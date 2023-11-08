This season's freshman class in college basketball isn't well known or celebrated nationally relative to other star-studded classes that came before it. That's partly because the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2023, Ron Holland, bypassed college completely, and partly because the two most famous players in the class, USC's Bronny James and Kentucky's D.J. Wagner, are mostly famous because their fathers are famous basketball players and one of them (James) is sidelined with a heart condition.

Still, if you listened to a recent episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast, you might remember that I explained how, basically every season, a talented but mostly unknown freshman — unknown at least to everybody who doesn't consider themselves diehards — pops off early and establishes himself as an All-American candidate for a quality team. Two years ago, it was Auburn's Jabari Smith. Last season, it was Alabama's Brandon Miller. On Tuesday night, inside the Sanford Pentagon in South Dakota, Baylor's Ja'Kobe Walter performed in a way that suggested he could be that guy this season. The 6-foot-5 freshman took 13 shots, made seven of them and finished with 28 points and six rebounds in an 88-82 victory over Bruce Pearl's Auburn Tigers.

"I leaned on my teammates," Walter said afterward, according to the Baylor Lariat. "They just encouraged me — and the coaching staff, they [also] just encouraged me to keep going."

Walter's 28 points were the most any debuting player in the history of Baylor's men's basketball and the fourth-most for any player in a debut in the history of the Big 12. Simply put, the Texas native who was raised about 130 miles from Baylor's campus looked like a real possibility to emerge as a candidate to be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft next June.

With the six-point win, Baylor remains No. 18 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Bears' next game is Thursday against John Brown. Their next contest against a power-conference school is Nov. 22 vs. Oregon State in Brooklyn.

Top 25 And 1 rankings