of their secondary after signing cornerback Logan Ryan and strong safety Johnathan Cyprien , consider this a perfect fit. Hooker is recovering from labrum surgery, but that shouldn’t scare away any team from taking him in the top 10.

Malik Hooker has the ball skills to be dominant for the Titans. USATSI

TRADE: 6. Cleveland Browns (from New York Jets )

Top needs: QB, S, CB, RT

Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina Tar Heels : Cleveland, you have a quarterback. Despite his inexperience, Trubisky is widely seen as the best quarterback prospect in this draft, though he has enough questions that other QB-needy teams could pass on him in the top five. While the Jets have a hole a quarterback as well, what they need most of all is more draft picks to help inject talent into a mediocre roster. The Browns have plenty of draft capital, and could offer a package similar to what the Titans paid to move from No. 15 to No. 8 last year (with these same Browns). That would mean trading their third-round pick this year and a second-rounder next year, or some similar type of package, while getting a Day 3 pick back.

If the Browns want Trubisky, they probably have to trade up. USATSI

7. Los Angeles San Diego Chargers

Top needs: G, CB, RT, S

Marlon Humphrey , CB, Alabama Crimson Tide : With the top two safeties off the board, the Chargers would likely welcome a trade down, but for the teams that might be looking to move up, going all the way to No. 7 seems like too big a price to pay. I think the Chargers will benefit most from adding Humphrey to the secondary to replace Brandon Flowers and give themselves insurance at the position with Jason Verrett recovering from a torn ACL. Casey Hayward is plenty capable of lining up in the slot if everyone is healthy, giving the Chargers’ secondary the ability to stack up with any passing attack.

Humphrey would give the Chargers a trio of excellent cornerbacks. USATSI

8. Carolina Panthers

Top needs: RT, SS, CB, WR

Leonard Fournette , RB, LSU: Not only would Fournette be a scheme fit in Carolina, but he’s perfect for the Panthers’ offensive identity, focusing on a run-heavy attack that helped carry them to the Super Bowl two years ago. His presence would take some of the pressure off Cam Newton , both in the passing game and around the goal line. Fournette is a logical successor to the aging Jonathan Stewart and someone who has the ability to lift the offense’s ceiling with his all-around game.

Fournette landing with the Panthers almost makes too much sense. USATSI

9. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Cincinnati)

Top needs: QB, RT, RB, TE

O.J. Howard , TE, Alabama: While the trade down causes the Jaguars to miss out on Fournette, Howard is a fine consolation prize, one that could even make sense as high as No. 4. The Jaguars moved on from Julius Thomas by trading him to the Miami Dolphins , and Howard would come in be the player the Jaguars expected when Thomas landed his big contract. Howard has familiarity with a pro-style offense, so he should pay immediate dividends for a Jacksonville team that’s spent plenty of money to build a winner on the field. The Alabama product could eventually develop into one of the league’s top tight ends.

Howard gives the Jaguars a chance to level up the passing attack. USATSI

10. Buffalo Bills

Top needs: CB, OLB, RT, WR

Jonathan Allen , DL, Alabama: Once projected by many to land in the top two or three picks, Allen could be headed for a slip due to medical concerns regarding his shoulders. He makes sense for just about every team in the top 10, but even with the medical red flags, this is the furthest he’d likely fall. The Bills don’t have a pressing need at defensive tackle, but Allen’s sheer talent makes him worthy of this pick. New coach Sean McDermott led a defense in Carolina that had a pipeline of top-tier defensive line talent from the college ranks, so he’d surely welcome the talented Alabama lineman falling to No. 10.

Allen would be an incredible value for the Bills if his medicals check out. USATSI

11. New Orleans Saints

Top needs: LB, DE, CB, G

Derek Barnett , DE, Michigan Wolverines : I previously sent the higher-ceiling Taco Charlton to the Saints with this pick, but it’s more likely they opt for the safer Barnett, who doesn’t have the testing scores or measurables of other top pass-rushing prospect but delivers on a weekly basis anyway. With Barnett and Cam Jordan as locked-in starters on the defensive line and Daryl Tapp and Alex Okafor back in the fold to provide sub-package pass rush, the Saints should feel like they finally have a handle on getting after the quarterback.

