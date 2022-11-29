It's not the biggest or best matchup in this year's ACC-Big Ten Challenge, that's for sure. But Tuesday night's game between Maryland and Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center is still worth monitoring, in part because it features two coaches in their first years at new jobs — one of whom is off to a terrific start, the other not so much.

"For these kids, they need to see success in order to keep it going, in order to feel good about the work that they're doing," said first-year Louisville coach Kenny Payne, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal. "We work hard every day. They would probably say we work too hard. But it has to translate into a win at some point."

At some point it will.

(I think.)

But the fact that Payne's head-coaching career at his alma mater is off to a 0-6 start has turned into one of the bigger storylines in college basketball. Unless his Cardinals win Tuesday (as 13-point underdogs), they'll become just the second major-conference team in 40 years to start 0-7, according to ESPN Stats & Info. Louisville has already dropped 80 spots since the beginning of the season at KenPom.com — from 91st to 171st — after going 0-3 in last week's Maui Jim Maui Invitational. The Cardinals lost those three games by an average of 25.7 points.

"It's hard because everybody, the whole world, is paying attention," said Louisville forward JJ Traynor. "There's a lot of outside sources, a lot of negativity out there."

Meantime, on the other end of the spectrum, things are going quite well for Kevin Willard in Year 1 at Maryland. His Terrapins are 6-0 with wins over Saint Louis and Miami — and slotted 24th in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings.

Worth noting: Willard is a former six-year Louisville assistant who was initially considered a candidate to get the job Payne now holds. So that's another dynamic that makes Tuesday's matchup interesting.

Maryland-Louisville is scheduled to tip at 7 p.m. ET.

