College basketball rankings: Cincinnati and Michigan move into top 10 of Top 25 (and 1)
The Bearcats won the AAC regular-season title with a big win over Wichita State
Cincinnati won 62-61 at Wichita State on Sunday to finish with a 16-2 record in the American Athletic Conference and secure the AAC's regular-season title by two games. And if you're looking for a team that's good enough to beat anybody, and terrific at avoiding questionable losses, Mick Cronin's Bearcats are probably it.
In a season in which Villanova lost to St. John's (No. 72 at KenPom), Duke lost to Boston College (No. 79 at KenPom), Purdue lost to Western Kentucky (No. 68 at KenPom), Kansas lost to Washington (No. 97 at KenPom) and North Carolina lost to Wofford (No. 160), Cincinnati has played 31 games without losing to a single school ranked outside of KenPom's top 25. That's impressive. And it suggests the Bearcats should be at no real risk of becoming a victim of one of those crazy 15-2 or 14-3 upsets in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament because, again, they just don't lose to teams like that. Or, at least, they haven't all season.
Cincinnati and Michigan jumped from No. 13 and No. 14 to No. 9 and No. 10 in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 (and one) thanks to massive victories Sunday. Those moves caused Texas, North Carolina and West Virginia to move down two spots each, no fault of their own. And, of course, Virginia remains No. 1.
Monday's Top 25 (and one)
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers own 11 top-50 KenPom wins -- among them victories over Duke, North Carolina and Clemson. They won the ACC regular-season title by four games.
|--
|28-2
|2
|Villanova
|The Wildcats' resume features 10 top-50 KenPom wins -- including a regular-season sweep of Xavier. Villanova has only lost to two sub-30 KenPom teams.
|--
|27-4
|3
|Xavier
|The Musketeers' resume features 10 top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-40 loss. They finished 15-3 in the Big East and won their first Big East regular-season title in school history.
|--
|27-4
|4
|Duke
|The Blue Devils' five-game winning streak was snapped Monday at Virginia Tech. Duke owns nine top-50 KenPom wins and has lost to a sub-40 KenPom opponent only twice.
|--
|25-6
|5
|Michigan State
|The Spartans' resume features six top-50 KenPom wins -- including victories over Purdue and North Carolina. All four of their losses are to teams also ranked in the Top 25 (and one).
|1
|29-4
|6
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks own 13 top-50 KenPom wins -- including a regular-season sweep of West Virginia. Kansas this season became the first school to ever win 14 straight league titles.
|1
|24-7
|7
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers' resume features 10 top-50 KenPom wins and just two sub-20 losses. They finished tied for second in the Big Ten standings.
|2
|28-6
|8
|Gonzaga
|The Zags' resume features four top-40 KenPom wins -- among them victories over Ohio State and Creighton. They've now won 14 outright WCC titles in 19 seasons under Mark Few.
|--
|28-4
|9
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats finished 16-2 in the AAC and won the league title by two games. They're 3-4 vs. top-50 KenPom teams, 24-0 against everybody else.
|4
|27-4
|10
|Michigan
|The Wolverines' resume features nine top-50 KenPom wins and three sub-50 losses. They'll take a nine-game winning streak into the NCAA Tournament.
|4
|28-7
|11
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders own 10 top-50 KenPom wins -- among them victories over Kansas and West Virginia. They finished tied for second in the Big 12.
|2
|23-8
|12
|North Carolina
|The Tar Heels' resume features 10 top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-45 loss. They'll take a two-game losing streak into the ACC Tournament.
|2
|22-9
|13
|West Virginia
|The Mountaineers have won three of their past four games and compiled a total of 11 top-50 KenPom wins. Five of their nine losses are to teams also ranked in the Top 25 (and one).
|2
|22-9
|14
|Wichita State
|The Shockers resume features four top-50 KenPom wins and just two sub-45 losses. They're 7-1 in their past eight games with the lone loss in that stretch coming to Cincinnati.
|2
|24-6
|15
|Tennessee
|The Vols own six top-50 KenPom wins -- among them victories over Purdue and Kentucky. UT finished 13-5 in the SEC to share the league title with Auburn.
|--
|23-7
|16
|Auburn
|The Tigers' resume features five top-50 KenPom wins and three sub-50 losses. Auburn finished 13-5 in the SEC to share the league title with Tennessee.
|--
|25-6
|17
|Clemson
|The Tigers own eight top-50 KenPom wins -- among them victories over North Carolina and Ohio State. Seven of their eight losses are to teams currently projected to make the NCAA Tournament.
|--
|22-8
|18
|Ohio State
|The Buckeyes' resume features four top-50 KenPom wins and zero sub-35 losses. Three of OSU's eight losses are to Penn State.
|--
|24-8
|19
|Arizona
|The Wildcats' resume features four top-50 KenPom wins and four sub-50 losses. Arizona finished 14-4 in the Pac-12 and won their fourth league title in the past five seasons.
|--
|24-7
|20
|Florida
|The Gators own nine top-50 KenPom wins -- among them victories over Gonzaga, Auburn, Cincinnati and Kentucky. They'll take a three-game winning streak into the SEC Tournament.
|--
|20-11
|21
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats' resume features six top-50 KenPom wins -- among them a road victory over West Virginia. They finished tied for fourth in the SEC standings.
|--
|21-10
|22
|TCU
|The Horned Frogs' resume features six top-50 KenPom wins and only one sub-50 loss. Their four-game winning streak was snapped Saturday at Texas Tech.
|--
|21-10
|23
|Nevada
|The Wolf Pack's resume features five top-70 KenPom wins and just four sub-25 losses. Their only home loss came when their leading scorer (Caleb Martin) was sidelined.
|--
|26-6
|24
|Miami (Fla.)
|The Hurricanes own eight top-50 KenPom wins -- among them road wins over North Carolina, Virginia Tech and NC State. They'll take a four-game winning streak into the ACC Tournament.
|--
|22-8
|25
|Virginia Tech
|The Hokies own six top-50 KenPom wins -- most notably victories over Virginia, Duke and North Carolina. Their resume features only one sub-55 loss.
|--
|21-10
|26
|Arkansas
|The Razorbacks' resume features five top-50 KenPom wins and zero sub-65 losses. Arkansas is 6-2 in its past eight games.
|--
|21-10
