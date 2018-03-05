College basketball rankings: Cincinnati and Michigan move into top 10 of Top 25 (and 1)

Cincinnati won 62-61 at Wichita State on Sunday to finish with a 16-2 record in the American Athletic Conference and secure the AAC's regular-season title by two games. And if you're looking for a team that's good enough to beat anybody, and terrific at avoiding questionable losses, Mick Cronin's Bearcats are probably it.

In a season in which Villanova lost to St. John's (No. 72 at KenPom), Duke lost to Boston College (No. 79 at KenPom), Purdue lost to Western Kentucky (No. 68 at KenPom), Kansas lost to Washington (No. 97 at KenPom) and North Carolina lost to Wofford (No. 160), Cincinnati has played 31 games without losing to a single school ranked outside of KenPom's top 25. That's impressive. And it suggests the Bearcats should be at no real risk of becoming a victim of one of those crazy 15-2 or 14-3 upsets in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament because, again, they just don't lose to teams like that. Or, at least, they haven't all season.

Cincinnati and Michigan jumped from No. 13 and No. 14 to No. 9 and No. 10 in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 (and one) thanks to massive victories Sunday. Those moves caused Texas, North Carolina and West Virginia to move down two spots each, no fault of their own. And, of course, Virginia remains No. 1.

Monday's Top 25 (and one)