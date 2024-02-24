We have a fun tripleheader on tap on CBS with three games featuring a total of four teams listed in Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings.

The games will tip in this order:

12 p.m. ET: Houston at Baylor

2 p.m. ET: Washington at Arizona

4 p.m. ET: Alabama at Kentucky

Houston (No. 3), Baylor (No. 10), Arizona (No. 12) and Alabama (No. 14) all enter the weekend in the Top 25 And 1 with the Cougars and Crimson Tide both sitting in first place in their league standings with five games remaining in the regular season. Each will likely need to win Saturday on the road to maintain their lead in the standings, though, because Iowa State is only one game back of Houston in the Big 12, and because Tennessee is only one game back of Alabama in the SEC, and because both the Cyclones and Vols are double-digit favorites at home Saturday.

This weekend's most intriguing story?

That might be whether Kentucky guards or not. The Wildcats remain in possession of college basketball's most talented roster -- but they're still ranked 92nd nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency, according to BartTorvik.com, after allowing LSU to score 1.06 points per possession in Wednesday's 75-74 loss inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. That 1.06 represents a number that would rank 171st in adjusted defensive efficiency on the season, according to BartTorvik.com. So Wednesday was an undeniable step backwards for the Wildcats after they'd strung consecutive encouraging defensive performances in victories over Ole Miss and Auburn.

What should we expect against Alabama?

I think we're all unsure.

But the Crimson Tide do have the nation's best offense, one that averages 1.27 points per possession, according to KenPom.com. So if Kentucky doesn't provide the togetherness and effort it takes to be a solid defensive unit inside Rupp Arena, there's a chance the Wildcats could lose for what would be the sixth time this season while scoring at least 84 points.

Saturday's Top 25 And 1 rankings