Will the Saints play it safe with Barnett? USATSI

TRADE: 12. Houston Texans (from Philadelphia via Cleveland, Jets)

Top needs: QB, CB, RT, ILB

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech: The Texans make their move, becoming the fourth team to hold the No. 12 pick and taking Mahomes, who has been steadily ascending in stock during the predraft process and may have little chance of making it to them at No. 25. The Jets themselves could decide to take him here, as they’ve reportedly had strong interest. Mahomes has a cannon for an arm and great mobility, and with a little coaching up he should be a long-term fix for Houston. The Texans will likely have to give up either their second-round pick or their 2018 first to make this move, and the former makes more sense after already trading their 2018 second-rounder.

The Texans leap up the first round to land Mahomes. USATSI

13. Arizona Cardinals

Top needs: CB, DE, WR, G

Mike Williams , WR, Clemson Tigers : The Cardinals could go in a number of directions after losing Calais Campbell and Kevin Minter on defense, with the clock ticking on Carson Palmer and Larry Fitzgerald and with the team doing nothing yet to address the cornerback position across from Patrick Peterson , which was their biggest hole in 2016. With Michael Floyd flaming out and being cut as well as John Brown ’s health issues, taking the top receiver on their board to complement Fitzgerald and eventually take over as the No. 1 option makes the most sense. Williams could be the perfect pick for Cardinals, as he’s a better version of Floyd but without the red flags.

Mike Williams gives the Cardinals a plan for the future at receiver. USATSI

TRADE: 14. Denver Broncos (from Minnesota via Philadelphia)

Top needs: LT, DE, ILB, QB

Cam Robinson , OT, Alabama: The Broncos must look for a left tackle early in this draft, and while their are three prospects who could be a fit, they might need to trade up in order to land their preferred player. The Broncos scheduled a visit with Robinson , and with the Ravens also having interest, a move up is in order if he’s the guy they want. The Broncos have the stash to make a move, owning an extra third, fifth and two sevenths in compensatory picks. If Robinson doesn’t work out at left tackle, Denver could use him on the right side or at guard down the road.

Robinson gives the Broncos the tackle they need. USATSI

15. Indianapolis Colts

Top needs: ILB, RT, G, S

Reuben Foster , LB, Alabama: The Colts figure to be looking to add a defender with this pick, and nowhere do they lack talent more than at inside linebacker. Sean Spence is one option, and the Colts got a couple of their first-year players some experience last year, but a player like Foster would turn this unit from a weakness into a strength. A top-10 talent, Foster could slip a bit after a troubling combine incident got him sent home early. The Colts will have to look past the off-field red flags and hope that Foster is a 10-year starter in the middle of their defense.

Reuben Foster comes with red flags. USATSI

16. Baltimore Ravens

Top needs: DE, OLB, RT, WR

Corey Davis , WR, Western Michigan Broncos : The Ravens could go in one of several directions with this pick, looking for a replacement for Elvis Dumervil or Zach Orr on defense, or finding a new right tackle to replace Rick Wagner on offense. Based on how the board falls, their best bet could be landing a new receiver to take over Steve Smith’s role in the passing game. Mike Wallace is stretched as a No. 1 option, and Breshad Perriman is more upside than reliable starter at this point. Joe Flacco likely has some familiarity with Davis’ game, as the receiving prospect played with Flacco’s younger brother Tom, who was a backup at Western Michigan.

Davis has already caught passes from one Flacco. USATSI

17. Washington Redskins

Top needs: QB, RB, OLB, WR

Taco Charlton, OLB, Michigan: Charlton is a candidate to go much higher than expected, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see him in the top 10 on draft day. If he makes it to the Redskins, he would be a nice fit as a pass-rushing complement to Ryan Kerrigan . The Redskins have some ammunition to trade up if they’re targeting a particular player, but unless they have their eye on a quarterback to eventually replace Cousins, standing pat and taking the top guy remaining on their board makes the most sense.

Charlton would bring an imposing pass rush to the Redskins. USATSI

18. Tennessee Titans

Top needs: FS, WR, DE, CB

John Ross , WR, Washington Huskies : Tennessee added a playmaking safety in Hooker earlier in this mock, and here they’re able to land a receiver for franchise quarterback Marcus Mariota . Ross blazed a 4.22-second 40-yard dash at the combine, lifting his stock and putting him squarely in the first-round conversation. Ross would cause safeties to respect the deep ball, which would open up things for the exotic smashmouth running game. His route-running ability also makes him an intermediate threat, and any screen pass to the speedy receiver suddenly becomes must-see television.

