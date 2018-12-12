College basketball rankings: Don't look now but Houston is 8-0 and No. 21 in the Top 25 And 1

Kelvin Sampson lost three of the top five scorers from last season's team at Houston that won 27 times and advanced to the Round of 32 of the NCAA Tournament before losing at the buzzer to Michigan, which, of course, went on to play for the national title. Those three departures -- among them leading scorer Rob Gray -- were supposed to cause the Cougars to slip a bit. And they still might. But they haven't yet.

Houston is 8-0.

The Cougars have beaten the Oregon team that's beaten Syracuse, the BYU team that's beaten Utah State, and the Oklahoma State team that's beaten LSU. Consequently, they appear headed for a top-three finish in the American Athletic Conference for the fourth consecutive season. Houston will play the first of seven straight home games Wednesday night when it hosts LSU at the Fertitta Center. The Cougars are ranked 21st in Wednesday morning's updated Top 25 And 1 and, for what it's worth, projected by KenPom to be a favorite in each of the next 14 contests on their schedule.