Ross’ speed would open up the Titans offense. USATSI

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Top needs: S, RB, CB, OT

Obi Melifonwu , S, Connecticut Huskies : The Buccaneers have shown plenty of interest in Melifonwu throughout the predraft process, and with his stock rising to the point where he’s expected to be taken on Day 1, it makes sense for them to jump on him here. He showed elite speed for a safety at the combine, and he has the coverage ability and length to match up with bigger targets if asked. Safety was a weak spot for the Bucs last year, but with Melifonwu and J.J. Wilcox in tow, things are looking up.

Melifonwu has piqued the interest of the Buccaneers. USATSI

20. Philadelphia Eagles (from Denver)

Top needs: CB, RB, OLB, RT

Kevin King , CB, Washington: The Eagles need to do something about their cornerback stable, even after adding Patrick Robinson in free agency. Robinson and Jalen Mills are two solid options, but a true No. 1 is needed. With Lattimore and Humphrey off the board by the time No. 14 is on the clock, the Eagles trade down and snap up King, who has the size and physicality to fit in well as a long-term starter for Jim Schwartz. NJ.com’s Eliot Shorr-Parks recently made the case for King to the Eagles, and I’m all-in on his analysis of the fit.

King is the perfect match of need and ability for the Eagles. USATSI

21. Detroit Lions

Top needs: OLB, DT, ILB, CB

Haason Reddick , LB, Temple Owls : The Lions did a great job boosting their offensive line in free agency, but they still have plenty of holes to address on the other side of the ball. They’re sorely lacking at linebacker, but No. 21 is a great spot to find an immediate starter. I previously slotted them Zach Cunningham , but Reddick’s stock is on the rise after an excellent predraft process, and it wouldn’t surprise to see him long gone by the time the Lions pick. If he’s available, he could be the perfect fit in Detroit.

Reddick’s athleticism will be an upgrade for the Lions. USATSI

TRADE: 22. Seattle Seahawks (from Miami)

Top needs: LT, DT, G, OLB

Ryan Ramczyk , OT, Wisconsin Badgers : The Seahawks have made their offensive line a low priority in the past, and that plan backfired last year when their unit acted as matadors for opposing pass rushes. They might have a plan on the right side -- move Germain Ifedi to right tackle and insert Oday Aboushi as their right guard -- but left tackle still must be addressed. With the Giants and now Jets picking just ahead of them, a move up to land Ramczyk makes sense. They should trade one of their three third-round picks to Miami and ask for one of the Dolphins’ three fifth-rounders back in order to secure their new left tackle.

Ramczyk would address the Seahawks’ biggest need. USATSI

23. New York Giants

Top needs: LT, OLB, TE, DT

Garett Bolles , OT, Utah Utes : With Robinson and now Ramczyk off the board, the Giants have one option left to address their need at left tackle, and they take it here by drafing Bolles. On ability alone, Bolles could go much higher than this, but off-field red flags could make him the third option at tackle on many draft boards. The Giants should use him at left tackle and kick Ereck Flowers over to the right side, upgrading two positions at once.

Bolles gives the Giants an answer at both left and right tackle. USATSI

24. Oakland Raiders

Top needs: LB, DT, LB, RB

Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt Commodores : Like the Eagles with cornerback, the Raiders have a pressing need to find multiple starters at linebacker, even after adding Jelani Jenkins this offseason. This is also a clear spot for running back, but with plenty of veteran options remaining in free agency and excellent talent available on Day 2, there’s no need to bypass linebacker help for that position. Cunningham could go anywhere from No. 10 to No. 50 and it wouldn’t surprise me. He’s a chase-and-tackle linebacker who gives the Raiders the intermediate help they need on defense.

Opinions vary on Cunningham, but he’d be a great fit in Oakland. USATSI

25. New York Jets (from Houston)

Top needs: QB, OLB, C, RT, CB, NT

Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson: The Jets probably won’t be looking quarterback at No. 6, but if they can trade down and pick up a treasure trove of picks to help address a deficient roster? That’s another story. Watson has all the intangibles and athleticism, but needs work as an NFL passer. At this cost, he’s worth taking late in the first for a team looking for a potential franchise guy. Watson, plus two Day 2 picks from the Browns, plus the Texans’ second-rounder and another Day 3 pick from Houston, makes far more sense for this roster than staying at No. 6 and taking Mitch Trubisky or any other other single prospect.

The Jets move down, pick up several key picks and still land a QB. USATSI

26. Miami Dolphins (from Seattle)

Top needs: OLB, DT, FS, G

Jarrad Davis , LB, Florida Gators : If they stay at No. 22, the Dolphins could have their pick between Davis and Cunningham. If they have a significantly higher grade on one or the other, moving down might not make sense. But either should be a quality starter for the Dolphins, who also brought in Lawrence Timmons this offseason, so it’s worth turning one of their three fifth-round picks into one of Seattle’s three third-round picks in a move down. Davis could project at any of the three linebacker spots but would likely play on the strong side initially for Miami.

The Dolphins should keep Davis in the state of Florida. USATSI

27. Kansas City Chiefs

Top needs: CB, ILB, G, OLB

DeShone Kizer , QB, Notre Dame Fighting Irish : Several teams late in the first round will likely consider trading into the early second with a team looking to move up for Kizer. With a deep second-tier of cornerbacks, the Chiefs could be a perfect fit to move down and find a No. 2 guy opposite Marcus Peters . Or they could keep Kizer for themselves, as they’re scouting quarterbacks in this class, including Kizer, as a potential long-term replacement for Alex Smith . Opinions on Kizer range from top QB in the draft to likely second-round pick, but late in the first is most likely his floor, either to the Chiefs or Saints or in a trade up.

Kizer should be a target for several teams late in the first round. USATSI

28. Dallas Cowboys

Top needs: DE, RT, CB, SS

Fabian Moreau , CB, UCLA Bruins : The Cowboys have plenty of needs on defense, but they are a prime candidate to trade down into the second and take a defensive back or defensive lineman there. If they stay put, they should focus on the secondary after seeing several players leave in free agency. The Cowboys showed plenty of interest in Moreau at UCLA’s pro day, and USA Today’s Keith Mullins called the cornerback a “tailor-made replacement” for Brandon Carr . It’s a match that makes sense on paper.

Moreau could come in and help the Cowboys replace Brandon Carr. USATSI

29. Green Bay Packers

Top needs: CB, ILB, G, RB

Gareon Conley , CB, Ohio State: I previously sent running back Dalvin Cook to the Packers with this pick, but his off-field red flags might make him a poor match for what the Packers are looking for. Their biggest need is at cornerback, and this depth of the second tier of talent at the position in this class makes it worth addressing late in the first round. Conley is in the mix to be the third corner taken this year behind Lattimore and Humphrey, and he could off the board 15 picks earlier. The value and his addressing a need makes this a perfect scenario for Green Bay.

Conley would address the Packers’ most pressing need. USATSI

30. Pittsburgh Steelers

Top needs: ILB, OLB, WR, S

Jabrill Peppers , S, Michigan: Peppers’ questionable fit at the NFL level could cause him to slide a bit despite his talent, but with many comparing him to former Steelers icon Troy Polamalu, he might be too good to pass up at No. 30. In Pittsburgh he’d line up at safety and likely contribute to the return game, and it will also be interesting to see if Mike Tomlin mixes him into the offense on occasion. The Steelers will likely be on the lookout for a pass rusher at this spot as well, but Peppers wins out over guys like Takk McKinley and Derek Rivers.

Peppers could be the spiritual replacement to Troy Polamalu in Pittsburgh. USATSI

31. Atlanta Falcons

Top needs: DE, G, OLB, FB

Forrest Lamp , G, Western Kentucky: It would surprise no one to see the Falcons add a pass rusher at this spot, and players like Takk McKinley and Charles Harris could be of interest. However, Lamp is also a worthy selection as a plug-and-play guard who can patch up the one weak spot in the offensive line. He played tackle for the Hilltoppers, but much like Zack Martin , he could transition inside and immediately become an above-average option.

Lamp would address the one weak spot on the Falcons’ line. USATSI

32. New Orleans Saints (from New England)

Top needs: OLB, DE, ILB, CB

Christian McCaffrey , RB, Stanford: There’s buzz that McCaffrey could be ticketed for a spot in the top half of the first round, but a player with his skill-set just doesn’t seem like a priority for most teams when deciding how to use their first draft pick. New Orleans added help for the defense earlier in this mock, and while they could keep going back to the well here, adding McCaffrey to be a complement to Mark Ingram would give the offense a boost and allow Sean Payton to get a little more creative in his play-calling.